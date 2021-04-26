 Skip to main content
Moline's McClellan looks for one last shot at state
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Moline's McClellan looks for one last shot at state

  • Updated
  • 0

Like everyone in the COVID-19 pandemic world, Jackson McClellan is trying to make up for lost time.

The Moline distance runner is approaching his senior year with an added intensity to accomplish his goal of qualifying for the state track and field meet.

"When you lose a whole season, I feel like there's so much that I could have done and so many meets that I could have been in, and I want to make up for that," McClellan said. "There's a lot more pressure on this season. I feel like any senior season is that way, but this year will be more so."

With the added pressure, the senior will have his hands full trying to improve times in a shortened season in preparation for the state series later in June.

McClellan is just seconds off the state standards in the 800, 1600 and 3200 with his personal bests, and will look to shave time in the coming weeks while also enjoying every single moment of his final campaign at the high school level.

"I do put a lot of pressure on myself," McClellan said. "This season I just want to step back and look at the big picture. My mentality has changed a lot, so now I'm taking things day by day and work as hard as I can. I try not to think about the future and bigger meets. I just do what I can to stay in the moment."

McClellan's best 800 time is 2 minutes, 2 seconds, just five seconds off the state standard. His 1600 time of 4:30 is just seven seconds back, and his 3200 mark of 9:52 is 23 seconds behind the state qualifying mark. 

While taking seconds off an already impressive time is more difficult than it sounds, McClellan is confident that his skill on the track has improved since he set those times.

"Those personal bests are sophomore times, and I've done a lot of growing since then," McClellan said. "I can hit those goals. Looking back, I really have grown a lot stronger."

Moline coach Tauwon Taylor has a ton of confidence in his senior distance runner, and knows that he can accomplish his goals with hard work, and a little bit of luck.

"He's another year older, stronger and more tactically strong," Taylor said. "This season is going to be a unique challenge going into the summer time and the time we have is compressed. Thankfully, we have the state series at the end of the road and a lot of sports haven't had that opportunity.

"Having that base down is a great start, but we're starting to throw in intervals into our regular training routine, so that by mid-May we can see him getting toward that qualifying mark. Hopefully at the regional and sectional he can have a good time and good weather to compete in."

McClellan won't compete in all three events when it comes time for the state series, but at that point the choice will be easier.

"At the end of the day, it just comes down to points," McClellan said. "I'll run in whatever I'm going to score the most points in or will give me the best chance to make it to the next level."

The competition will be fierce as the Maroons compete in a different regional and sectional than they have in the past. The team experienced that at the regional and sectional level in cross country and got an idea of what the competition will be like in the spring.

"A lot of the schools we saw in the fall, we'll see again at the end of this season," Taylor said. "Until then we'll take it one day at a time and do what's right to stay fit and healthy."

INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Diego Portillo, sr., Alleman: While Portillo is new to the 3200, the senior has experience in the distance department as a cross-country runner. He was 11th in the Western Big 6 conference cross country meet.

Malakai Schaad, jr., Geneseo: Schaad has high goals as a pole vaulter this season, clearing 14 feet, 6 inches in meets during the winter season. As a junior, he has room to improve and is looking to top 15 feet this season, which would have placed third in the 2A state meet in 2019.

Rob Pulliam, jr., Moline: Known more for basketball, Pulliam decided to come out for track this season. The junior, in his first meet at the varsity level, hit 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, which is the state qualifying standard.

Samson Shukuru, sr., Rock Island: After qualifying for the state meet in the long jump in 2019, Shukuru is looking to improve on his impressive sophomore campaign. He won the triple jump and long jump in the first meet of the season and came third in the 200.

Logan Veloz, jr., United Township: In the first meet of the season, Veloz outdistanced everyone by 15 seconds in the 800 with a time of two minutes, two seconds. It was a PR, and only five seconds away from the state qualifying standard in the event. Veloz also finished second in the 200 in that meet.

Tags

