Nothing warms up Moline sophomore long-distance runner Jackson McClellan more than winning.
His teeth chattered as he stood on the Browning Field infield in his running gear of a team tank top and shorts. He had bare arms and bare legs amid the wind chill of 35 degrees and easily answered the first question on his two-victory day at the Gene Shipley Track & Field Invitational — “I am very cold.”
But, that was OK, because Moline was just heating up in the team race. A teammate soon came by to wrap him with a blanket, just as McClellan’s double gold help the Maroons wrap up the boys’ team title with 278 points to 257 for runner-up United Township.
“It is more mental than anything,” McClellan said of how he fights off cold temperatures to perform his best. He won the 1600 with a time of 4:52.67, three seconds better than Harlem’s Sam Procopio, and the 3200 in 10:21.45, 19 seconds better than runner-up Aaron Mickelson of Alleman.
“I just don’t feel good wearing compressions,” McClellan offered. “Running (in a tank and shorts) is something I have always done. I wear the same thing to every meet.”
There was a time, though, that he added to his attire. He wore gloves to last year’s sectional that came with sub-freezing temperatures. McClellan did not win that race. Maybe he was just overdressed for that occasion.
McClellan said he also was boosted in the mile by hearing Browning announcer Regina Knobloch rattle off the boys’ team standings as his race was in progress.
“I knew it was close the whole meet” between the Maroons and Panthers, he said. “When I heard those scores (Moline had a six-point lead with four events to go), I knew I had to get going so that we could keep the lead.”
McClellan’s distance sweep was bolstered by Moline getting four other A division golds — Immanuel Bailey in the 100, Javen Harris in the 400, Trae Geyer in the pole vault and Chandler Dilworth in the shot put.
“This whole team is gearing toward conference; it’s a great group of guys,” McClellan said. “We want to end a 30-plus year drought for Moline at conference.”
UT had four A division champions, with the Panthers also having a double winner in Helmut Sogluhun. Sogluhun both both hurdles, the 100 in 16.85 seconds and the 300 in 41.56. The Panthers also received an “A” win from Isaac Mojica in the high jump, as well as having the top 3200 relay team of Trey Heinz, Roberto Munoz, Logan Veloz and James Wright.
Rock Island placed fourth in the eight-team field, getting five “A” golds. The Rocks’ champions were Austin Taylor in the 200, Blake McKillup in the discus, Samson Shukuru in the long jump, the 400 relay team of Darrell Woodson, JaMaie Lindsey, Shukuru and Taylor and the 800 relay team of Woodson, Peter Kimba, Shukuru, Taylor.
Alleman’s fifth-place Pioneers got a first in the sprint medley, with a team of Kaden Bowen, Parker Smith, Ian Snider and Pierrie Azar.