North Scott wins first MAC track title since 2002

The nearly two-decade Mississippi Athletic Conference dominance of Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf in boys track and field is over.
For the first time since the early 2000s, a team other than the Spartans or Bulldogs won the team title as the North Scott Lancers claimed their first MAC championship since 2002. And it came down to the final event Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium to secure the crown.
Going into the meet-closing 4x400 relay, the Spartans led the Lancers by a half-point. The team that finished the highest would claim the title.
Behind the performance of Cael Straley, Isaac Foster, Aydan Cary and Logan Soedt, the Lancers took fifth while the Spartan group was disqualified for a baton-passing infraction.
North Scott totaled 140 points, followed by PV (136.5), Muscatine (92), Bettendorf (88.5) and Davenport Assumption (58).
The Lancers' celebration started not long after Soedt crossed the finish line as the entire team seemed to bury the four runners in excitement. The same loud cheering and noises carried throughout the infield as the final team standings were announced followed by team pictures that saw every member of the team running around like they had won the state title.
“This is amazing, I’m not sure what to say other than I am so proud of these guys, this team,” Lancers junior Dane Treiber said. “We have worked so hard to get to this point. … It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
In a meet in which every single point mattered, Treiber was an example of the kind of performances North Scott needed. His seed time in the 100-meter dash was fourth best in the final heat. Treiber went out and won the event in 11.21 seconds.
“I have been working on improving my starts and I felt really good going into the event,” he said. “That’s all the mattered.”
In addition to his win in the 100, Treiber took second in the 200 and ran the third leg on the winning 4x100 relay along with Darnell Butler, Hunter Davenport and Miles Robinson. The 4x800 relay team of Cael Straley, Dylan Dufloth, Soedt and Owen West also was victorious (8:18.26). Butler was also a winner in the long jump (20 feet, 3.5 inches).
Lowen Krueger, Marquan Quinn, Andrew Chizek and Will Kruse won the 4x110 shuttle hurdle in 1:02.52.
But Lancers coach Joe Greenwood pointed to other Lancers who went above and beyond to turn in personal bests and worked hard enough to place and snag a precious point or two.
Sam Skarich turned in a personal best 6-5 to win the high jump for North Scott, going two inches higher than his previous best. But Skarich wanted to talk about his teammate, Dominick Miller, who finished seventh at 5-4 but gained two points for the team.
Greenwood said Miller started high jumping just this week.
“That was huge and it was things like that that gave everyone energy,” Skarich said. “We knew about those performances and it just fed into everyone.”
Sophomore Dylan Marti had the ninth-best time in the open 200. He finished seventh and also earned two team points.
“This truly was a team win,” Greenwood added. “Everyone stepped up to get those points.”
Pleasant Valley might have actually claimed the title if it had one of three photo finishes go its way. Instead, the Spartans missed out on needed higher finishes in the 4x800 relay, the open 1,600 and open 3,200. In the 800, Bettendorf’s Nick Moore edged out the Spartans’ Grant Tebbe by a time of 2:01.45 to 2:01.47 for the win.
If the Spartans had gone 1-2 in the 1,600, it might have been enough to top the Lancers. Instead, North Scott’s Will Dowda took second over PV’s Tarun Vedula by the time of 4:42.09 to 4:42.11. PV’s Kole Sommer won both the 3,200 and 1,600.
The 4x800 relay was even closer as PV missed out on second place to Bettendorf by the time of 8:18.784 to 8:18.788. Any of those things or if all three go the Spartans’ way, PV would likely have won the title.
“It was the most exciting track meet of the year, especially after having no track meet last year,” Spartans coach Erik Belby said. “It was a thrill being a part of it. We told our guys (on Wednesday) at practice that we thought someone was going to win this meet by two or three points and that is what happened.
“Our guys performed at a high level and it came down to us losing the meet by thousandths of a second. I am not complaining, everybody ran hard and it was a great battle with a great team in North Scott.”
Spartans sophomore Max Doran won both the 110 and 400 hurdles and PV’s distance medley team of Partap Thakur, Tate Lyon, Ryan Vance and Sommer was victorious.
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn (400) and Nolan Recker (discus) grabbed wins for the Muskies. The Muskies 4x400 relay team of Joel LaRue, Eli Gaye, Trevor Diederichs and Yahn also came in first. Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put.
Central Dewitt’s sprint medley team of Ben Pace, David Harper, Alex Fuller and Lucas Burmeister came out on top. Burmeister also won the 200.
Davenport Assumption's Johnny Argo, Simon Weitz, Owen Hamel and Angelo Jackson claimed the 4x200 relay.