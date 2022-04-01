North Scott wins home meet by less than a point

ELDRIDGE — Every point mattered.
Spurred by individual victories from Sydney Skarich (high jump), Faith Nead (1,500) and a triumph in the 800 relay, the North Scott High School girls track & field team staved off Iowa City High by less than a point to claim the 11-team Lady Lancer Relay title on Friday night, 119.5-118.83.
Maddie Gill, Sydney Skarich, Kaitlyn Knoche and Athena Nelson finished third in the 1,600 relay — the final event — to secure the team title.
Mercie Hansel anchored the Lancers' winning 800 relay. She was joined on the relay by Savanna Bruck, Gill and twin sister, Harmony Hansel, who crossed in 1:48.75.
“It was so pleasing, such a relief,” Mercie Hansel said. “I didn’t want to let the whole team down. It feels good to get our team on top.”
Skarich cleared 5-3 to win the high jump. She took three tries at the school record of 5-6 ¼, but just missed on her final attempt. Grace Graham was second at 5-2 and also was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles at 16.52 seconds.
Nead, coming off an all-state cross country season for the Lancers, turned in a season-best time of 4:58.51.
Bettendorf’s McKenzie Borden, sixth at last year’s state meet in the 100 hurdles, ran 16.19 to win the event. Borden closed well in the second half of the race to fend off Graham and Iowa City Liberty’s Sierra Pruessner.
“I’m really excited with my progress so far throughout the season,” Borden said. “It took me five meets in last year to get where I’m at, so I’m excited to see how I progress throughout the season.”
Borden said she trained more diligently in the offseason this year compared to last spring when teams were just coming back from the COVID-19 season.
“That is really paying off for me right now,” Borden said.
Borden was running around 18 seconds in the high hurdles early in the outdoor season last year.
“I’m going to continue working on getting a good start and finishing strong,” Borden said. “Those are the areas where I can really improve to get my time down.”
Iowa City High and Bettendorf finished 1-2 in the sprint medley relay. Both teams were below the Drake Relays cutoff of 1:51.50.
Brooke Magistrelli, Carson Bohonek, Avery Horner and Maya Williams were second for the Bulldogs in 1:50.91.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann won the maximum four events. She took the 100 (12.75), 200 (26.17), 400 (58.39) and anchored the Bobcats’ victorious 400 relay.
Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney prevailed in the 800 and 3,000.
Photos: Lady Lancer Relays and Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays
Clinton's Kanijah Angel, left, North Scott's Savanna Bruck, center, and Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli, right, compete in the 100 meter dash during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Devan Galant competes in the 800 sprint medley during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Friday at the Lady Lancer Relays. Borden won the 100 hurdles in 16.19 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Conner Christiansen competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Khaliah Knox competes in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Gage Rath and North Scott's Jake Skaala compete in the 4x800 meter relay during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the high jump during the Lady Lancer Relays on Friday in Eldridge. Skarich won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the long jump during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylen Williams competes in the 100 meter dash during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Marissa Stolfa competes in the shot put during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Khushi Mehta competes in the high jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson competes in the long jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylen Williams competes in the 800 sprint medley during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Hannah Ford competes in the 3000 meter run during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Cade Daufeldt competes in the discus during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Dana Ballenger competes in the high jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Conner Sattler competes in the 3200 meter run during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dane Treiber competes in the 100 meter dash during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettenforf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the 800 sprint medley during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Colin Zellmer competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the discus during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays on Friday in Eldridge. Recker won the discus with a throw of 167 feet, 4 inches and the shot put with a toss of 54-2.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ella McLauglin competes in the shot put during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ella McLauglin competes in the discus during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Velley's Reese Goodlet competes in the discus during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Amanda Scott competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Adam Tschopp competes in the long jump during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Khushi Mehta competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the distance medley during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Plesant Valley's Mason Breen competes in the discus during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the discus during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Gabby Leibold competes in the 3000 meter run during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Miles Robertson competes in the 100 meter dash during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the long jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa competes in the 800 sprint medley during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the 800 sprint medley during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Matt Bender competes in the 3200 meter run during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the shot put during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Renee Clemensen competes in the shot put during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Camryn Sattler competes in the 3000 meter run during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Sorgenfrey competes in the 3200 meter run during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ava Garrard competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Avery Schroeder competes in the 100 meter dash during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ty Cozad competes in the 100 meter dash during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Spencer Roemer competes in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays on Friday in Eldridge. The Spartans won the relay in 1:03.33.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Beatrice Sears competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Yorton Hagedorn competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the discus during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Payton Kruse competes in the long jump during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese O'Donnell competes in the long jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nathan Ervin competes in the discus during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nineili Verdinez competes in the long jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder competes in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Reese Crain competes in the shot put during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Blake DeLeon competes in the discus during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Lily Tackett competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Athena Nelson and Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden compete in the 100 meter dash during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Camille Beadle competes in the shot put during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Chloe Bell competes in the long jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Alyssa O'Neal competes in the high jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the high jump during the Lady Lancer Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hempstead's John Maloney hands the baton off to Jonathan O'Brien as they compete in the 4x800 meter relay during the Pleasant Valley Spartan Relays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!