Moline's Jah, Norton and Pulliam advance to IHSA state finals; UT's Baba-Traore moves on

CHARLESTON, Ill — The Maroons better have packed an overnight bag.

Moline’s Saiheed Jah, Jaeger Norton and Rob Pulliam — the only Maroons to qualify for state — all advanced to Saturday’s final portion at the IHSA boys track and field state meet Friday at Eastern Illinois University.

United Township’s Akim Baba-Traore (triple jump) also secured his spot in the finals.

Jah qualified in both hurdle events. The junior Maroon, who placed sixth in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles at state last season, has set new personal-best marks in both events this year. Jah was .20 off his PR in the 110 hurdles, but a time of 14.77 easily placed him in the field of nine Saturday. He will be seeded sixth.

“I felt really good off of the start and I’m pretty sure I was the first one to the hurdle,” Jah said. “I could have been a little cleaner over the hurdles, I watched video and I didn’t look bad, but I know I can do better. I need to get my trail leg down faster. That’s what was different between me and the first place runner. If I can do that tomorrow I think I can hop a few places, maybe even come out with a win.”

The 300 hurdles was run in less-than-ideal conditions after a storm soaked the track and brought a steady wind. Despite that, Jah ran 39.25 to secure the fifth seed in the finals.

After not having a preliminary round last year, Jah welcomed the opening race.

“It gives you something to race for,” Jah said. “Last year, you knew it was your last race no matter what. But this year, you are trying to qualify again like it’s sectionals to make it to the next round. No matter what I get tomorrow I will be on that podium, but I want to be higher on the podium.

"Every person you pass is another step on the podium, and that’s what I need to think about going into the race. It’ll be my motivation to be better”

Pulliam secured his spot in the high jump finals after clearing 6 foot, 1 inch in the pouring rain. The senior Maroon, who is the defending state champion in the event, believes it was a good start for Saturday.

“It was definitely a good day to shake out all the bad stuff today,” Pulliam said. “I’m ready to be locked in and focused for tomorrow. The weather was bad with the rain and wind, but that’s something I have been dealing with all season. It was nothing new. I knew what I had to do coming in.”

Norton was the third Moline athlete to qualify for the finals Friday, and the senior Maroons did it with a statement. In spite of the wet conditions, Norton ran the 800 in 1:58.40 — a personal-record. Norton broke away at the end for a strong finish.

“Everyone went out super-fast, it was the fastest competition I had ever seen,” Norton said. “I tried to stick with the pack and then tough it out at the end to pass a couple of people.”

Jah and Pulliam had previous state experience, but this was Norton’s first. And now he will be back Saturday.

“At the beginning of the season it was just my goal to break two (minutes), and then it was my goal to make it to state,” Norton said. “I thought it was kind of out of reach, but here I am going to the finals. It’s awesome.”

For Pulliam, he knows the Maroons have the ability to make Saturday a special day.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this team and I’m excited for all of us to be back,” Pulliam said. “The best is yet to come for sure.”

After a rain delay and two scratched attempts in the triple jump, United Township’s Baba-Traore had one jump left to qualify for the finals — and he made it count.

“It was the most nervous I had been at a meet this season,” Baba-Traore said. “Usually I just go out and jump, but I had higher expectations for myself.

“It didn’t start very well because the first jump was a scratch and the second jump I didn’t really jump, so I had to bring all I had and let it out for the last one. But that was not new to me, it happened at my last meet. It all worked out.”

At sectionals, Baba-Traore also scratched his first two jumps before qualifying for the finals. He followed that same trend Friday.

Baba-Traore leaped 43 feet on his final jump, securing the eighth seed in Saturday’s finals. It was the second farthest jump for the senior Panther this season.

“It’s definitely exciting (to make the finals),” Baba-Traore said. “This is something not many people can achieve. I don’t think I’m feeling everything I should be because of the expectations I had for myself, but I’m definitely excited. It’s a big moment for me and I achieved a lot this season. I’m proud of this year, no matter how it ends.”

UT’s Josh Mottet cleared 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, but it wasn’t enough to qualify for the finals.

Final events for all classes will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.

