Taking a shot at a Three Rivers Conference boys track and field three-peat, the Riverdale Rams were able to overcome all but one obstacle.

Led by three gold medals and a silver from senior standout Jerome Jackson, Monmouth-Roseville denied the Rams' bid for a third straight team title late Friday night at Bryant Field in Princeton.

The Titans tallied 119.5 points, with Riverdale placing second at 94 points.

Jackson won titles both on the track and in the field events. He took first in the long jump with a leap of 6.28 meters and struck gold in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.05 seconds.

Additionally, Jackson teamed with Charlie Pullen, Jekxel Rivera and Maddox Clark to earn Mon-Rose a title in the 800 relay (1:31.21). His second-place finish came in the 200, an event won by Rockridge's Peyton Locke with a time of 22.26 seconds.

Doing his part to help Riverdale's bid to keep the TRAC team crown was senior distance standout Tommy Murray, who bagged himself three gold medals.

Murray posted a time of 9:52.95 to win the 3,200 meter title, then came back to capture the 1,600 meter run with a 4:23.40 clocking. His third gold came in the 3,200 relay, teaming with Mitchell Hasenour, Peyton Sand and Landis Musser for a winning effort of 8:20.57.

Also capturing a conference title for the Rams was senior William Leighty in the 100 high hurdles, where he posted a 16.26 clocking. Leighty also finished second in the 300 intermediate hurdles, as did Musser in the 800 and Braeden Bode in the 3,200.

Kewanee scored 82 points to capture third place behind a pair of wins from sophomore Dontaveon Thomas. He posted a personal best of 1.82 meters to win the high jump, then came back to take the triple jump title with a leap of 12.54 meters, also a personal best.

Fourth-place Erie-Prophetstown (73 points) got a title from senior Parker Holldorf, who cleared 3.96 meters to win the pole vault.

In addition to Locke's win in the 200, sixth-place Rockridge (62 points) saw junior Alex Zarlatanes strike gold in the discus with a throw of 49.48 meters.

Morrison (seventh, 48 points) got titles from two of its relays. The Mustangs' foursome of Levi Milder, Zach Milder, Chase Newman and Brady Anderson put together a time of 44.46 seconds to win the 400 relay.

Three-fourths of that quartet, with Logan Baker in place of Levi Milder, struck gold in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:29.85.

Fulton's Leu earns silver at NUIC: At the Northwest Upstate Illini boys' meet in Forreston, the Fulton Steamers finished well in the back at ninth place out of 11 teams, scoring 27 points. Lena-Winslow bested Galena 135-131 for the team title.

However, Fulton did get a silver medal finish from freshman Landen Leu in the high jump, where he posted a personal best of 5 feet, 10 inches. Fulton also got bronze medals from Daken Pessman (triple jump) and Braiden Damhoff (shot put).