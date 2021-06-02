Moline wins back-to-back boys track conference titles

In both the 400 and 800 relays, the Rock Island teams had handoff issues on exchanges but fought and clawed their way back into respectable finishes of third and second, respectively.

Pulliam’s high jump mark of 6 feet, 6 inches wasn’t his best of the season but it was enough to earn himself a conference title, something that he’s very proud of.

“I feel very confident going into sectionals,” Pulliam said. “I’ve had a pretty consistent set of jumps this season and right now I’m just focusing on the end goal of state, which has been my goal throughout the season.”

Finishing second in the high jump, Alleman’s Ryan Dockery-Jackson felt that he had a pretty good day with two separate personal bests in his jumps. However, it was only after he had finished that he was informed that his final height of 6-4 set the school record, which was previously 6-3.

“It feels really great, it was a huge surprise to me,” Dockery-Jackson said. “I was hoping just to get 6-2, but I didn’t even know that was the record. That's a huge burst of adrenaline for me and crazy to think about.”

In class 1A, 6-1 is the state standard for high jump, giving Dockery-Jackson a nice mark to look at when preparing for the sectional meet.