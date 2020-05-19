Morrison quartet 'cheated' out of shot at more state track gold

Last spring, he teamed with Anderson, Mickley and then-freshman Hunter Newman to repeat that feat; Brackemeyer, Mickley and Newman's classmate Alex Anderson — Keegan's younger brother — also teamed up for a silver medal in the 4x400 relay as the Mustangs finished fourth in the team standings, their best state showing since placing third in ’06.

"All we could do was hope," Brackemeyer said of the season-to-be that ultimately never was. "I kept working out, running and lifting, and it was all coming down to (chasing a team title). Now, it's all a question of, 'What if?' and wishing it could've happened."

Individually, Anderson and Brackemeyer combined for five state medals. For Anderson, who ran at Charleston a year ago despite a stress fracture in his right leg, a season without competition has only added to an overall surreal feeling.

"It's not just track. It's realizing right now, nothing's open, you can't do anything. It's kind of weird," said Anderson, whose father Nate also earned four state medals in the sprints for Morrison in the 1996 and ’97 seasons.