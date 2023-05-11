A trio of Moline seniors went out as state qualifiers in Thursday’s Class 3A Moline Sectional track and field meet at Gene Shipley Track.

Nai’lah Anders, Corynn Holmes, and Sam Veto combined to qualify for six events at next weekend’s state final at Eastern Illinois University.

The Maroons took fourth in the team standings with 99 points as Oswego East (139) took first. Plainfield East (122) and Yorkville (112) rounded out the top three. United Township (32) took 11th and Rock Island (1) was 15th among the local teams at the meet.

UT junior Ty-Asia Wiggins won the 100 meter dash with a 12.41 personal best as the only other local state qualifier.

Holmes has the most decorated night of the bunch, winning the high jump, 100 hurdles, and 300 hurdles. She won both hurdles events comfortably and hit the state standard in the high jump with a leap of 1.57 meters (5 feet, 2 inches) to tie with three others.

Veto matched that to join her classmate for the first time since sophomore year.

“Like always, I’m proud of my performance and I’m just very grateful that I’m able to go in three events,” Holmes said. “I’m excited to go back.”

Holmes, who will continue her high jump career at Howard University, went to state in all three events last year as well. The school record holder in the 100 hurdles hopes to finish her high school career strong. She medaled twice by placing eighth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the high jump last season.

“Definitely ready to put it all out there,” she said, “because it’s my last high school chance to compete.”

Holmes is happy to join two fellow seniors this time around. The only goal is to PR at state.

“All three of us get to go together and I am so excited. … We’re all very close,” she said. “I just love having the chance to be able to compete with so much talent and being able to really push myself and dig down deep and just see what I’m made of. The goal is to just give it my all.”

She said it was extra special to be able to compete on her home track one last time.

“I was talking to my dad about it and he was like, it’s really cool that you guys get to be here,” she said.

Veto qualified for state high jump with Holmes as a sophomore but fell short last season. She was also playing club basketball and volleyball at the same time last season, which was a lot on the legs.

Now committed to continue her basketball career at Kirkwood Community College, she could focus on one sport at a time and it paid off.

“I was kind of making a comeback from last year,” she said. “It was good to have a little comeback season and take it back to sophomore year.

“Being able to do it again was really cool, especially my senior year and it being my last year in my home pit.”

It wasn’t very sunny but conditions were still humid, so there was some fatigue during the afternoon and early evening.

For UT, Wiggins said it felt great to break out PR and qualify for state as a junior. Her teammates came running over after the race to celebrate the breakout gold.

“My team was depending on me,” she said. “My teammates came over and I was like, oh, I did something great. I love my team. My team, they mean everything to me.”

She said it feels “amazing” to be able to represent her team at state.

“Since the season started, I’ve been telling them, we’re going to state. Period. We’re going, we’re going,” Wiggins said. “Now that I actually qualified, I feel like my goal was achieved. I feel great.”