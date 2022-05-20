Moline’s Holmes qualifies for state finals in two events, breaks own school record

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Moline’s Corynn Holmes wouldn’t put the 100 hurdles at the top of her list of favorite events, but that might be changing.

Holmes set a school record, breaking her own 15.01 mark she set at sectionals, with a 14.85 time in the 100 hurdles at Friday’s IHSA girls state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University. That time allowed the junior Maroon to qualify for the finals Saturday.

“The 100 (hurdles) really isn’t my favorite event, but at sectionals I PR’d so I was like, ‘OK, I think I can make this my favorite,’” Holmes said. “PR’ing is just really fulfilling. I’m really proud of myself. I’ve had a tough season with shin splints, so to come in and PR again while competing in all three of my events, I love that.”

Holmes finished third in her heat and will be seeded eighth in tomorrow’s group of nine.

“I was hoping to crack under 15 (seconds) because I was racing against such fast girls,” Holmes said. “I was kind of expecting, or hoping, to run like that.”

And that’s not all. Not only is Holmes the only local athlete to qualify for a final in Class 3A, she did it in an event off the track as well.

By clearing 5 foot, 2 inches on her second attempt at the high jump, Holmes secured her spot in the finals. Her personal record is 5-5 and Holmes is looking to increase that number tomorrow.

“I want to hit 5-5 again, but I even want 5-6,” Holmes said. “But we will see how it goes. High jump is very mental, but I think tomorrow will be a good jump day.”

Holmes ended her day in the 300 hurdles, and while running a good race, her time of 47.83 fell .3 seconds behind the final qualifier in Saturday’s finals.

“Coming out of the blocks was nice because we had the wind behind us, but once we got to the last 100 in my head I was just like, “Uh oh,’” Holmes said. “The wind was pushing us and it’s already a hard event so adding the wind wasn’t the best, but I still ran well.”

Preparing for three different events, two track and one field, was a bit stressful, but advancing in two of three is something she is proud of.

“I’m just relieved that it’s all over honestly,” Holmes said. “It’s stressful because I think your mind can be all over the place because each event is so different, but I’m motivated for tomorrow. I’ll be a little sore, but two more to go. I can do it.

“I’m just thankful I got to be here in all three.”

Moline’s Nailah Anders also qualified for state in the discus and had a good performance Friday. Anders had a 109 9 ¾ heave in the event, but she placed 13th – one spot out of the finals.

Final events for all three classes will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

