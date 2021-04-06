Mom's influence helps Lancers' Skarich soar in high jump

ELDRIDGE — Mom always knows best.

North Scott junior Sam Skarich is busy with football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball during the summer months. His mother, Paula, figured he needed an activity to occupy his time after school in the spring.

“My mom made me go out for track and field,” Skarich said.

It has paid big dividends for Skarich and North Scott’s track and field program.

Less than three weeks after high jumping for the first time, Skarich cleared 6 feet, 3 inches Tuesday afternoon to take first place at the Deac Ryan Relays. That height has him above the current cutoff to make the Drake Relays later this month.

Skarich always has had a bounce in his step. About 6-foot, he can dunk a basketball.

“This is way better than I ever thought I’d be doing,” Skarich said. “Jumping has never been a problem for me, but it is the form and getting my hips over the bar.

“I’m still not perfect at it, but I’m getting better.”