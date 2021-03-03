Lopez adds head track coach to his plate at Sherrard

SHERRARD -- This past autumn, former Alleman cross country and track coach Joe Lopez enjoyed a tremendously successful debut season with the Sherrard boys' cross country program.
Now, he is hoping for more of the same as he succeeds Ryan Buchanan as head coach of the Tiger boys' track and field squad.
When Buchanan left Sherrard to take over the Davenport Assumption cross country program, Lopez stepped in and led the Tiger boys cross country team to a Class 1A regional team title followed by a runner-up finish at the sectional meet.
When the track and field season gets underway in just over a month, he will take over a squad that took second at the 2019 Class 1A sectionals and posted a top 25 finish at the state meet in Charleston. The entire '20 spring season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Once Ryan left, I think the kids were hoping someone they know would still be around," said Lopez, who had been Buchanan's track assistant the last three years. "It's been a mixed-up, crazy year, so I want to do whatever I can to make things normal for them."
Several of the same athletes that fueled Sherrard's cross country success will also be on hand once track gets underway, with individual regional and sectional winner Jacob Belha leading the way.
"We've got a good group of guys who had a fantastic season in cross country," said Lopez, referring to Belha and fellow seniors Mike Gorey, Dayton Hauger and Alex Wilson, all of whom were top 10 regional finishers, with Hauger scoring a top 20 sectional performance.
"All of those guys will help us out in track. Nearly all of the cross country guys will be with me for track, and we're hoping to get guys like Jordan Maynard, who is going to play soccer, to cross over and help us out when he's not playing soccer."
More than anything, Lopez is hoping his first season with the Tigers will restore some sense of normalcy.
"From what I've heard, we'll be doing things more on Tuesday, not so much on Fridays and Saturday, and (the IHSA) is going to try and give the kids some kind of postseason," he said. "Right now, we're just hoping to get through a full season."