Longtime Central coach was 'an anchor' and man of integrity

Described as a man of integrity who got the most out of every athlete he crossed paths with, the Davenport Central community is grieving the loss of one of the most successful coaches to come through its athletic program.

Randy Peters, who died Monday from complications of heart surgery at age 74, is the only coach in nearly 60 years of boys’ and girls’ state track and field meets in Iowa to win championships with both genders.

Inducted into the Iowa Association of Track and Field Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2017, Peters guided the Blue Devils to Class 3A girls’ state championships in 1982 and 1984. He directed the boys’ team to the last of its 15 state titles in 2005.

“He just knew how to coach kids,” former Central activities director and current assistant principal Brian Ehlinger said. “It didn’t matter if you were a boy or a girl. Anybody that was coached by Randy would tell you it was about the relationship first. He knew how to motivate every single kid he coached, whether they were a starter, somebody on the bench or somebody who never saw the field.

“He treated everybody the same. He got the most out of every kid he coached.”