Mercer County, Annawan-Wethersfield track had high sectional hopes

Two of the Lincoln Trail Conference's top boys track and field teams had good reason for high hopes when they circled this date on the 2020 prep sports calendar.
Mercer County, which edged Princeville 139-138 a year ago to win the conference team title, and an Annawan-Wethersfield squad that finished third at the LTC meet both saw themselves very much in the mix for a team title at Thursday's scheduled Class 1A Farmington Sectional.
Last spring, the Titans scored a fifth-place finish in the sectional meet at Orion, while the Golden Eagles took sixth at Sherrard. Looking at the field at Farmington, both had solid reasons for optimism in regards to the championship hopes, especially Mercer County.
Only one of the five teams that finished ahead of Mercer County at the Sherrard Sectional — Elmwood, which edged the Eagles by three points for fifth — was headed to Farmington.
"Going to Farmington would've helped our chances," Mercer County coach Mick Louck said. "We would've gotten away from teams like Morrison, Rockridge and Sherrard, but Princeville was there along with (sectional runner-up) Spring Valley Hall, and we weren't sure what to expect from Hall."
Hall and Princeville were two of the four teams that finished ahead of the Titans at Orion a year ago.
"We come in every year with lofty goals," Annawan-Wethersfield coach Carl Anderson said. "Every year, we like to think we have a shot to send a solid group to state, but with the kids we had this year and being able to spread them out in enough events, we felt like we could've made a strong push (for a title). We're definitely a top five team, any day of the week."
The cancellation of the spring sports season and all postseason events due to the COVID-19 pandemic made all of those plans moot. However, both teams are primed to carry their goals for 2020 over to the following season.
Mercer County will lose such seniors as 2019 state qualifiers Seth Speaker and his 400 relay teammates, Seth Crawley and Tristan Essig, as well as the LTC's 3,200 runner-up Riley Coulter, but its cupboard will be far from bare.
"I feel for our seniors; during this COVID, they still went to the track and worked hard every day," Louck said, "but this year, we had the best freshman class come in that we've had in awhile; the numbers and their quality was good. The seniors we lose are all quality kids, but we're definitely looking forward to next year.
"They'll be missing a whole year of training and high school experience, but they're pretty mature for freshmen and talented in all sports; one of them, Matthew Lucas, was our starting quarterback in football. I look for us to stay competitive."
Coming back will be junior sprint standout Brady Fluette, who was part of the Eagles' state-advancing 400 relay and who earned an LTC title in the 800 relay and top five conference finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, and a solid sophomore group led by Jared Cheline, the LTC discus champion and shot put runner-up, and Robby Holtschlag, who struck LTC gold with the 3,200 relay.
Meantime, A-W will lose the services of Julian Samuels, who finished fourth in the long jump last year and also competed in the 100 at state, but will return two more state competitors in the junior duo of Kaynen Bond and Ben Smith.
"Our last two senior classes were very small -- four last year and four this year, and we've got good numbers at the freshman and sophomore levels," said Anderson, who will also return junior Jarrett Chayer, a top 10 conference finisher in the 110 and 300 hurdles; he finished fourth in the 110 high hurdles at the LTC meet.
"From our juniors down to our freshmen and on through to junior high, we're looking at being good for the next five to 10 years. We were definitely looking forward to have quite a bit of success as this season went on, even though we were pretty young across the board."
