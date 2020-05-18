Morrison's Duncan misses out on grand farewell season

"Once a week, my assistant coach, (former Morrison standout) Sammy Biggs, will text me," he said. "He sent me a text reading, `It would've been the Three Rivers Conference meet this week,' or `Sectionals are this week.' He put up a picture of last year's sectional winning team and sent that over to me."

As it turns out, Biggs will be stepping into Duncan's role next spring after spending the last four years as his assistant. A five-time state medalist as a Mustang, Biggs capped his high school career with state titles in the 100 and 400 and took second in the 200 to lead Morrison to a third-place team finish in 2006.

"After I graduated and went on to Southern Illinois, where I ran and played football, I got to compete for some great coaches and got to see a different side of coaching, and that sparked my interest for sure," said Biggs. "Before that, honestly, this never really was a goal of mine. I talked to (Morrison athletic director Gregg Dolan) and told him how interested I was in helping out.

"He had helped out at some meets, and had gotten to see just how many duties the head coach had to juggle. He developed the assistant coach's post, and I jumped right in. When I knew Tim was going to retire, I wanted to be the head coach."