GALVA — Tuesday's persistent rains in southeastern Henry County did not postpone the return of the Lincoln Trail Conference co-ed track & field championships after a one-year hiatus.

However, the weather did find a way to alter the meet. While the running events were completed late Tuesday night, the field events — with the exception of the girls' high jump — had to be shelved until Friday. They will be finished prior to the frosh-soph LTC meet at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo.

As a result, final team results are still pending until all events are completed and the scores are tabulated. Through 13 events in the girls' meet, Annawan-Wethersfield leads with 75 points, followed by Mercer County with 63. ROWVA and Stark County are tied for third with 62 points apiece.

Bolstering the Titans were first-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The 4x100 quartet of Ally Celus, Danielle Johnson, Madison Rusk and Kaylee Celus teamed up for a time of 54.45 seconds. The same group, with Emily Miller taking the place of Johnson, posted a 1:59.78 clocking in the 4x200 relay.

Individually, A-W freshman Kennady Anderson took the 1600 with a 5:28.83 showing, just over five seconds ahead of United's Bridget Brokaw, who was coming off a title in the 800 meter run.