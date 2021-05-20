Muskies' Recker powers through for second-place finish

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker didn’t have a particularly sharp warmup session and fouled on his first attempt in discus competition Thursday evening at the Iowa Class 4A state meet.
“I wasn’t in the right spot mentally,” the Muscatine High School junior admitted. “It was a tough mental challenge for me.”
Recker powered through.
He qualified for the finals with a toss of 157 feet, 1 inch and then uncorked a throw of 173-3 to finish as state runner-up outside a soggy Drake Stadium.
“It was definitely a big mental battle for me these six throws,” said Recker, who fouled on four of his six throws. “I really pushed through that on my second to last throw.
“I was thinking I need to get one out there as soon as I can. I really just put everything together on that throw and made it happen.”
Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek went 178-11 to win the competition.
Clinton’s Joe Simpson took eighth in the discus with a throw of 156-7.
It has been a banner season for Recker, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion who has added about 50 feet of distance in the discus since his freshman season two years ago.
Besides a medal, Recker learned a valuable lesson.
“Today really taught me a lot more goes into throwing than actual throwing,” he said. “A lot of it is your head and what you’re thinking.
“It has been a great season and I’m happy to end it in a great way.”
Pleasant Valley senior Kole Sommer led for more than five of the eight laps in the 3,200 before three runners passed him in the last 400-plus meters to settle for fourth.
Sommer clocked in at 9:29.19, a little more than 10 seconds behind champion Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling.
“It was pretty awesome being able to lead state for almost the whole race, but it kind of sucks that I got passed by three guys on the last lap,” Sommer said.
Sommer didn’t go in with the thought of leading the race after 800 meters. The pace was relatively slow early and he found himself near the front.
“At Drake (Relays), I went out in dead-last, so I wasn’t expecting to be in first,” he said. “I didn’t want to lead, but I found the race was really slow. I wasn’t going to slow down a ton to let other guys pass me, but I started feeling it with three (laps) to go.
“I tried to hold them off as long as I could, but I just didn’t have a kick.”
Sommer has a chance for some redemption in Saturday’s 1,600, what he considers his best event.
“I’ll be prepared to lead that race the whole time since it isn’t as long,” he said.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers qualified for Saturday's final in the 100 with his preliminary time of 11.08.
In Class 1A, North Cedar’s Kael Unruh was the state runner-up in the long jump at 21-7 ¾, about a half-foot behind Lisbon’s Kole Becker.
Wapello’s Caden Thomas turned in a second-place finish in the 400 meters in 50.27 seconds. Trevor Sauerbrei of Wapsie Valley prevailed in 50.10.
“I got out strong,” Thomas said. “During Drake (Relays), I didn’t go out strong and I didn’t have the best time. I tried to fix that here.
“Coming around the final turn, I felt good. We were neck-and-neck. He was just a little quicker."