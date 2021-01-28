Longtime Central coach was 'an anchor' and man of integrity

Described as a man of integrity who got the most out of every athlete he crossed paths with, the Davenport Central community is grieving the loss of one of the most successful coaches to come through its athletic program.
Randy Peters, who died Monday from complications of heart surgery at age 74, is the only coach in nearly 60 years of boys’ and girls’ state track and field meets in Iowa to win championships with both genders.
Inducted into the Iowa Association of Track and Field Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2017, Peters guided the Blue Devils to Class 3A girls’ state championships in 1982 and 1984. He directed the boys’ team to the last of its 15 state titles in 2005.
“He just knew how to coach kids,” former Central activities director and current assistant principal Brian Ehlinger said. “It didn’t matter if you were a boy or a girl. Anybody that was coached by Randy would tell you it was about the relationship first. He knew how to motivate every single kid he coached, whether they were a starter, somebody on the bench or somebody who never saw the field.
“He treated everybody the same. He got the most out of every kid he coached.”
A three-sport athlete at Grundy Center, Peters attended Wartburg College. He was on the basketball team for two years and a high hurdler with the track and field team for four years.
He coached track for 35 years, basketball for 33 and cross country for 16. While he made coaching stops at Nevada, Davenport North and St. Ambrose University, Central is where he spent the majority of his career and had the most success.
Peters, a math teacher, was Central's head boys basketball coach from 1984-88. He had multiple stints as assistant coach with the Blue Devils.
“He was so chill and just an anchor for the kids to be around,” said Central girls cross country and track and field coach Mike Trujillo, who came to the school in 1996. “Nothing fazed him. Randy was such a great guy that he almost was boring. He was always honest, always upfront, always doing the right thing and always conscientious.
“I can’t think of a single time that he even raised his voice. He was just one of a kind, the kind you don’t find anymore.”
Peters served as the girls track coach at Central from 1975-88, took over the boys’ program from Hall of Famer Ira Dunsworth in 1996 and led the Blue Devils until 2006. He also was Central’s boys and girls cross country coach from 1995-03.
His teams won a dozen Mississippi Athletic Conference titles and four district crowns.
“He had a way of looking at the lineup and seeing where he could get more points out of a kid,” Trujillo said. “When he moved a kid from one event to another, it almost always worked.”
Trujillo, in particular, remembers Central’s 2005 boys’ track and field season.
Dennis Hammel won the 400 hurdles and Julian Vandervelde took the shot put at the state meet, but it was the emergence of sprinter Mike Mitchell and miler Blake Schlotzhauer that helped the Blue Devils get past Iowa City High for the title.
“I remember talking to Randy before the Jesse Day meet that year and he quietly said, 'I think we can do pretty well at state,'" Trujillo said. “Randy knew once those two guys stepped up, he had the pieces. He didn’t show his hand until the district meet, but he was always thinking one step ahead.”
After retiring from teaching and coaching, he sold real estate and volunteered at track meets hosted at Brady Street Stadium.
When Ehlinger moved to Davenport in 2005, Peters was the real estate agent involved with the purchase of his home.
“Just a great man of integrity,” Ehlinger said. “I got to know him first through real estate, but when I got to be AD and through track meets, his integrity and knowledge of kids was second to none.”
Peters usually set up the hurdles, organized the relay exchange zones and handled a lot of details on the infield during track meets.
“We’re going to feel it for sure next spring when we get back to running track meets and Randy is not there,” Ehlinger said. “It leaves a tremendous hole in our community. There is no question that will be felt for a long time.”
Peters and his wife, Marilyn, were married for 40 years. He was the father to four children — AJ, Claudia, Ryan and Sarah.
A memorial service will be at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities in Moline on Friday at 1 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow.
Donations may be made to the Davenport Central High School Blue Devil Athletic Foundation and Calvary Church of the Quad Cities Outreach/Missions.