Moline's Holmes, UT's Hunter qualify for state in three events

“It feels amazing that we both qualified, along with Jade as well,” Veto said. “We level each other out and when one of us is feeling down, the other is there to pick us up and make sure we’re okay.”

Holmes is just as grateful for their friendship as Veto is.

“It felt great knowing that I had Sam right there with me,” Holmes said. “When she got over I was elated and it’s great to see someone that you’ve been working hard with succeed.”

Hunter qualified in three events as well, punching her ticket in the 400 relay and 800 relay as well. For the Panthers senior, her focus is all on one thing at the state level.

“I just want to be as consistent as possible,” Hunter said. “It’s great that our runs qualified and we were able to get as many down to Charleston as possible.”

Anchoring the 400 and 800 relays was United Township freshman Tyagia Wiggins, who helped carry her team to a win in the 400 relay with a time of 49.57 and place second in the 800 relay at 1:45.51. Also competing in the state-qualifying relays for the Panthers were Jennifer Motcho and Amaria Mayfield.