Lillis ends his long run at Rock Island

After 32 seasons, Ed Lillis has decided it is time to pass the baton.

The Hall of Fame coach of the Rock Island boys track & field program wrestled with the decision for the past few months but said Monday he has decided to step down from that role.

“It’s time. This is the best decision for me right now," Lillis said. "I’ll be around to help with the transition in whatever ways are needed, I’ll be a phone call away, but it is time for someone else to be the main guy."

Lillis flirted with the idea of coaching until he was 80 years old — just four seasons away — and considered announcing now that he would coach one more season and then retire from the position.

He talked recently about the possibility of calling it a career with his two long-time assistants, Pharaoh Gay and Jarrin Williams, and while both encouraged him to continue to coach they also told Lillis he needed to do what he felt was best.

Ultimately, the lure of creating a little more time to spend with family won out.

“I want to be able to enjoy being with them. I have an 8-year-old grandson in Oak Park that I’m looking forward to spending some time with, I have a niece here in town that I’m looking forward to seeing more," Lillis said. “It’s time for a little more family time."

Leaving his extended family was a difficult part of the decision Lillis reached.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around so many good kids over the years and to have had so many good assistant coaches," Lillis said. "Those interactions, being around the athletes, the assistants, that’s what I’ll miss."

Large photos of the 32 teams Lillis has coached fill a wall at his Rock Island home, each sparking a memory attached to that season’s work.

There have been team successes, from winning the Illinois Class 2A state championship in 1994 and a runner-up finish in 2003 among 10 top-10 finishes in state competition.

Closer to home, Lillis-coached Rocks won 16 sectional championships and 17 Western Big 6 Conference titles including 14 straight from 1994-2007, a string of conference success that came after finishing one-half point out of first place in 1993.

Lillis-coached teams have won 11 state individual and relay championships and earned 80 state medals during his tenure.

In addition to helping whoever his replacement is get settled in on the job, Lillis hopes to work on a mural project featuring photos of past Rocks track & field standouts he would like to see placed on a wall in “the dungeon," an indoor training area at Rock Island High School.

Lillis has spent the past 50 years working and coaching young people at Rock Island, hired by superintendent Charles Austin in 1972 to teach at Franklin Junior High after spending two years in the Peace Corps in Brazil.

Over the years, Lillis coached football, wrestling and track, but the overlap of seasons forced him to step away from wrestling after he began teaching at Rock Island High School after Franklin Junior High closed.

He traces his love of track to his youth, growing up on the family farm north of Long Grove in rural Scott County.

“I would race my father from the farm to the house every day," said Lillis, a North Scott High Schooll graduate who ran track at St. Ambrose with a pair of Rock Island athletes, Jim Collins and Monroe Keys, before completing graduate studies at Marquette University.

“I didn’t know then that I would spend most of my life working on their home turf, but there was something compelling about Rock Island even then. … Fifty years later, I’m not sure I could see myself coaching anywhere else."

Lillis has been part of some of the most successful seasons the Rock Island program has ever had.

As an assistant under John Coolidge when the Rocks won the 1989 state team title five years after earning runner-up honors, Lillis helped coach elite sprinter Tim Newsome.

Aaron Taylor and Adrian Dunbar were freshmen on the first Rock Island team Lillis worked as the program’s head coach in 1991 and they joined Quinn Harris, Tito Veasey, John Woods and Brad Wilson in leading the Rocks to the state championship in 1994.

Lillis recalls 1999 state 100-meter champion Ronel Muskeyvalley among a group of athletes including John Austin, Adam Hill, Danny Tutsky, Antwon Davis and Ellery Stewart who led the Rocks later in that decade.

He remembers the resiliency of Rock Island’s 2003 state runner-up team led by Waylon Ryan, Dillon Smith, Andy Parer, Mike Adamson, Lawrence Davis, Brandin Smith and Marcus King.

Adrian Dunbar, the only Rock ever to finish in the top five in the state finals three times, and state champion Derrick Willies lead a memorable group of hurdlers coached by Lillis that included Matt Hudson, Austin Wheatley, Jerraco Johnson, Stewart and Parer.

Lillis also coached Maurice Jones, Bryon Tyson, KC Martin, Richard Lewis, Ben Sparkman, Derrick Ellis, Thurgood Brooks, Chris Glover, Brandon Richardson, Tyler Foulks, Doug Wilson, Andre McKinney, Carlon Steward and Courtney Lindsey, each helping create Rock Island’s tradition of excellence in the sprints.

“So many competitors have made an impact and to watch them work and develop from their freshman year to their senior seasons and reflect back on it and remember the challenges along the way, that’s been the fun part of the job," Lillis said.

He believes a young team Rock Island fielded last season is prepared to add to the program’s tradition in future seasons.

“As those freshmen and sophomores grow with experience, I know they’re capable of doing amazing things," Lillis said. "I feel good about where things in the program are headed and whoever the next coach is will have some great young men to work with."