Moline high jumper Pulliam earns state title in first track season

CHARLESTON — Moline high jumper Rob Pulliam got the perfect ending for his first track and field season Saturday.
The Maroons junior took the 3A state championship in the high jump with a final clearance of 6 feet, 9 inches, a new personal best.
For Pulliam, it wraps up a season in which he won the high jump at every meet he participated in and cleared every height in one attempt until he was the last competitor left.
While he knew that he had a good chance of earning the state title, Pulliam said the feeling is still surreal.
"I'm just shocked. I didn't expect to win like I did even though I knew I had a great chance," Pulliam said. "I knew I had the skill and talent to do it, but with it being my first year I was unsure how it would turn out. It's just a crazy feeling."
It's the first state title for Moline since the 3200 relay team took first place all the way back in 1989. Current Maroons track and field coach Tauwon Taylor was on that team and is proud of how his athlete competed all season.
"He just has the drive inside to want to win every time he's out there," Taylor said. "He has the ability to come up big and rise to the occasion."
Pulliam came into this season with no high jump experience, but had showcased plenty of athleticism and dunking prowess as part of Moline's basketball team. Moline jumps coach Lauren Polizzi was really proud of the progression shown by her junior, who jumped the state qualifying standard of 6 feet, 4 inches in his first high school meet.
"We focused a lot on spring board work at the higher heights once he knew he had the ability to reach those," Polizzi said. "It was his sheer talent that carried him to start and once he was learning technique he went with it really well. It wasn't a long season at all for him, coming straight out after basketball, but it ended well."
Pulliam realized he had a chance to win the title shortly after clearing 6 feet, 7 inches.
"I realized that there were only thee of us left, and the other two guys missed their first jumps," Pulliam said. "That's when I really thought I could take it home, even if I had to go to the next height and jump for it again."
Pulliam didn't have to go to the next height, however, and the state title was already his while he continued his jumps for his final height of 6 feet, 9 inches.
Pulliam wasn't the only Maroon to find success Saturday as Saiheed Jah took home two medals — a sixth-place medal in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.99 and ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.70.
Coming away with a state medal is something that Jah didn't expect as just a sophomore, but he is happy to have been on the podium in his first high school track and field season.
"It really hasn't hit me yet but I am really happy to get a medal," Jah said. "It feels really good."
Jah is the first Moline athlete to win two individual state medals since Shawn Ledbetter finished fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles in 2008.
The entire Quad-Cities was well represented at the boys and girls state meets, and Taylor is happy to see such great competition across the local area.
"It's amazing and it tells you how deep our conference is and how great the area is," Taylor said. "Plenty of state titles from the Western Big 6 this season and a lot of solid performances from medalists."
Jah was proud of all of the competitors from the local area.
"Usually we're enemies during the conference meets, but once it gets to this level we always support each other," Jah said. "Not a lot of people know about the Quad-Cities when it gets to this point, and this is how we put our towns on the map."
The support that Pulliam received from the Moline community and the Quad-Cities as a whole is something that he will always appreciate.
"It feels really good representing this school with all of the love that they've shown me in my first year here," Pulliam said. "I do this for them, and I appreciate everyone supporting me in my whole journey."