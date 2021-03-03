Lopez adds head track coach to his plate at Sherrard

SHERRARD -- This past autumn, former Alleman cross country and track coach Joe Lopez enjoyed a tremendously successful debut season with the Sherrard boys' cross country program.

Now, he is hoping for more of the same as he succeeds Ryan Buchanan as head coach of the Tiger boys' track and field squad.

When Buchanan left Sherrard to take over the Davenport Assumption cross country program, Lopez stepped in and led the Tiger boys cross country team to a Class 1A regional team title followed by a runner-up finish at the sectional meet.

When the track and field season gets underway in just over a month, he will take over a squad that took second at the 2019 Class 1A sectionals and posted a top 25 finish at the state meet in Charleston. The entire '20 spring season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Once Ryan left, I think the kids were hoping someone they know would still be around," said Lopez, who had been Buchanan's track assistant the last three years. "It's been a mixed-up, crazy year, so I want to do whatever I can to make things normal for them."

Several of the same athletes that fueled Sherrard's cross country success will also be on hand once track gets underway, with individual regional and sectional winner Jacob Belha leading the way.