MerCo boys' track looks to extend LTC title run

ALEDO — So far this spring, silver has seemed to be the color of choice for the Mercer County High School boys' track & field squad.

With four second-place finishes in their six invitationals, the Golden Eagles hope to change that trend at Friday evening's Lincoln Trail Conference co-ed meet.

Mercer County also looks to extend its run of three consecutive LTC team titles. However, MerCo coach Mick Louck is not looking at that feat as a given.

"Princeville was close to us the last two seasons; they could've won the last two meets, but it didn't happen," said Louck. "They've got more depth this year. You never know what can happen, but we've got a lot of respect for Princeville.

"Plus, we've got Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville in this year, and that could change some points a bit."

A possible ace in the hole for MerCo is the fact that Friday's LTC meet will be on its home track at George Pratt Memorial Field. Recently, the Golden Eagles took first place at their home invitational.

That lone title goes with second-place finishes at Riverdale's Early Season Invite, Monmouth-Roseville's Titan Invitational, the Rockridge Co-Ed Invite and the Sherrard Tiger Relays, plus a third-place showing at Macomb's Lee Calhoun Invitational.

At Riverdale, the Golden Eagles took silver behind the host Rams, a Three Rivers Conference powerhouse. At Monmouth-Roseville, Rockridge and Sherrard, MerCo finished runner-up to Mon-Rose each time.

"It's been good for us racing against Mon-Rose this season," Louck said. "Right now, we're fairly healthy, and that helps. Usually by this time of the year, the legs start getting beat up a bit, so we've been cautious about that."

Although Princeville may have the numbers edge going into the LTC Meet, the Eagles have more than enough talent to make up for any possible gap.

On the track, junior hurdler Brecken Heinrichs has yet to lose in the 110 high hurdles. Classmate Lucas Arnold has put together a strong season in the middle-distance and distance events, as has junior distance runner Derek Coulter.

In the field events, senior Trenton Coulter and sophomore Colby Cox have the potential to grab big points in the jumps, along with senior Jared Cheline in the weights.

"We've been trying to stay sharp, and spread our guys out to see where we can score the most points," said Louck. "I like our chances in the distance races; I'd line my guys up against anybody. Our 4x100 relay is looking good, although Princeville and Knoxville are close to us.

"If things go well, I feel like we have a chance to win (Friday)."

Louck also feels that this year's Lincoln Trail meet being held at home will give his team that extra bit of incentive which could wind up making the difference.

"The kids always get excited about the LTC. It means a lot to us, and we're always going to give it our best effort," he said. "Having it at home doesn't hurt, that's for sure. The weather isn't looking good, so that may play into it, but we'll try to have a good night and see what we can do."

