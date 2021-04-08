Moore paces Bulldogs to title at Dunsworth Invitational

"We're not going to take a couple days off because we won one of these meets to celebrate, but it is a good confidence builder and lets us know we're on the right track," Moore said. "Drake, districts and state are the three big tickets."

Assumption used the same quartet of John Argo, Simon Weitz, Owen Hamel and Angelo Jackson to win the 400 and 800 relays. The 400 relay went 44.57, just off its season best.

Jackson is a freshman, the only underclassmen of the group.

"Just being able to see the guys run before me and hand it off to me, it is nice," Jackson said. "They are great friends and great teammates.

"In the future, we've got a lot of goals to accomplish. I see this squad going very far, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve."

Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister won the 200 in 22.55 seconds and turned in a 51.7 split to rally the Sabers to a victory over Linn-Mar in the 1,600 relay.

"I knew (Linn-Mar's anchor) was going to push me the entire way when he had that amazing start," Burmeister said. "He started to slow down about the 250 mark, and I had to drive as hard as I could in the last 100.

"In my head, I just kept thinking, 'Drive, drive, drive' to get past him. It worked out."