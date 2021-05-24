Mercer County boys eye LTC repeat

Among the key returners from 2019's title team is senior sprinter Brady Fluette, whose third-place finish in the 200 two years ago was also key in getting the Eagles over the top. He also contributed to MerCo's conference-winning 4x200 relay and its runner up 4x100 quartet.

Also back is junior Jared Cheline, the reigning LTC discus champion who also finished second in the shot put in '19. Together with Fluette, they provide veteran leadership for an otherwise youth-laden squad.

"Here and now, about three-fourths of our team are freshmen and sophomores," Louck said. "They're talented, but we don't have as much depth; there's a couple of events where we have only one entry, so that really hurts us."

Among the younger standout Eagles, Louck cited the sophomore trio of Derek Coulter (distance), Brecken Heinrichs (hurdles, high jump) and Matthew Lucas (hurdles), along with junior Trenton Coulter in the high jump.

"He's looked good so far; he's cleared 6-1 and 6-0 in the two meets we've had," said Louck. "I like his chances (at conference)."

With the lack of meets, Louck feels that the key for his team will be to concentrate more on individual efforts and let the team chips fall where they may.

"The kids are fired up just to have some competition. That's the main thing," he said. "We're going to go out and do our own thing. If it (a title repeat) happens, then it happens. We're going to do the best we can and see what happens."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0