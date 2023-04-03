After being cancelled last spring due to inclement weather, Moline High School's annual Gene Shipley track and field invitational was able to make its return.

Granted, it was a delayed comeback as this year's Shipley meet was postponed from Saturday to Monday, again with mercurial early-spring weather being the culprit.

But from the standout of the Moline girls' squad and the United Township boys' team, the wait was well worth it as both left Browning Field Monday night with first-place trophies in hand.

In the girls' competition, the host Maroons tallied 276 points to top second-place Rock Island (252.5) and third-place United Township (239). A win by their 4x400 relay of Fatou Casse, Nabila Saam, Maryam Ndiaye and Youhanatou Soulemane) in 4 minutes, 30.46 seconds clinched the crown.

"It's just nice to be able to run in decent weather," said Moline head coach Joel Bohnsack. "We've got a lot of good kids who can score points in a lot of events. We're fortunate to have such a good group; that's what makes it so much fun.

"We've got a lot of season to go, but it's been a fun start.

On the boys' side, the Panthers got four titles from senior standout Alassane Ba and used those to roll up 314 points and finish well ahead of the trio of Rock Island (240), Moline (220) and Machensey Park Harlem (213).

Beginning his day by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump, Ba swept both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He also anchored UT's 4x100 relay to a time of 43.97 seconds.

"I was trying to get a (school) record in the 200, but that'll wait for the time being," he said. "I was hoping to get a better time in the 100 than I had last season, and I had a good strong end. In the high jump, I usually stop around six feet.

"Today, I had the momentum and the speed and that carried me up (to 6-2)."

Joining Ba on the Panthers' 4x100 relay was fellow senior Dameon Wright, who also bagged an individual gold medal of his own by clearing an even 12 feet to win the pole vault. He also earned a third title in the 4x200 relay, teaming with Isaih Grumadas, Isaiah Navarrete and Ben Lissa to win in 1:34.20.

"It was something we were thinking about," Wright said of UT's team title. "It's always a thing for us to give it our all. No matter the odds, we try to push and strive for bigger goals, and today we did a good job of it. I'm pretty satisfied; I felt I did great, especially for the first outdoor meet.

"I was actually happy it got rescheduled. That gave us more rest time, and we were more fresh for this meet."

As for Lissa, he took home first place in the triple jump with a leap of 43-6. He also finished second in the long jump (20-2). Under Shipley's A-B-C meet format, Lissa also won the 'B' division in the open 100.

Also striking gold for United Township was James Webster, winner of the 400 in 54.34 seconds.

"I've had a few good meets and I've got good individual prospects; I just had to put it all together and make it work," said Lissa. "We've got a good solid team, really tight-knit. With the cold, we were expecting to maybe do worse, but we were able to make it work."

For the Moline girls, senior thrower Nai'lah Anders got the meet off on the right note by sweeping both the shot put and the discus.

A sixth-place finisher at the Illinois Top Times indoor meet in the shot, Anders threw 38-5 to win that event on Monday. She then struck gold in the discus with a heave of 120 feet.

"It gave me a lot of hope for the outdoor season," Anders said of her top 10 performance at Top Times. "It also showed I had room to improve; I didn't throw my best there, but I was excited to come home knowing I'd placed at Top Times."

As for Monday's efforts, Anders had the same feeling.

"Yeah, I wanted it to be a little better," she said, "but it's a good start."

Also striking gold in the field events were the senior duo of Sam Veto (5-2 in the high jump) and Paige Melton (33-3 in the triple jump). Melton also won 'C' division titles in the shot put (31-1) and discus (81-0).

"I was really happy with my 'A' flight win; I got a (personal record) and was able to put all three phases together," Melton said. "In my 'C' division wins, I was really excited, because this is the first time I've thrown since I was in middle school. I'm happy with that."

Other winners: Boosting the Rock Island girls to their runner-up finishes were two wins apiece from the trio of Ava Dietz (pole vault, 4x200 relay), JaMarrie Lee (long jump, 4x200) and Norah Wright (800, 1600 sprint medley relay).

Third-place UT got three wins from Elanah Harris. In addition to striking gold in the 4x100 relay (alongside 100 meter winner Ty-Asia Wiggins), she swept the 100 highs (17.34) and 300 low hurdles (52.75).

In the boys' race, Rock Island's Ian Regur posted a time of 10:09.31 to win the 3200, later finishing second in the 800. The Rocks also got wins from Gabe Mahn (1600, 4:58.50) and their 4x400 relay (3:39.97).

Moline's lone 'A' division boys' win came from Marvon Little in the long jump, where he cleared 20-8.

Also coming out on top in the 'A' division Monday was Alleman's duo of Clarissa Ostrowski in the girls' race (12:19.44 in the 3200) and Noah Britton on the boys' side (1:59.64 in the 800).