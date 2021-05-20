Muskies' Recker powers through for second-place finish

“Today really taught me a lot more goes into throwing than actual throwing,” he said. “A lot of it is your head and what you’re thinking.

“It has been a great season and I’m happy to end it in a great way.”

Pleasant Valley senior Kole Sommer led for more than five of the eight laps in the 3,200 before three runners passed him in the last 400-plus meters to settle for fourth.

Sommer clocked in at 9:29.19, a little more than 10 seconds behind champion Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling.

“It was pretty awesome being able to lead state for almost the whole race, but it kind of sucks that I got passed by three guys on the last lap,” Sommer said.

Sommer didn’t go in with the thought of leading the race after 800 meters. The pace was relatively slow early and he found himself near the front.

“At Drake (Relays), I went out in dead-last, so I wasn’t expecting to be in first,” he said. “I didn’t want to lead, but I found the race was really slow. I wasn’t going to slow down a ton to let other guys pass me, but I started feeling it with three (laps) to go.

“I tried to hold them off as long as I could, but I just didn’t have a kick.”