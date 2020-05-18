Morrison's Duncan misses out on grand farewell season

MORRISON — During his two stints as Morrison's head boys track and field coach, Tim Duncan presided over the two most successful teams in the program's history.
Set to retire from his teaching and coaching positions after more than 30 years, the 2020 season was set up to be the perfect going-away present for Duncan, with his Mustangs ranked first in preseason Class 1A rankings after finishing fourth at last year's state meet.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent fallout resulted in a senior-laden Morrison squad's season ending before it had a chance to begin, and brought about an earlier-than-planned retirement for the Indiana native.
"I can't even find the words to verbalize the level of disappointment I'm feeling," Duncan said. "We knew that, at least on paper, we were going to be good this year. If we had stayed healthy last year, we could've won (a state championship), but Keegan (Anderson) was running on a stress fracture we didn't know he had.
"At worst, he could've been third in the 400 and run in the 4x400 (relay). If he does that, we win it last year. Based on that, fourth place was still good, but being healthy, we thought we had a good shot this year."
Instead, Duncan's second head coaching run with the Mustangs, which began in 2017 when this year's senior group were freshmen, ends with the lingering feeling of what could have been.
"Once a week, my assistant coach, (former Morrison standout) Sammy Biggs, will text me," he said. "He sent me a text reading, `It would've been the Three Rivers Conference meet this week,' or `Sectionals are this week.' He put up a picture of last year's sectional winning team and sent that over to me."
As it turns out, Biggs will be stepping into Duncan's role next spring after spending the last four years as his assistant. A five-time state medalist as a Mustang, Biggs capped his high school career with state titles in the 100 and 400 and took second in the 200 to lead Morrison to a third-place team finish in 2006.
"After I graduated and went on to Southern Illinois, where I ran and played football, I got to compete for some great coaches and got to see a different side of coaching, and that sparked my interest for sure," said Biggs. "Before that, honestly, this never really was a goal of mine. I talked to (Morrison athletic director Gregg Dolan) and told him how interested I was in helping out.
"He had helped out at some meets, and had gotten to see just how many duties the head coach had to juggle. He developed the assistant coach's post, and I jumped right in. When I knew Tim was going to retire, I wanted to be the head coach."
The Mustangs graduate their senior core of Anderson, Nick Allen, Koby Brackemeyer and Nathan Mickley, who two years ago teamed up to bring home state gold in the 4x800 relay. With then-freshman Hunter Newman stepping into Allen's place, Morrison made it back-to-back state titles in the two-mile relay last spring.
The Mustangs' fourth-place total of 33 points — seven behind state champion Catlin Salt Fork and just three behind co-silver medalists DuQuoin and Pana — was bolstered by a runner-up finish in the 4x400 with Brackemeyer and Mickley joined by Newman and another freshman, Keegan Anderson's younger brother Alex.
Individually, Newman was the state runner-up in the 800 meters, with Brackemeyer taking fifth in the same event. Keegan Anderson fought through his fractured right leg to place eighth in the 400, an event Mickley had also qualified in. Allen and Mickley, along with Alex Anderson and fellow frosh Justice Brainerd, also qualified in the 4x200 relay.
With the younger Anderson, Brainerd and Newman joined by classmates Tommy Dauphin, Calob Leu and Brady Wolf, Biggs feels next year's squad can take the torch from this year's veterans and carry it forward.
"We're looking forward to the chance to reload," he said. "Our sophomores are biting at the opportunity to compete."
Biggs will have his former coach to rely on for help and advice as well.
"There's so many things to go through, especially with Sammy not teaching at the school, so I'll have to be around to help him do those things," said Duncan, who then joked, "I told Gregg that if I'm not there, they'll be coming to you, Mr. AD."
Joking aside, the thought of a season that was not to be, a year of unfulfilled promise and potential, still weighs heavy on Duncan's mind as he hands over the reins to his former star.
"I feel terrible for the kids. That's the worst part of it," he stated. "It stinks for me personally, but it's about them, not me. I still get emotional if I think about it for too long."
