Morrison track shines at state with young relay team

CHARLESTON — Competing as a relay team is one of the toughest things to do in track & field, having to rely on yourself and your teammates to bring your best each race.
Each member of the Morrison 1600 relay team, however, knows that the other athletes they are running with are doing just that.
The Mustangs took fourth in the final event of the IHSA Class 1A state track & field meet at Eastern Illinois University on Thursday with a time of 3:29.13. Justice Brainerd opened the race for Morrison, followed by Brady Wolf and Skylar Drolema with junior Alex Anderson handling the anchor.
Anderson, who also ran in the 100 and placed seventh in the open 400, felt happy with his overall performance and that of his teammates.
"I've never had an open event medal until this year, so that's really cool," Anderson said. "We probably could have done better in the relay and I know we deserve it, but I'm still happy overall."
Morrison was one of the top two teams going into the first exchange thanks to an excellent first lap from Brainerd, who went as hard as he could in his lap around the blue oval until hitting a wall near the last 100 meters.
"I felt great going into the race and I put in everything I had," Brainerd said. "Winning as a team is what I try to focus on as much as I can and I tried my best to get us a lead."
The Mustangs' junior also ran in the open 400 alongside Anderson and placed 13th. The two placed within .05 seconds of each other in the sectional, with Anderson taking the edge. The feeling of winning against his teammate is new to Anderson.
"It was my first time beating him all season and it happened to be at sectionals and state," Anderson said. "We like to compete with each other to get better."
Wolf fought through fatigue during his lap of the relay, as he had just finished 21st in the 300 hurdles two events prior.
"I felt good on the first corner but I cut in too sharp and after 200 meters my legs felt dead," Wolf said. "A couple of people passed me at that point but I tried to pick my knees up and finish strong."
Along with Anderson, sophomore Drolema also earned two medals on the day with his final height of 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump earning him eighth place. With the main focus being on the success of the 1600 relay team, Drolema didn't have too much time training for his individual event throughout the season, but he ended up with state hardware.
"I had done high jump in my eighth-grade season but didn't go out for track last season to focus on swimming," Drolema said. "I was able to get some jumps in here and there, but with all of the running we did I had very little practice in the high jump."
Anderson had nothing but great things to say about his relay teammate's abilities.
"Skylar is a freak athlete," Anderson said. "For him to work on high jump only a few times and win a state medal is incredible."
Drolema couldn't have done it by himself, though, and loves the shared camaraderie that he and the rest of his team share.
"I want to thank my coaches for getting me down here and working with me all season," Drolema said. "And the rest of the boys on the relay team pushed me every single day in practice to be better. Next year we'll all be back and hopefully we can place higher at state together."