Maroons' Pulliam soars to new heights in first meet of season

While it was a day for stretching out legs and getting back into the swing of things, several athletes were able to get personal bests in their events.

United Township junior Logan Veloz placed first in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 2 seconds, two seconds better than his previous best.

"The goal this year is to get under two minutes," Veloz said. "The state standard is around that time and I just wanted to come back out this year and give it my all."

Veloz competed at the sectional level in cross-country this fall but is excited to be back out on a track after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I came into this year with my eyes big and set on the prize," Veloz said. "I'm ready to do whatever it takes to get to the state meet."

Rock Island's Samson Shukuru took home the gold in two of the three events he competed in on Saturday. The senior won the triple jump with a best jump of 43 feet, 1 1/2 inches, the long jump with a distance of 20-11, and was third in the 200 with a time of 22.51 seconds.

Shukuru had mixed feelings following his events but has his goals set high for this season after qualifying for state in 2019 in the long jump.