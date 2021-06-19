Moline high jumper Pulliam earns state title in first track season

CHARLESTON — Moline high jumper Rob Pulliam got the perfect ending for his first track and field season Saturday.

The Maroons junior took the 3A state championship in the high jump with a final clearance of 6 feet, 9 inches, a new personal best.

For Pulliam, it wraps up a season in which he won the high jump at every meet he participated in and cleared every height in one attempt until he was the last competitor left.

While he knew that he had a good chance of earning the state title, Pulliam said the feeling is still surreal.

"I'm just shocked. I didn't expect to win like I did even though I knew I had a great chance," Pulliam said. "I knew I had the skill and talent to do it, but with it being my first year I was unsure how it would turn out. It's just a crazy feeling."

It's the first state title for Moline since the 3200 relay team took first place all the way back in 1989. Current Maroons track and field coach Tauwon Taylor was on that team and is proud of how his athlete competed all season.

"He just has the drive inside to want to win every time he's out there," Taylor said. "He has the ability to come up big and rise to the occasion."