One championship streak continued at the Lincoln Trail Conference co-ed track and field championships at Princeville High School.

However, another streak came to an end late Friday night at Tom Bruna Field.

The Mercer County boys' squad sent out retiring head coach Mick Louck with a sixth straight Lincoln Trail team crown. The Golden Eagles racked up 129.5 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Annawan-Wethersfield (88).

But in the girls' LTC competition, Annawan-Wethersfield's bid for a fourth consecutive conference team title came up just short. Scoring 101 points, the Titans had to settle for silver as Stark County tallied 106 points to take first place.

A trio of victories by senior Lindley Johnston in the 100, 200 and 400 sprints along with her title in the high jump provided the Rebels with valuable points, along with sophomore teammate Lauren Orwig's title in the shot put and runner-up discus finish.

A-W's junior duo of Kaylee Celus and Kennady Anderson did their best to provide the Titans with the points they needed to overtake Stark County.

Celus bagged wins in the long jump (4.58 meters) and the 300 low hurdles (51.08 seconds), with Anderson taking gold in the 3,200 meter run with an 11:03.25 clocking in addition to placing second in the 800 (2:23.75).

The duo also joined triple jump runner-up Danielle Johnson (9.45 meters) and Bella VanOpdorp on A-W's third-place 4x400 relay (4:25.23); Celus also scored a bronze medal with the Titans' 4x100 relay (53.23).

Also striking gold for A-W was sophomore Lajaya Angel and freshman Tyra Jones. Both cleared 2.28 meters to share the pole vault title.

On the boys' side, the Golden Eagles added to their ongoing championship string thanks in large part to the efforts of their senior distance duo of Derek Coulter and Lucas Arnold.

Coulter hit the finish line in 10:32.75 to win the 3,200 meter event, then came back in the 1,600 to bag his second gold medal 4:45.48. In the latter event, Arnold took third (4:48.28) after scoring a title in the 800 with a 2:05.63 clocking.

Also prevailing on the track was another senior in Brecken Heinrichs. He took the 110 hurdles championship with a time of 16.05 seconds. He then took the bronze in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a 45.12 clocking.

Yet another MerCo senior, Chase Olson, enjoyed a strong day in the field events.

Olson earned one gold medal in the triple jump by clearing 13.21 meters, but gave the Eagles extra points with his third-place finish in the long jump (6.01 meters) and fourth-place showing in the high jump (1.70 meters). In the former event, Olson's teammate Daylen Blaser (6.18 meters) was second.

Other area champions: In the girls' meet, Ridgewood freshman standout Emily Downing upset Anderson in the 800, posting a time of 2:22.89 to prevail by just under a second. Downing also took the 1,600 title with a 5:15.80 clocking; Anderson was a scratch in the mile race.

In the latter event, Downing topped another area distance veteran as Mercer County senior Eden Mueller (5:17.40) finished in second. Mueller was also runner-up to Anderson in the 3,200 (11:06.52).

Downing returned home with three gold medals as she teamed with Miranda Reed, Luca Veloz and older sister Kendra Downing to lead the Spartans' 4x400 relay to a first-place effort of 10:08.33.

On the boys' side, A-W got wins from Zeb Rashid in the 100 (11.60 seconds), Matthew Senteney in the high jump (1.85 meters) and Irwin Landwehr in the pole vault (3.20 meters). Rashid was also runner-up in the 200 meter dash (23.68).