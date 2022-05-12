Moline's Holmes qualifies for state in three events

Moline's Corynn Holmes is going to be busy at the IHSA state track & field meet next weekend at Eastern Illinois University.

For the second year in a row, the junior will be competing in the high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles after finishing second in all three events at Thursday's Class 3A Plainfield North Sectional.

United Township and Rock Island, the only other local teams at this sectional, did not advance anyone to state.

Holmes posted a personal best clocking of 15.01 seconds in the 100 hurdles, only trailing Neuqua Valley's Inara Ukawuba's 14.24. Holmes was more than a second and a half ahead of the third-place finisher.

The same story played out in the 300, with Holmes' season best of 46:06 being beaten by Ukawuba's 45.61, with both more than a second and a half ahead of the third-place finisher.

Both of Holmes' times also met state qualifying standards.

She also took second in the high jump, one of three competitors to clear 5 feet, 1 inch.

Holmes won't be the only Maroon at the state meet. One year after missing out on a state berth in the discus by one place, junior Nailah Anders punched her state ticket with a throw of 113 feet, 3 1/2 inches, good for second place in the event.

Yorkville's Courtney Clabough won the event with a throw of 134 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

Anders nearly qualified in both throwing events, but her throw of 34 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the shot put was good for fourth, less than a foot and a half away from a qualifying position.

Moline finished seventh in the team competition with 37 points. Neuqua Valley was first with 99.

United Township's nearest miss came in the 4x100 relay, where the quartet of Zainab Maiyaki, Agnes Moore, Amaria Mayfield and Ty-Asia Wiggins placed third in 49.46, .61 seconds behind the final automatic qualifier, Plainfield East, and just .26 seconds away from the state qualifying standard of 49.20.

The same quartet finished fifth in the 4x200.

Rock Island's top finish came from Norah Wright's 2:27.80 time in the 800 meters, good for fifth in the event.

Boys track & field

Riverdale wins TRAC title: Riverdale's distance crew came through for the Rams Thursday night at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Riverdale swept the top two spots in the open 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events on its way to a conference title. The Rams' 114 team points edged Princeton's 102.

Tommy Murray led the Riverdale charge, beating teammate Peyton Sand (10:39.01) to win the 3200 in 10:22.16. He also won the 1600 in 4:45.29, topping teammate Landis Musser's 4:49.56.

Musser and Murray swapped spots in the 800, with Musser's 2:02.27 beating Murray's 2:03.51.

Musser also anchored Riverdale's second-place 4x800 meter relay, teaming with Mitchell Hasenour, Gage Gaulrapp and Caden Ludin to finish in 9:03.83.

Kewanee got a win from Xander Gruszeczka with a personal best 13 feet in the pole vault.

Morrison's middle distance shone, getting a win from Alex Anderson in the 400 (51.74) before Anderson teamed with Justice Brainerd, Brady Wolf and Thomas Dauphin to win the 4x400 in 3:32.01.

Wolf also won the 300 hurdles in 43.00.

Sherrard's Noah Bradarich won the 100 hurdles in 16.72.

