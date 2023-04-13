Personal bests were falling throughout Thursday’s Jesse Day Relays as the North Scott boys track and field team took first place and its girls squad was second at Brady Street Stadium.

The conditions were just right as the North Scott boys tallied 133 points, besting runner-up Solon (115) and Bettendorf (107). Central DeWitt (71) was fourth, followed by Assumption and Davenport North (each with 53), Muscatine (51), Davenport West (49), Davenport Central (40), Clinton (39) and Burlington (30).

North Scott’s Colton Voss won both the long jump (20 feet, 9.50 inches) and the 100 meters (11.19). He also led off wins in the 800 relay (1:30.33) and the 400 relay (42.87).

Voss said the 400 relay was determined to finish in under 43 seconds. Voss, Dylan Marti, Miles Robertson and Lowen Krueger accomplished that to edge Assumption’s 43.53.

“I think we were just so much more locked in than everybody else was,” he said. “The level of excitement right now is through the roof between winning the meet, winning long jump, 100 meters, good day overall. A lot of confidence.”

Voss, Marti, Robertson and Cole Johnson took the 800 relay among a top four separated by only a half-second.

North Scott’s Zach McMillian hit a personal best of 50 feet, 7.5 inches to claim the shot put. Distance standout Nik Davis ran a PR of 10:10.40 to win the 3,200. McMillian was the runner-up in the discus behind Clinton’s Ajai Russell (166-0).

Voss said he wasn’t sure what the team could be capable of this year, but Thursday’s meet win gave it plenty of confidence.

He said it was also great to see the girls place second. They don’t often get to compete at the same meet.

“When we do, I feel like it’s a big confidence boost just because we’re all together, we’re all cheering each other on,” Voss said. “It’s a great atmosphere.”

The Mount Vernon girls totaled 139 points to win the meet ahead of North Scott (117). Clinton (90 points) was third, followed by Bettendorf (71), Davenport Central (53), Burlington (52), Assumption (51), Muscatine (47), West (34), North (33), Central DeWitt (29) and Solon (25).

Jorie Hanenburg continued her big week for the Lancers as she set a PR for the second straight meet in the shot put. She entered the day with the state’s best throw and won the event with a toss of 42-11.

She was also runner-up in the discus and ran on the Lancers’ runner-up 800 relay.

“I put a lot of work into technique and trying to perfect every little thing,” she said of her improvements in the shot. “Still far from perfect, but it’s starting to pay off and I really enjoy seeing how my hard work has helped me.”

Hanenburg said the weather and support of the team made for a good meet.

“It’s a great community to be around and everybody is positive,” she said. “It’s a fun time.”

Mercie Hansel won the 200 with a PR of 25.75 and Sydney Skarich won the high jump (5-0).

North Scott’s Natalie Naber, Emily Stutting, Kaitlyn Knoche and Bailey Boddicker won the 1,600 medley relay in 4:31.95. Addison Allen, Harmony Hansel, Chloe Morrison and Skarich prevailed in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:09.59.

The Bettendorf boys picked up wins in the 800 sprint medley relay, shuttle hurdle relay, 3,200 relay and Zach VanWychen in the 400. VanWychen reached the Drake Relays Blue Standard with a time of 49.80 seconds.

Central DeWitt’s boys won the 1,600 medley relay and finished first in the 1,600 relay.

Muscatine’s Daniel Adams prevailed in the 110 hurdles with a PR of 15.06 and Clinton’s Jeremy Galloway took the 400 hurdles with a PR of 56.73.

Bettendorf had three wins on the girls side — the 1,600 and 3,200 relays and Maya Williams in the 400. Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle triumphed in the 100 hurdles (15.72 seconds) and Assumption’s Macie Ripslinger won the 800 in 2:27.63. Muscatine’s Ella Schroeder won the 400 hurdles in 1:09.93.

Clinton’s Camryn Sattler posted wins in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs.

