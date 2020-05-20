Mercer County, Annawan-Wethersfield track had high sectional hopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two of the Lincoln Trail Conference's top boys track and field teams had good reason for high hopes when they circled this date on the 2020 prep sports calendar.

Mercer County, which edged Princeville 139-138 a year ago to win the conference team title, and an Annawan-Wethersfield squad that finished third at the LTC meet both saw themselves very much in the mix for a team title at Thursday's scheduled Class 1A Farmington Sectional.

Last spring, the Titans scored a fifth-place finish in the sectional meet at Orion, while the Golden Eagles took sixth at Sherrard. Looking at the field at Farmington, both had solid reasons for optimism in regards to the championship hopes, especially Mercer County.

Only one of the five teams that finished ahead of Mercer County at the Sherrard Sectional — Elmwood, which edged the Eagles by three points for fifth — was headed to Farmington.

"Going to Farmington would've helped our chances," Mercer County coach Mick Louck said. "We would've gotten away from teams like Morrison, Rockridge and Sherrard, but Princeville was there along with (sectional runner-up) Spring Valley Hall, and we weren't sure what to expect from Hall."

Hall and Princeville were two of the four teams that finished ahead of the Titans at Orion a year ago.