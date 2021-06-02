Moline wins back-to-back boys track conference titles

It took a full team effort and a last-second substitution for the Moline High School boys track & field team to get the job done on Wednesday night at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet.
After previously going 36 years between championships, the Maroons earned their second straight conference title, doing so with 144 team points. Hosting Rock Island finished second with 121 points at Public Schools Stadium and Quincy placed third with 111 points.
Multi-event athlete Rob Pulliam helped lead Moline's repeat, and in just his first season out for track & field he won the high jump and was a member of the winning 400 and 800 relay teams, along with finishing second in the triple jump.
Pulliam only expected to participate in three events on Wednesday but a last-second scratch from 800 relay anchor Boukary Mbengue had him enter and take home the win for his team.
“I’m not worn out because of the shape our coaches put us in, but I am definitely tired,” Pulliam said. “It was definitely a surprise but I did what I had to do for the team.”
Mbengue injured his left leg during the open 100, but was able to anchor the 400 relay team earlier in the meet and was happy with how the full team performed in all aspects of the relay.
“We did an amazing job in the event and that’s all from the hard work that we put in throughout the week,” Mbengue said. “We were working on handoffs which is what separates good teams from great teams at the next level, and we just focused on our own race.”
In both the 400 and 800 relays, the Rock Island teams had handoff issues on exchanges but fought and clawed their way back into respectable finishes of third and second, respectively.
Pulliam’s high jump mark of 6 feet, 6 inches wasn’t his best of the season but it was enough to earn himself a conference title, something that he’s very proud of.
“I feel very confident going into sectionals,” Pulliam said. “I’ve had a pretty consistent set of jumps this season and right now I’m just focusing on the end goal of state, which has been my goal throughout the season.”
Finishing second in the high jump, Alleman’s Ryan Dockery-Jackson felt that he had a pretty good day with two separate personal bests in his jumps. However, it was only after he had finished that he was informed that his final height of 6-4 set the school record, which was previously 6-3.
“It feels really great, it was a huge surprise to me,” Dockery-Jackson said. “I was hoping just to get 6-2, but I didn’t even know that was the record. That's a huge burst of adrenaline for me and crazy to think about.”
In class 1A, 6-1 is the state standard for high jump, giving Dockery-Jackson a nice mark to look at when preparing for the sectional meet.
Geneseo pole vaulter Malakai Schaad came away with the pole vault title at 14 feet, and once he cleared that height he and his coach immediately pushed the standards up to 16 feet. Schaad had three good attempts at the height, but couldn’t quite clear it. Overall, he was happy with the attempts that he had while sluggish on a hot June afternoon.
“I think that we knew it was risky, but I had felt I couldn’t just slowly work my way up the standards because I would be too tired by the end,” Schaad said. “I knew I wouldn’t have the energy, but we just wanted to risk it for that personal best and school record.”
Geneseo has three pole vaulters who have cleared the state standard this season in Schaad, his brother Cooper Schaad and Nate Clark-Holke, but by rule can only send two to sectionals. Schaad doesn’t envy his coaches who have to make a tough decision.
“I’m a little upset with the rule, it affected me personally in my freshman year where I missed out because of that,” Schaad said. “I understand the position and predicament that my coaches are in with the decision they have to make, though.”
United Township middle distance runner Logan Veloz set a personal best in the open 800 with a time of 1:58.54 and hopes to improve upon that further to hit the state standard of 1:57.
“It’s a big confidence boost and I knew that I could run it,” Veloz said. “I just tried to leave it all on the track and keep improving.”
While Samson Shukuru of Rock Island came away with the triple jump title at 44-1, he had to wait for Pulliam to finish his jumps to truly know if he had won it. He hopes to improve on his marks before sectionals.