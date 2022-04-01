Muskies' Recker, Spartans' Doran qualify for Drake Relays in outdoor opener

ELDRIDGE — Nolan Recker and Max Doran needed just one outdoor meet to cement their spot into the Drake Relays later this month.

Coming off a Class 4A state runner-up finish in the discus a year ago, Recker uncorked a winning throw of 167 feet, 4 inches Friday at the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays hosted by North Scott High School.

The distance eclipsed the Drake Relays Blue Standard of 166-0.

“It is definitely nice to know that I’ve already qualified,” the Muscatine High School senior said. “It is a good start to the season and hopefully I can build that number up.”

Doran, a Pleasant Valley junior, won the 110 hurdles in a personal-best 14.89 seconds — a hundredth of a second below the Drake Relays cutoff. It was the second fastest 110 hurdle time in school history, just behind Tom Anthony’s 14.70 in 2001.

“It felt great,” Doran said. “I’ve been working on that all indoor season, so that’s a big milestone for me. I didn’t run the highs early in the season last year, but it has been my main event so far this year and I’ve really focused on it. I’ve just been chopping time.”

The meet was not concluded by press time, but PV was on pace to win the eight-team invitational that was moved from PV High School to North Scott after it was postponed Thursday because of inclement weather.

Doran joined Grant Necker, Daniel Zietlow and Spencer Roemer to win the Spartans’ shuttle hurdle relay in 1:03.33.

“Our shuttle team has had some ups and downs,” Doran said. “We’ve had some guys injured, but it felt good to have a good, clean run.”

Recker also won the shot put with a toss of 54-2. He threw 56-5 ¾ during the indoor season to qualify for Drake.

The Yale track & field commit has improved his shot put throw by more than 14 feet since the start of last year’s outdoor season.

“I’ve focused on it more,” Recker said. “I took a couple months solely focusing on the shot at the beginning because I knew that was my weakness. I just pounded it and got that up there.

“The biggest thing is probably technique. That goes a long way in the throwing world.”

Recker already has the school record in the discus. He’s closing in on the shot put mark of 57 feet.

“That’s one of my goals before the end of the season,” Recker said.

North Scott’s Sam Skarich cleared 6-5 to capture the title in the high jump. He took three cracks a 6-7, a height nobody in the boys’ program has ever cleared, but fell just short.

“It is always great to win, but I felt like I should have got 6-7,” Skarich said. “I just hit it with my heel.

“It is hard to improve how high you jump. It is pretty much all form at this point.”

Clinton’s Addison Binnie anchored the winning sprint medley relay in 1:39.33 and then won the open 400 in 52.43 seconds.

Muscatine’s Ty Cozad edged North Scott’s Dane Treiber in the 100, 11.33-11.39. Treiber rebounded with a victory in the 200 in 23.00 seconds over Binnie and Cozad.

“The conditions aren’t ideal right now,” Treiber said of running in temperatures in the low 40s, “but I feel like I executed that race well.

“I had a bad start in the 100 and tried to make up for it, but I didn’t finish strong. I wanted to come back and redeem myself in the 200.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.