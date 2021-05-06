North Scott wins first MAC track title since 2002

“That was huge and it was things like that that gave everyone energy,” Skarich said. “We knew about those performances and it just fed into everyone.”

Sophomore Dylan Marti had the ninth-best time in the open 200. He finished seventh and also earned two team points.

“This truly was a team win,” Greenwood added. “Everyone stepped up to get those points.”

Pleasant Valley might have actually claimed the title if it had one of three photo finishes go its way. Instead, the Spartans missed out on needed higher finishes in the 4x800 relay, the open 1,600 and open 3,200. In the 800, Bettendorf’s Nick Moore edged out the Spartans’ Grant Tebbe by a time of 2:01.45 to 2:01.47 for the win.

If the Spartans had gone 1-2 in the 1,600, it might have been enough to top the Lancers. Instead, North Scott’s Will Dowda took second over PV’s Tarun Vedula by the time of 4:42.09 to 4:42.11. PV’s Kole Sommer won both the 3,200 and 1,600.

The 4x800 relay was even closer as PV missed out on second place to Bettendorf by the time of 8:18.784 to 8:18.788. Any of those things or if all three go the Spartans’ way, PV would likely have won the title.