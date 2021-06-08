Moline's Holmes ready for first trip to state track meet

"We're always looking at how the kids can reach their full potential," Bohnsack said. "Corynn is so eager to try other things, and we've talked about putting her into some middle distance races, and we'll keep exploring where she can truly find her niche and just try different things."

Bohnsack finds similarities between Holmes and another former Moline track and field athlete, Olympic competitor Aisha Praught-Leer.

"Not to compare them directly, but Corynn is that type of person that always wants to be good and does what she has to do," Bohnsack said. "She's always excited to be out there competing and looks for the competition to succeed and get better while never settling and always wanting more."

Coming into this season, neither Bohnsack nor Holmes knew what to expect. With the shortened preparation time and no indoor season, it was a challenging start.

"Qualifying for state was definitely one of the things that we believed would be possible," Bohnsack said. "She's so energetic and talented and came into the season in great shape. I have to give credit to her for that and her family for helping her work out."

The path to the school record in the 300 hurdles was one that Holmes won't soon forget, even though it went by quickly.