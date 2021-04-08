Moore paces Bulldogs to title at Dunsworth Invitational

As the gun sounded in Thursday night’s 800- and 1,600-meter runs, Nick Moore immediately surged to the front.
“I always like to take the race out fast at the start,” the Bettendorf senior said. “I don’t want to get boxed in. If you get boxed in, you have to use some extra energy to get out of that box. If you’re going to use that energy, why not just get out fast?”
It worked both times for Moore at the 25th annual Dunsworth Invitational.
Moore prevailed in the 800 in 2 minutes, 2.39 seconds and turned around less than a half-hour later to win the 1,600 in 4:53.72 as Bettendorf won the 12-team meet at rainy Brady Street Stadium with 104 points.
“Without a season last year, I’m even hungrier,” Moore said. “It is a little bit harder to build that confidence back up, and I’m still a little bit rusty.
“I’m on the right track. I’m on my own path, and if I stay true to that and focus on myself, I’ll be where I exactly need to be for the big races.”
This night was about recognizing a legend in the community.
With Davenport Community Schools superintendent TJ Schneckloth and several school board members present, the track at Brady Street was renamed “Ira Dunsworth Track.”
Dunsworth, a longtime coach and official, was part of 15 state championships in his 30 years of coaching. A lot of Dunsworth’s family and friends, including his wife Dolly of 65 years, were on hand along with some of his former athletes.
In his speech at the recognition, Dunsworth thanked administrators for making this happen along with past assistant coaches, his athletes and his family.
“It is a great honor and one I’ll cherish forever,” Dunsworth said.
The runners, meanwhile, were dodging rain drops most of the meet.
In addition to Moore’s two wins, Landon Butler had a hand in two victories for the Bulldogs. He took the long jump with a leap of 20-3 and ran a leg on the Bulldogs’ victorious distance medley relay. Ryan Sherman won the 110 hurdles.
Bettendorf managed to win the meet by 15 points over Linn-Mar despite being without Tynan Numkena (illness) and Mekou Smith-Reed (hamstring injury).
“We only had 25 guys on the bus,” Bettendorf coach Dave Terronez said. “We’re a very young team, but I saw a lot of good things tonight with some team huddles and some good leadership.”
Even being short-handed, Moore said it was a good omen for a Bulldogs team relying on several underclassmen.
"We're not going to take a couple days off because we won one of these meets to celebrate, but it is a good confidence builder and lets us know we're on the right track," Moore said. "Drake, districts and state are the three big tickets."
Assumption used the same quartet of John Argo, Simon Weitz, Owen Hamel and Angelo Jackson to win the 400 and 800 relays. The 400 relay went 44.57, just off its season best.
Jackson is a freshman, the only underclassmen of the group.
"Just being able to see the guys run before me and hand it off to me, it is nice," Jackson said. "They are great friends and great teammates.
"In the future, we've got a lot of goals to accomplish. I see this squad going very far, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve."
Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister won the 200 in 22.55 seconds and turned in a 51.7 split to rally the Sabers to a victory over Linn-Mar in the 1,600 relay.
"I knew (Linn-Mar's anchor) was going to push me the entire way when he had that amazing start," Burmeister said. "He started to slow down about the 250 mark, and I had to drive as hard as I could in the last 100.
"In my head, I just kept thinking, 'Drive, drive, drive' to get past him. It worked out."
Muscatine's Nolan Recker (discus, 156-5) and Clinton's Joe Simpson (shot put, 52-8 1/2) had season-best performances to win those events.
Davenport North prevailed in the sprint medley relay and Clinton's Conner Sattler won the 3,200.
Ira Dunsworth Invitational
At Brady Street Stadium
Teams – 1. Bettendorf 104; 2. Linn-Mar 89; 3. Clinton 82; 4. Central DeWitt 73; 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 72; 6. Davenport Central 68; 7. Muscatine 66; 8. Davenport West 56; 9. Assumption 53; 10. Davenport North 38; 11. Burlington 31; 12. Dubuque Senior 5
Discus – 1. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 156-5; 2. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 143-6; 3. Chris Baker, Linn-Mar, 141-11; 4. Joe Turner, Assumption, 125-6; 5. Cole Miller, Central DeWitt, 125-0
Shot put – 1. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 52-8 ½; 2. Alex Moore, Dav. Central, 48-10 ½; 3. Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 46-11 ½; 4. Cole Miller, Central DeWitt, 45-6; 5. Togeh Deseh, Muscatine, 43-8 ½
High jump – 1. Ashton Urmie, Dav. West, 5-9; 2. Jalil Payne, Dav. West, 5-6; 3. Colby Cornelius, Central DeWitt, 5-6; 4. Spenser Del Vecchio, Bettendorf, 5-6; 5. Micah Green, Dav. Central, 5-6
Long jump – 1. Landon Butler, Bettendorf, 20-3; 2. Kade Kreinbring, Assumption, 20-1 ½; 3. Logan Mulholland, Clinton, 19-7; 4. Taylor Sexton, Assumption, 18-7; 5. Jorge Ocampo, Muscatine, 18-6
Sprint medley relay – 1. Davenport North (Johnson, Porter, Martinez, Rivera), 1:39.71; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:40.62; 3. Linn-Mar, 1:41.33; 4. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:41.87; 5. Bettendorf, 1:42.29
3,200 – 1. Conner Sattler, Clinton, 10:58.27; 2. Jackson Hessel, Dav. West, 11:01.12; 3. Ben Zimmer, Central DeWitt, 11:04.09; 4. Will Neises, Burlington, 11:08.27; 5. Lukas Engledow, C.R. Wash, 11:10.54
3,200 relay – 1. Linn-Mar (Kuhn, Meike, Tiefel, Cozine), 8:30.72; 2. Davenport Central, 8:55.30; 3. Muscatine, 8:59.74; 4. Assumption, 9:01.99; 5. Central DeWitt, 9:02.85
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Linn-Mar (Gorsich, Gerst, Kemokai, Singh), 1:04.25; 2. Bettendorf, 1:08.53; 3. Central DeWitt, 1:12.19; 4. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:15.92; 5. Clinton, 1:17.50
100 – 1. Michael Blank, C.R. Wash, 11.52; 2. Dane Howard, Dav. Central, 11.66; 3. NaZion Caruthers, Dav. West, 11.93; 4. Prince Wei, Muscatine, 12.07; 5. Favin Williams, Clinton, 12.10
Distance medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Cole, Butler, Pogemiller, Schwartz), 3:54.92; 2. Burlington, 3:56.20; 3. Davenport Central, 3:56.65; 4. Linn-Mar, 3:57.81; 5. Clinton, 4:00.30
400 – 1. Traijan Sain, C.R. Wash, 51.62; 2. Noah Yahn, Muscatine, 51.91; 3. Micah Green, Dav. Central, 53.62; 4. Joe Martinez, Dav. North, 54.05; 5. Luke Weas, Bettendorf, 54.44
800 relay – 1. Assumption (Argo, Weitz, Hamel, Jackson), 1:35.00; 2. Davenport North, 1:35.71; 3. Bettendorf, 1:37.10; 4. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:37.51; 5. Davenport Central, 1:38.97
110 hurdles – 1. Ryan Sherman, Bettendorf, 17.50; 2. Seth Dotterweich, Clinton, 17.80; 3. Leighton Charters, C.R. Wash, 18.21; 4. Brady Hansen, Dav. West, 18.61; 5. Dalton Thompson, Dav. West, 18.63
800 – 1. Nick Moore, Bettendorf, 2:02.39; 2. Layton Pribyl, Bettendorf, 2:03.41; 3. Hayden Kuhn, Linn-Mar, 2:05.48; 4. Ethan Cozine, Linn-Mar, 2:06.79; 5. Aidan Armstrong, Muscatine, 2:08.18
200 – 1. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 22.55; 2. Michael Blank, C.R. Wash, 23.23; 3. Dane Howard, Dav. Central, 23.37; 4. NaZion Caruthers, Dav. West, 23.67; 5. Joe Martinez, Dav. North, 24.33
400 hurdles – 1. Abass Kemokai, Linn-Mar, 58.26; 2. Nicholas Gorsich, Linn-Mar, 59.08; 3. Parker Miller, Bettendorf, 1:01.15; 4. Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt, 1:02.14; 5. Seth Dotterweich, Clinton, 1:03.58
1,600 – 1. Nick Moore, Bettendorf, 4:53.72; 2. Conor Stringer, Burlington, 4:56.09; 3. Owen Christy, Dav. Central, 4:56.85; 4. Parker Sirna, Clinton, 5:00.88; 5. Aidan Armstrong, Muscatine, 5:03.51
400 relay – 1. Assumption (Argo, Weitz, Hamel, Jackson), 44.57; 2. Linn-Mar, 44.92; 3. Cedar Rapids Washington, 45.26; 4. Burlington, 45.84; 5. Davenport North, 46.00
1,600 relay – 1. Central DeWitt (Fuller, Blankenship, Kinney, Burmeister), 3:35.21; 2. Linn-Mar, 3:35.35; 3. Muscatine, 3:40.91; 4. Bettendorf, 3:42.51; 5. Davenport West, 3:42.95