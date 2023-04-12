ALEDO — Throughout a teaching and coaching career stretching over nearly 40 years, Mick Louck never left his hometown roots behind.

A 1980 graduate of Westmer High School, Louck soon returned to his prep alma mater after graduating from Western Illinois University and has been a part of the Westmer and Mercer County school systems since 1986.

That will be coming to an end upon completion of the 2022-23 school year as the 61-year-old is set to retire from teaching and full-time coaching, although he sees the possibility coaching as a volunteer assistant.

"Not having to be there day in and day out," he said, "and not having all the responsibilities that come with being a head coach."

Teaching physical education at New Boston Elementary School since 1989 after a stint at Westmer, Louck coached boys' track and field first with the Warriors from 1987 to 2009, and then with Mercer County since Westmer and Aledo consolidated in '09.

He has also helped out with the MerCo girls' track squad, coaching distance events, hurdles and jumps. Louck also coached the Golden Eagles' cross country teams from 2011-17, and during the Westmer days, coached boys' and girls' basketball and football.

"They've been really good to me here," he said. "The good times definitely outweigh the bad."

In terms of this season, Louck prefers not to think so much about this being the last roundup, but the potential his MerCo boys' squad has after winning the last five Lincoln Trail Conference team titles.

"It is kind of strange knowing this is the last time, and I've had other coaches saying, 'This is the last time you'll be here,' but I'm approaching it like it's just another season," he said. "You've always got a lot of people counting on you, so you can't just think about yourself."

The Golden Eagles definitely have plenty of reason for optimism after finishing third at last year's IHSA Class 1A Wethersfield Sectional meet, as they return several conference champions.

Among that group are the senior trio of reigning LTC 800 and 1,600 meter champion Lucas Arnold, fellow distance standout and defending 3,200 meter champ Derek Coulter and reigning LTC and sectional 110 high hurdles gold medalist Brecken Heinrichs.

"We always shoot for the LTC title; that's always important to our school and our program, because we've done it so many times," Louck said.

Since their first season in 2010, the Golden Eagles have brought home nine Lincoln Trail team trophies in 13 seasons under Louck's direction. This spring, they have a second-place finish at Monmouth-Roseville's Titan Invitational to their credit.

"Each team has had its own knack, it's own strengths and weaknesses," he said. "Our conference is tough, and a lot of things have to happen to win it. We're pretty confident with what we have this year, but we don't quite have the depth we've had.

"We know a lot of teams are shooting for us, and right now we've got a couple of injuries that could hurt us down the road."

For now, talk of retirement is being kept in the background as far as Louck is concerned. There is still the matter of this season to attend to.

At the same time, he is still taking stock of a career that kept him at home, a career he would not trade for anything.

"It's been a blessing for me to be able to stay home, and I've never taken that for granted," Louck stated. "Some of the kids I've had, now I'm coaching their kids. It's really been a fun career."