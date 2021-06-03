Moline's Holmes, UT's Hunter qualify for state in three events

It was a great day “at the office” for Moline girls track and field athlete Corynn Holmes.
The sophomore qualified for state in the high jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, punching her ticket down to the IHSA 3A state meet in Charleston next Saturday.
Holmes started her day strong by clearing the state standard height in the high jump at 5-3, and then placed second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles to automatically qualify. Along the way, the sophomore broke the Moline school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.70.
The school record means a lot for Holmes, who just started competing in her three events this season after the cancellation of the 2020 track and field season.
“I was looking at the records at the beginning of the year and thought to myself that the 300 hurdles was a little far off,” Holmes said. “Being able to chase down the girl in front of me in this race I think really helped and I’m just honored to have the new school record.”
Holmes was one of three local athletes competing in the high jump to qualify for state, as both Samantha Veto from Moline and Jade Hunter from United Township cleared the state standard of 5-3.
Veto feels that she and Holmes have developed a solid bond from competing with and against each other in the high jump this season.
“It feels amazing that we both qualified, along with Jade as well,” Veto said. “We level each other out and when one of us is feeling down, the other is there to pick us up and make sure we’re okay.”
Holmes is just as grateful for their friendship as Veto is.
“It felt great knowing that I had Sam right there with me,” Holmes said. “When she got over I was elated and it’s great to see someone that you’ve been working hard with succeed.”
Hunter qualified in three events as well, punching her ticket in the 400 relay and 800 relay as well. For the Panthers senior, her focus is all on one thing at the state level.
“I just want to be as consistent as possible,” Hunter said. “It’s great that our runs qualified and we were able to get as many down to Charleston as possible.”
Anchoring the 400 and 800 relays was United Township freshman Tyagia Wiggins, who helped carry her team to a win in the 400 relay with a time of 49.57 and place second in the 800 relay at 1:45.51. Also competing in the state-qualifying relays for the Panthers were Jennifer Motcho and Amaria Mayfield.
“I was nervous before the race but once I stepped into my lane it all went away,” Wiggins said. “I’m so proud of our girls for pushing through and bringing it out against some big competition.”
West Aurora took the team title with 97 points, followed closely in second by Oswego East at 85 points. Moline was the top local team with a fifth place finish of 45 points. United Township followed close behind in sixth place with 40 points, and Rock Island finished 13th with 13 points.
Qualifying as well for the Panthers was thrower Anna Barrigah who qualified in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet was good enough for second place and an automatic qualification to the state meet. The feeling is still surreal to Barrigah.
“It hasn’t really settled in yet for me, it just feels like another day and another meet,” Barrigah said. “There was a lot of excitement in the moment and it’s still just unbelievable. I want to thank my coaches who have been working hard with me all season and I made a change in my technique that really did help get to this point.”
Also qualifying was Valerie Holland from Rock Island, who placed second in discus behind Quincy's Emily Wilson with a throw of 110-6. Wilson also beat Barrigah to win the shot put.
“It’s been years of work, first with coach Eddie Williams who helped me learn the physics of the sport,” Holland said. “Then coach Charles Pugh came in this year and helped motivate me and pushed me to be better and to just have fun out there. I’m thankful that God had it in his will that I am going to state, because I’ve been praying for it.”