Metro Western Big 6 girls track preview capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Kenny Lee

2021 record: 8th at WB6 meet

Impact performers: Ashlynn Lara, sr., shot put/discus; Lauren Melin, sr., hurdles/sprints; Rylee Noack, sr., distance

Newcomers to watch: Tyla Thomas, jr.

Outlook: Coach Lee, who is heading into his 21st year as the boys track & field coach, will lead the girls team for the first time this season. As with many sports, the Alleman girls track & field team has seen a dip in roster size. The Pioneers may struggle to field a team for every event, but Lee believes his three senior captains (Lara, Melin and Noack) will be able to compete for a top spot in their respective events.

Geneseo

Head coach: Kyle Morey

2021 record: 1st at WB6 meet (sectional champs, IHSA 2A runner up)

Impact performers: Annie Wirth, jr., relays/jumps; Ali Rapps, sr., hurdles/relays; Addison Pischke, jr., relays/sprints; Olivia Marshall, so., discus; Jaide Flowers, jr., distance/relays; Sierra Krueger, jr., sprints; Phoebe Shoemaker, jr., sprints/relays

Newcomers to watch: Kaidence Schweitzer; Brooke Boone; Chloe Fulcher; Allison Reade; Hanna Stroud

Outlook: After bringing home a trophy at the state tournament for the first time in state history last season, Geneseo is expected to again be one of the best teams in the WB6. The Maple Leafs earned conference and sectional titles behind the performances of Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps. Wirth was a state champion in the high jump, and second in the long jump - as well as one of the four members on the state title 4x200 and 4x400 teams. Rapps was a conference and sectional champion in both the 100 and 300 hurdles and placed in the top three in both events at state. Addison Pischke, Olivia Marshall and Phoebe Shoemaker round out a talented squad that has the ability to bring home another trophy at the state meet

Moline

Head coach: Joel Bohnsack

2021 record: 4th at WB6 meet

Impact performers: Eryn Robertson, jr., relays; Abby DeBlieck, sr., relays; Samantha Veto, jr., high jump; Corynn Holmes, jr., jumps/hurdles

Newcomers to watch: Laila Bogguess, fr., sprints; Fatou Cisse, fr., sprints

Outlook: Moline finished right in the middle of the Western Big 6 meet last season, but had two state qualifiers in Samantha Veto and Corynn Holmes. Veto placed fifth in the high jump with a personal best of 5-foot-3 to earn her way to state. Holmes set two school records in the 100 and 300 hurdle events last season in the IHSA Class 3A sectional. She ran 15.45 in the 100 and 45.70 in the 300, the first time under 48 seconds for a Maroon since at least 2013. That duo will lead an otherwise young team trying to compete in a competitive WB6

Rock Island

Head coach: Brianna Nelson

2021 record: 7th at WB6 meet

Impact performers: Quinci Bumgarner, jr., sprints/relays; Marielle Kelley, sr., sprints; Shamya Hampton, sr., relays; Alyce Jett-Ryan, jr., relays

Newcomers to watch: Lucette Feigley, so., sprints; Natalia Garcia, so., hurdles

Outlook: Rock Island finished toward the bottom of the conference last season and its only state qualifier (Valerie Holland) graduated. The Rocks are young and inexperienced, but there are many positives as well. Bumgarner was a top 10 finisher in the 100 and 200 at both the conference and sectional meets. Kelley also showed signs of success in the sprint events and played a major part in Rock Island's relays. The Rocks will try to build on last year and improve throughout the season.

United Township

Head coach: Kari Larson

2021 record: 2nd at WB6 meet

Impact performers: Ty-Asia Wiggins-Miller, so., sprints; Amaria Mayfield, so., sprints; Zainab Maiyaki, sr., jumps; Anna Barrigah, sr., shot put; Maddie Miller, sr., distance.

Newcomers to watch: Miyanna King, fr.; Ella Harris, jr.; Tamia Scott, fr.; Damya Watts, fr.; Agnes Moore, fr.

Outlook: The Panthers had a successful season last year and will look to replicate that under first-year head coach Kari Larson. The Panthers sent four to state, and all but one are returning. Wiggins-Miller was a conference champion in the 100 and finished third in the 300. Mayfield joined Miller on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that qualified for the state meet. Barrigah also qualified for state last season after an impressive 35-foot throw in the shot put. UT expects to compete for a top spot in the conference once again.

