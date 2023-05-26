Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Saturday will mark the final races in what has been a stellar high school track and field career for Moline senior Saiheed Jah.

A two-time state medalist in both the 110 highs and 300 intermediate hurdles, Jah made sure Friday's preliminaries at the Illinois Class 3A state boys meet in Charleston would not be his last run in either event.

Posting a time of 14.63 seconds in the 110 high hurdles, Jah finished just six-tenths of a second off his personal best as he finished fifth overall and second in his heat.

He then bagged a personal record in the 300 hurdles, hitting the finish in third place as one of four heat winners with a clocking of 38.94 seconds.

"Going into the weekend for sure, I want to P.R. in both races," he said. "Today, it was about hopefully winning my heats and qualifying for the finals. The 300s were pretty good for me, considering I was in an outside lane. I'm looking forward to both races (Saturday).

"It'd be nice to get first place, but I wouldn't say I would not be happy of I came out of it with a pair of medals. That would be a good accomplishment for me."

Jah feels that keeping his goals for Saturday's finals somewhat scaled back and not putting any extra pressure on himself will help when it comes time to race.

"Being in the finals for both, I'm going to be nervous either way," he said. "This helps me cope with my nerves, knowing that it's an accomplishment to get to where I'm at."

As well as nerves and the competition, Jah will also have his emotions to contend with when he returns to the blue track at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field for one last time.

"Going into my last races, it's going to be pretty emotional," said Jah, who finished fifth in the 110 highs and sixth in the 300 intermediate hurdles a year ago, a move up after finishing sixth and ninth in those respective events as a sophomore.

"I'm going to run my heart out, and hope for the best. I'm 100 percent sure that no matter what happens, I'll have no regrets. I'm going to try my hardest. That's all I can do."

UT duo advances: Also in 3A, United Township advanced a pair of individuals to Saturday's finals — one on the track and the other in the field events.

In the 200 meter dash, senior Alassane Ba hit the tape in 21.92 seconds to win his heat and finish fourth overall, punching his ticket to Saturday.

"The main goal was just to advance and make the finals," he said. "It felt great to win my heat, but right now, I'm just getting my body right and focusing on tomorrow."

Joining Ba will be classmate Benedict Lissa, who just made the cut in the triple jump with an 11th-place finish. Lissa cleared 43 feet, 10 inches to advance.

"I was a little flat today, but I'm hoping to get at least top five to top seven (Saturday)," Lissa said.

In the pole vault, UT senior Dameon Wright narrowly missed out on the finals, finishing tied for 12th at 13-7 1/4.

Class 2A: Geneseo trio finals bound: In the 2A state competition at EIU, Geneseo advanced three of its athletes in the field events, including two in one event.

In the pole vault, junior standout Cooper Schaad was one of nine competitors to clear 13 feet, 3 1/2 inches. His efforts had him placed in fourth, but he hopes for much better on Saturday.

"Today was about making the heights to qualify. No point in wasting energy for tomorrow," said Schaad. "It could be anybody's day. I'm going to try my best to make it mine. I think whoever clears 16 feet is going to take (the title)."

Joining Schaad will be classmate Brayden Combs. A first-year vaulter, he cleared 12 feet, 11 1/2 inches to finish 10th.

"I tied my P.R., which is pretty good," Combs said. "I was able to sneak into the finals, where I hope to do a little better."

"His first year vaulting, and he makes it to the state finals," Schaad added. "I'm very happy for him."

In the discus, junior Kaden Salisbury threw 150 feet, 7 inches to make the finals cut with an 11th-place finish. He threw 47-7 1/4 in the shot put, but missed the cut at 15th place.

"I wasn't my best throw, and I know I can do better," he said. "I definitely want to make the most of this. If I can get a medal, that would be spectacular."