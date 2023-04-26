Championship season is just around the corner for Iowa high school track and field athletes.

As always, the 113th annual Drake Relays is an indication of what we can expect next month when state championships are on the line.

The Relays begin in full swing Thursday and conclude early Saturday evening on the Jim Duncan Track inside Drake Stadium.

Besides the open 200 and the sprint medley relay (boys)/distance medley relay (girls), every Iowa high school event will be contested. An Elite Mile race has been added for girls and boys Friday night.

Here are some storylines to watch:

Throwing success

Based on what has transpired in the first couple months of the season, the throwing events appear to be the best opportunities for a white championship flag for the Quad Cities metro and surrounding area.

Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet (discus), North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg (shot put) and Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel (shot put) enter the Relays with the first or second best throw in their event this spring.

Goodlet, last year's Class 4A state runner-up in the discus, has already added almost 13 feet to her best distance from a season ago. She holds the school record with a toss of 142 feet, 8 inches.

The junior qualified for Drake a year ago, but her best mark was 112-10 and it resulted in 18th place.

West Lyon's Jana Ter Wee (140-5) is the only other competitor in the field to reach 140 feet this season.

Hanenburg, the school record-holder in the shot put at 42-11, has been the state leader for most of the spring until Algona Garrigan basketball star and Iowa State signee Audi Crooks uncorked a throw of 43-10.5 Tuesday night.

Hanenburg was a conference and regional champion in the shot put last year, but the state meet didn't go as she planned. The senior would love nothing more than to get some redemption.

Kessel has been on another stratosphere in the shot put this spring. He is among the national leaders with a throw of 64-0.5, a distance that is 5.5 feet farther than any other boy in Thursday afternoon's field.

Third at last year's Class 2A state meet in the discus and shot put, Kessel is seeded among the top five in the discus at 182-5. North Scott's Zach McMillian has hit 179-9 this spring and has a strong chance of being in medal contention.

Hurdle repeat?

The Pleasant Valley High School boys' shuttle hurdle relay team swept the Drake Relays and 4A state championship titles a year ago. PV has 75% of that relay team returning.

Max Doran, Grant Necker, Daniel Zietlow and Makhi Wilson ran 58.96 in winning last year's state crown. Necker has graduated and Spencer Roemer has taken his spot on the relay.

PV has the second quickest time in the state this season at 58.97 seconds, recorded at Linn-Mar a couple weeks ago and just three-tenths behind Linn-Mar. Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City West also have broken a minute this season.

Wilson, the anchor on the relay and an Eastern Illinois University football signee, is also in the 110 high hurdles field. He is seeded 10th at 14.79 seconds.

Elite Mile

Drake Relays director Blake Boldon has added a high school boys and girls elite mile race for Friday night at the Relays.

The Relays don't anticipate making this an annual race, but there is an opportunity for an Iowa boy to pursue the 4-minute mile this spring.

West Des Moines Dowling's Jackson Heidesch and Iowa City High's Ford Washburn are among a field of 11 boys who will run at 8:25 p.m. Heidesch ran 4:02 during the indoor season and Washburn has clocked 4:10.

There are runners from bordering states coming in for the event, including Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City, S.D., who has run a 3:58 mile.

PV's Lydia Sommer is one of five Iowans and nine in the girls Elite Mile at 8:18 p.m. Des Moines Roosevelt's Adrienne Buettner-Cable, Ballard's Paityn Noe, West Des Moines Valley's Addison Dorenkamp and Ames' Marley Turk are the others from the state.

Sommer's best 1,500 is 4:41.58 this spring, which converts to 5:04 for a mile.

Runners in the elite race will not be allowed to compete in the high school 1,500/1,600 held Saturday afternoon.

Small school shout out

Class 3A and 4A programs usually comprise the majority of qualifiers in the high school events at the Drake Relays.

Still, there are some good stories unfolding from the Q-C area small schools.

Led by sophomore distance standout Noelle Steines, 1A Calamus-Wheatland will be in three events this weekend. Steines will run the 800 and 1,500 and the Warriors qualified in the sprint medley relay with Steines on the 400 anchor leg.

Columbus Community, which has a shot at contending for a trophy at next month's 1A boys' state meet, has multiple entries in Triston Miller (high jump and 110 hurdles), Kaden Amigon (100) and the 400 relay.

Kessel is favored to contend for titles in both throwing events. Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco qualified in both individual hurdle events.

The college scene

The Drake Relays is always an opportunity to catch up with the former high school standouts from the Q-C area.

Tyler Olson (Muscatine), Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley), Konnor Sommer (Pleasant Valley), Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) and Jamie Kofron (Tipton) are scheduled to compete this week for the University of Iowa. University of Northern Iowa's Chase Knoche (Cal-Wheat) also is on the start list.

Former PV standout and University of Dubuque junior Cade Collier is the only Division III participant in the shot put and hammer throws.

Harmony Creasy, who starred at PV and is an all-American at Loras, is entered in the long jump, triple jump and will run on a relay or two.

St. Ambrose and Augustana College, both with local contributors, are participating in the college division.

Same event, new name

She is returning to Drake Stadium to run in the same event. She just has a new last name.

Former Davenport Assumption and University of Iowa standout Mallory King will compete in the women's elite 800 race Saturday afternoon. King married high school sweetheart Connor Lindaman last October.

So when she steps to the starting line, she'll be announced as Mallory Lindaman. One of 10 runners in the field, Lindaman finished second here a year ago and has run a personal best of 2:03.39.

Sinclaire Johnson, sixth at the 2022 World Championships, and China's ChunYu Wang, fifth at the 2021 Olympics, are among those in the field.