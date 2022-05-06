MerCo boys, A-W girls add to ongoing LTC title streaks

ALEDO — A pair of title-winning streaks were on the line at Friday night's Lincoln Trail Conference co-ed track and field meet.

On the boys' side, meet host Mercer County was trying to extend their run of conference team titles to four in a row. For the girls, Annawan-Wethersfield was trying to make it three consecutive LTC championships.

For both teams, it was mission accomplished.

Led by a combined six gold medals from the sophomore duo of Kennady Anderson and Kaylee Celus, the Titans racked up 155 points to outdistance runner-up United (74) and earn their conference three-peat.

The Golden Eagles got a trio of gold medals from junior Lucas Arnold and another win in the 110 high hurdles by Brecken Heinrichs to help pave the way to their fourth straight LTC boys' championship. Mercer County tallied 143 points to best runner-up Princeville (106) and third-place Stark County (97).

Three-peat for Titan girls: Winning last spring's Lincoln Trail title while contending with lower-than-usual numbers gave this year's Annawan-Wethersfield squad plenty of encouragement as it entered Friday's meet with 12 healthy competitors.

"It was definitely a goal," said Anderson. "We didn't have a lot of people out this year, like we did last season. Last year, we didn't expect to get (the LTC title). When we did it, that definitely encouraged us this season. We had a few more out this year, so we knew we could pull it off."

Individually, Anderson swept the distance races. Opening with a winning time of 11:41.09 in the 3200, the A-W standout then captured the 800 meter gold in 2:28.12 before taking home the 1600 title in 5:29.85.

"My goal was to win, but I wasn't trying to get my best times," she said. "I want to save those for sectionals and state."

Celus scored gold medals both in the field events and on the track. She cleared 4.85 meters to win the long jump title, then won the 300 low hurdles with a 50.54 second clocking.

Additionally, she teamed with Ally Celus, Bella VanOpdorp and Madison Rusk on the Titans' first-place 4x100 relay, which put together a time of 52.27 seconds.

"All of us like to work hard, and win as many meets as we can," Kaylee Celus said. "We cheer each other on to do our best."

In addition to Cassidy Miller's first-place throw of 11.92 meters in the shot put, Rusk supplied A-W with extra points with her runner-up finishes in the long jump and 100 meter dash.

"I really try to push myself with positive goals," said Rusk. "I try to get first in anything I do; it helps the team and it makes me feel good, knowing that I did my best and everyone did their best."

Eagles make it four straight at home: Among the highlights for Mercer County Friday night was Brecken Heinrichs keeping his undefeated season run in the 110 high hurdles going strong.

In addition to winning the 110 highs in 16.15 seconds, Heinrichs supplied the Golden Eagles with crucial points with runner-up finishes in the 300 intermediate hurdles and the high jump — the latter event won by teammate Trenton Coulter with a leap of 1.83 meters.

"I'm just trying to beat my times. That's about it," he said of his continuing unbeaten streak in the 110 hurdles. "I got a P.R. (Friday), so I'm pretty happy with that. I wasn't so happy with the few hurdles that I hit."

Heinrichs' second-place finish in the 300 hurdles marked the first time he had competed in that event.

"I'd never run it in my life, but I had to run it for team points," he said. "We want to build on this, get better as a team and do good at sectionals."

Meantime, Arnold followed up his winning time of 2:07.84 in the 800 with a gold-medal run of 4:50.92 in the 1600. He also teamed with Ryan Rillie, Blair Wilkerson and Corbin Sturgill on the Eagles' first-place 4x800 relay (9:15.91).

"I just go based off of my efforts," said Arnold. "If I have nothing else left after a race, I'm happy. I'm just shooting to do my best and trying to give it my all. I'm definitely happy and proud of all of my teammates."

Also striking gold for MerCo was Jared Cheline in the discus (41.85 meters) and Derek Coulter in the 3200 (10:53.28).

"I wanted to come away with both the 3200 and the 1600, but it was hard coming back from my two-mile speed," said Coulter. "The wind on the back stretch was not fun, and the middle laps killed me."

In the boys' competition, Annawan-Wethersfield had one gold medalist in Landon Songer. Songer took the long jump title by clearing an even six meters.

On the girls' side, United's Reece Bertelsen was a triple winner. She took the long jump title with a leap of 10.40 meters, then sprinted to the 100 meter dash gold medal with a time of 13.03 seconds.

She also teamed with Emrick Huston, Alycia Haun and Katie Flynn on the Red Storm's first-place 4x200 relay (1:51.74). Haun also took an individual title by winning the 200 meter dash in 28.08 seconds.

