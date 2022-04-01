North Scott wins home meet by less than a point

ELDRIDGE — Every point mattered.

Spurred by individual victories from Sydney Skarich (high jump), Faith Nead (1,500) and a triumph in the 800 relay, the North Scott High School girls track & field team staved off Iowa City High by less than a point to claim the 11-team Lady Lancer Relay title on Friday night, 119.5-118.83.

Maddie Gill, Sydney Skarich, Kaitlyn Knoche and Athena Nelson finished third in the 1,600 relay — the final event — to secure the team title.

Mercie Hansel anchored the Lancers' winning 800 relay. She was joined on the relay by Savanna Bruck, Gill and twin sister, Harmony Hansel, who crossed in 1:48.75.

“It was so pleasing, such a relief,” Mercie Hansel said. “I didn’t want to let the whole team down. It feels good to get our team on top.”

Skarich cleared 5-3 to win the high jump. She took three tries at the school record of 5-6 ¼, but just missed on her final attempt. Grace Graham was second at 5-2 and also was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles at 16.52 seconds.

Nead, coming off an all-state cross country season for the Lancers, turned in a season-best time of 4:58.51.

Bettendorf’s McKenzie Borden, sixth at last year’s state meet in the 100 hurdles, ran 16.19 to win the event. Borden closed well in the second half of the race to fend off Graham and Iowa City Liberty’s Sierra Pruessner.

“I’m really excited with my progress so far throughout the season,” Borden said. “It took me five meets in last year to get where I’m at, so I’m excited to see how I progress throughout the season.”

Borden said she trained more diligently in the offseason this year compared to last spring when teams were just coming back from the COVID-19 season.

“That is really paying off for me right now,” Borden said.

Borden was running around 18 seconds in the high hurdles early in the outdoor season last year.

“I’m going to continue working on getting a good start and finishing strong,” Borden said. “Those are the areas where I can really improve to get my time down.”

Iowa City High and Bettendorf finished 1-2 in the sprint medley relay. Both teams were below the Drake Relays cutoff of 1:51.50.

Brooke Magistrelli, Carson Bohonek, Avery Horner and Maya Williams were second for the Bulldogs in 1:50.91.

Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann won the maximum four events. She took the 100 (12.75), 200 (26.17), 400 (58.39) and anchored the Bobcats’ victorious 400 relay.

Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney prevailed in the 800 and 3,000.

