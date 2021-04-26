Moline's McClellan looks for one last shot at state

Like everyone in the COVID-19 pandemic world, Jackson McClellan is trying to make up for lost time.

The Moline distance runner is approaching his senior year with an added intensity to accomplish his goal of qualifying for the state track and field meet.

"When you lose a whole season, I feel like there's so much that I could have done and so many meets that I could have been in, and I want to make up for that," McClellan said. "There's a lot more pressure on this season. I feel like any senior season is that way, but this year will be more so."

With the added pressure, the senior will have his hands full trying to improve times in a shortened season in preparation for the state series later in June.

McClellan is just seconds off the state standards in the 800, 1600 and 3200 with his personal bests, and will look to shave time in the coming weeks while also enjoying every single moment of his final campaign at the high school level.

"I do put a lot of pressure on myself," McClellan said. "This season I just want to step back and look at the big picture. My mentality has changed a lot, so now I'm taking things day by day and work as hard as I can. I try not to think about the future and bigger meets. I just do what I can to stay in the moment."