GALVA — Tuesday's persistent rains in southeastern Henry County did not postpone the return of the Lincoln Trail Conference co-ed track & field championships after a one-year hiatus.
However, the weather did find a way to alter the meet. While the running events were completed late Tuesday night, the field events — with the exception of the girls' high jump — had to be shelved until Friday. They will be finished prior to the frosh-soph LTC meet at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo.
As a result, final team results are still pending until all events are completed and the scores are tabulated. Through 13 events in the girls' meet, Annawan-Wethersfield leads with 75 points, followed by Mercer County with 63. ROWVA and Stark County are tied for third with 62 points apiece.
Bolstering the Titans were first-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The 4x100 quartet of Ally Celus, Danielle Johnson, Madison Rusk and Kaylee Celus teamed up for a time of 54.45 seconds. The same group, with Emily Miller taking the place of Johnson, posted a 1:59.78 clocking in the 4x200 relay.
Individually, A-W freshman Kennady Anderson took the 1600 with a 5:28.83 showing, just over five seconds ahead of United's Bridget Brokaw, who was coming off a title in the 800 meter run.
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was Eden Mueller, who struck individual gold in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:00.60, beating Ridgewood's Miranda Reed by nearly 15 seconds; Mueller also scored bronze in the 1600.
In the relays, she teamed with Tessa Miller, Gracie Fisher and Maddie Hofmann to claim the 4x400 in 4:45.28. In the 4x800, the MerCo quartet of Mia Ward, Bailey Hardin, Sophia Santiago and Hofmann took the title with a 10:58.47 clocking.
The Mercer County boys' squad also got a title in the 3200 from Derek Coulter, who hit the finish in 11:02.9, well ahead of runner-up Zair Velasquez of United (11:31.30).
The Golden Eagles also were golden in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. In the 4x100, Brady Fluette, Trenton Coulter, William Fredrickson and Nate Hofmann teamed up for a time of 47.82 seconds. Three-fourths of that group, with Cael Duncan in the lineup instead of Fredrickson, posted a 1:39.52 clocking in the half-mile relay.
Ridgewood also scored a relay title, with the quartet of Lukas Maness, Taylor Snook, Lucas Kessinger and Ryan Francis winning the 4x400 title in 3:49.32.