Mom's influence helps Lancers' Skarich soar in high jump

ELDRIDGE — Mom always knows best.
North Scott junior Sam Skarich is busy with football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball during the summer months. His mother, Paula, figured he needed an activity to occupy his time after school in the spring.
“My mom made me go out for track and field,” Skarich said.
It has paid big dividends for Skarich and North Scott’s track and field program.
Less than three weeks after high jumping for the first time, Skarich cleared 6 feet, 3 inches Tuesday afternoon to take first place at the Deac Ryan Relays. That height has him above the current cutoff to make the Drake Relays later this month.
Skarich always has had a bounce in his step. About 6-foot, he can dunk a basketball.
“This is way better than I ever thought I’d be doing,” Skarich said. “Jumping has never been a problem for me, but it is the form and getting my hips over the bar.
“I’m still not perfect at it, but I’m getting better.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie won nine of the 19 events to run away with the championship in the 12-team meet with 178 points. Iowa City West took second with 105.5 points, followed by North Scott and Pleasant Valley tying for third with 97.
When Skarich’s mother mentioned track and field, he envisioned the worst.
“I thought I was going to have to run a bunch of miles,” he said. “I wasn’t looking forward to it at first, but I’m glad I started it instead of never doing it.
"I really enjoy jumping."
Skarich accounted for one of North Scott’s three wins.
Sprinter Dane Treiber prevailed in the 200 meters in 23.15 seconds, and the 3,200 relay of Cael Straley, Owen West, Will Doweda and Logan Soedt ran a season-best time of 8:23.26.
Treiber contemplated scratching in the 200 after feeling fatigued from the 800 relay.
“I had to put points up for the team,” Treiber said. “I went out there and wasn’t feeling good the first 100, but I kicked it in the last 100 and felt pretty good.
“I put in a lot of training over the summer and winter for this. I was excited to get back out and show what I could do."
PV’s Kole Sommer just missed hitting the blue standard for the Drake Relays with a winning time of 4:24.46 in the 1,600. It was a personal-best for Sommer by around four seconds.
“I wish I would have pushed the middle two laps a little more, especially that third lap,” Sommer said.
Sommer seized control on the opening lap, but Dubuque Hempstead’s Ryan Winger closed the gap and was right next to Sommer before the bell lap. Sommer separated himself in the final 400 meters.
“I’m making good improvements, running really well in practice and workouts,” he said. “I’m confident by Drake (Relays) and state, I’ll be competing for a championship.”
Makhi Wilson collected the Spartans’ other win. Wilson squeaked past Davenport Central’s Dane Howard in the 100 meters, 11.53-11.54.
Clinton’s Joe Simpson swept the throws. Simpson threw a personal-best 146-11 in the discus and won the shot put with a toss of 47-11 ½ despite scratching on his five other attempts.
Simpson, an all-state outfielder, is headed to play baseball at Kirkwood Community College next season.
“I still take (throwing) really serious, but I don’t have to prove anything here,” Simpson said. “I can do what I want, but I’m definitely trying to do as well as I can every meet. I’ve gotten a lot better.”
With last year’s outdoor season cancelled, this is the first year Simpson has popped up on leaderboards.
“A lot of the athletic movements are similar with the hips as they are to the pitching and hitting motion,” Simpson said. “It is all connected.
“My technique still isn’t the best in the discus, so I’ve still got more distance in me.”
Deac Ryan Relays
At Eldridge
Teams – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 178; 2. Iowa City West 105.5; T3. Pleasant Valley 97; T3. North Scott 97; 5. Dubuque Hempstead 75; 6. Clinton 44.5; 7. Central DeWitt 38.2; 8. Davenport Central 32.6; T9. Davenport West 26; T9. Burlington 26; 11. Davenport North 19; 12. Bettendorf 1.2.
Discus – 1. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 146-11; 2. Sam Braksiek, Prairie, 138-10 ½; 3. Zach McMillian, North Scott, 136-8; 4. Tate Joens, Prairie, 132-3; 5. Cole Miller, Central DeWitt, 120-1
Shot put – 1. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 47-11 ½; 2. Alex Moore, Dav. Central, 47-4 ½; 3. Ryan Saddler, PV, 46-9; 4. Sam Braksiek, Prairie, 45-10 ½; 5. Nate Jones, Prairie, 45-6 ½
High jump – 1. Sam Skarich, North Scott, 6-3; 2. Geramie Hardaway, Prairie, 6-1; 3. Kanyae Baker, Burlington, 5-9; 4. Jalil Payne, Dav. West, 5-9; 5. Spencer Roemer, PV, 5-7
Long jump – 1. Daquan Johnson, I.C. West, 20-5 ¼; 2. Makhi Wilson, PV, 20-1 ½; 3. Logan Mulholland, Clinton, 19-9; 4. T’Andre Jones, Burlington, 19-8 ½; 5. Darnell Butler, North Scott, 19-7 ½
Sprint medley relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Rickertsen, Lewis, Keiper, Costigan), 1:37.66; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:39.94; 3. Iowa City West, 1:42.20; 4. Davenport West, 1:42.53; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:42.58
3,200 – 1. Andrew Bickford, Prairie, 9:57.42; 2. Josh Davis, Hempstead, 10:04.54; 3. Brady Blean, Hempstead, 10:09.13; 4. Bryson Canton, Prairie, 10:09.43; 5. Rocco D’Antico, PV, 10:48.62
3,200 relay – 1. North Scott (Straley, West, Dowda, Soedt), 8:23.26; 2. Pleasant Valley, 8:27.92; 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8:34.59; 4. Iowa City West, 8:35.57; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 8:37.45
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Longwell, Hardaway, Ebel, Guckerberger), 1:00.74; 2. North Scott, 1:05.23; 3. Iowa City West, 1:06.41; 4. Pleasant Valley, 1:10.66; 5. Central DeWitt, 1:16.61
100 – 1. Makhi Wilson, PV, 11.53; 2. Dane Howard, Dav. Central, 11.54; 3. Nick Pearson, Prairie, 11.72; 4. Trey King, I.C. West, 11.72; 5. Favin Williams, Clinton, 11.74
Distance medley relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Rickertsen, Fetters, Guckenberger, Allard), 3:53.87; 2. Burlington, 3:55.39; 3. North Scott, 3:56.88; 4. Pleasant Valley, 3:59.27; 5. Clinton, 3:59.48
400 – 1. Octaviyon Stanley, Prairie, 53.16; 2. George Holesinger, Hempstead, 53.74; 3. Jacob Mumey, PV, 54.63; 4. Joseph Martinez, Dav. North, 54.75; 5. Reggie McCray, Dav. West, 54.75
800 relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Hardaway, Lewis, Pearson, Keiper), 1:30.54; 2. North Scott, 1:32.66; 3. Iowa City West, 1:32.68; 4. Davenport North, 1:34.63; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:34.83
110 hurdles – 1. Eli Ebel, Prairie, 15.60; 2. Will Kruse, North Scott, 15.63; 3. Jason Lu, I.C. West, 16.16; 4. Noah Pettinger, Hempstead, 16.45; 5. Adam Longwell, Prairie, 16.57
800 – 1. Derek Leicht, Hempstead, 1:56.61; 2. Caden Noeller, I.C. West, 1:59.15; 3. Alex McKane, I.C. West, 2:00.29; 4. Owen West, North Scott, 2:00.47; 5. Brady Cortez, Prairie, 2:00.66
200 – 1. Dane Treiber, North Scott, 23.15; 2. Dane Howard, Dav. Central, 23.22; 3. Makhi Wilson, PV, 23.55; 4. Mason Applegate, I.C. West, 23.57; 5. Alex Fuller, Central DeWitt, 23.69
400 hurdles – 1. Jason Lu, I.C. West, 57.42; 2. Geramie Hardaway, Prairie, 57.72; 3. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 58.17; 4. Max Doran, PV, 58.92; 5. Landon Ruby, Prairie, 1:00.59
1,600 – 1. Kole Sommer, PV, 4:24.46; 2. Ryan Winger, Hempstead, 4:29.33; 3. Owen Maloney, Hempstead, 4:35.36; 4. Anthony Lee, Prairie, 4:44.09; 5. Hunter Kalous, Prairie, 4:45.41
400 relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Rickertsen, Fetters, Pearson, Lewis), 44.18; 2. Iowa City West, 44.28; 3. North Scott, 44.51; 4. Davenport North, 45.37; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 45.40
1,600 relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Guckerberger, Keiper, Cortez, Stanley), 3:30.99; 2. North Scott, 3:35.97; 3. Iowa City West, 3:36.53; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 3:38.25; 5. Pleasant Valley, 3:39.06