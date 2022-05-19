Maroons, Panthers qualify for 3A state meet

As excited as Moline’s Saiheed Jah was about qualifying for the Illinois Class 3A state track and field championships in two events, the Maroons’ hurdler was even happier for a teammate Thursday.

The Maroons’ Jaeger Norton qualified for state for the first time with a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run at the Class 3A sectional held at Rock Island Stadium.

"I had a big (personal record) in the 110 (high hurdles), but I’m even happier for Jaeger. We’ve grown up competing together and to see him come down the stretch, knowing he was setting a PR of his own, that was so great to see," Jah said. "We’re in this together."

Jah and Norton are among five Quad-City area athletes who qualified in seven events next week’s state championships, extending their seasons with their work in a talent-rich sectional field.

"That’s what this week is about, taking that next step," defending 3A state high jump champion Rob Pulliam of Moline said. "The whole idea today was to be better than I was a week ago and get ready to take another step next week."

Pulliam will get that opportunity in two events.

He won the sectional high jump title with a season-best effort of 6 feet, 7 inches and advanced with a runner-up finish in the long jump with a distance of 22-11.5.

"Things felt good," Pulliam said. "I’m where I need to be heading into next week."

Jah finished second in both the 110 high hurdles and the 300 hurdles, recording a personal best of 14.57 seconds in the 110 event and finishing in :39.07 in the 300.

"The goal today was to qualify in both events with times that will get me in a good heat at state and I feel like I was able to get that done," Jah said.

"This is always the tough meet, the one with the nerves, because if it doesn’t happen here it can’t happen next week. It’s good to be going with some teammates. Now, we can just go compete and see what happens."

Norton advanced with a time of 1:58.42 in the 800.

Two United Township athletes earned the right to compete at state with their sectional finishes.

Akim Baba-Traore recorded a personal best of 44-8.5 in the triple jump, taking runner-up honors with an effort two feet better than his previous best.

The Panthers’ Josh Mottet advanced as well, tying for third and advanced by matching state qualifying standard of 13-8 in the pole vault.

"I’m happy for Josh. It’s good for us both to get to go to state and compete," said Baba-Traore, who said he felt comfortable in the triple jump setting at Rock Island.

"It was here where I hit the high 12 (meters) the first time, so I knew I could do well here. I was looking forward to coming back here today and I was able to get a good mark."

Moline was the only Quad-City entry to finish in the top 10 in the 15-team field, placing sixth with 42 points.

Minooka, which won eight events, topped the field with 110 points while Neuqua Valley and Plainfield North tied for second with 72 points, one point ahead of Waubonsie Valley.

United Township finished 11th and host Rock Island was 14th.

"This is probably going to prove to be one of the toughest sectionals in the state. There were some great performances here," Maroons coach Tauwon Taylor said.

"We’re excited to get some guys qualified and we’ll get them ready to go next week. Rob and Saiheed did well and we felt like Jaeger had a shot in the 800 and he came through. We had a lot of guys PR, too, and that’s what you hope to see at the sectional, guys at their best."

Moline’s Karinton Djikpe in the 300 hurdles, Mark Runkle in the shot put and Cayden Munson in the discus combined personal bests with top-10 finishes in their events as did UT’s Masrour Gani in the 110 hurdles.

Rock Island’s top finishes came in the shot put, where Dontrell Powers took sixth, and in the 200, where Darius Tongo was seventh, both recording personal-best efforts.

