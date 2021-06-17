Morrison track shines at state with young relay team

CHARLESTON — Competing as a relay team is one of the toughest things to do in track & field, having to rely on yourself and your teammates to bring your best each race.

Each member of the Morrison 1600 relay team, however, knows that the other athletes they are running with are doing just that.

The Mustangs took fourth in the final event of the IHSA Class 1A state track & field meet at Eastern Illinois University on Thursday with a time of 3:29.13. Justice Brainerd opened the race for Morrison, followed by Brady Wolf and Skylar Drolema with junior Alex Anderson handling the anchor.

Anderson, who also ran in the 100 and placed seventh in the open 400, felt happy with his overall performance and that of his teammates.

"I've never had an open event medal until this year, so that's really cool," Anderson said. "We probably could have done better in the relay and I know we deserve it, but I'm still happy overall."

Morrison was one of the top two teams going into the first exchange thanks to an excellent first lap from Brainerd, who went as hard as he could in his lap around the blue oval until hitting a wall near the last 100 meters.