Northeast closes banner meet with a record, a team trophy

DES MOINES — They are small in numbers but mighty in horsepower.
The Northeast High School girls track & field team brought only seven girls to the Iowa Class 2A state meet this weekend. Only five competed.
It departed Drake Stadium on Saturday with a meet record and a state runner-up trophy.
“There aren’t a lot of us, but when we work together, we can accomplish a lot,” sprinter Madison Tarr said. “It is so amazing to bring a trophy back to our small town.”
Mid-Prairie captured its third consecutive championship with 61 points. Northeast accumulated 49 points to edge Osage by three for second place.
Northeast claimed a share of the 1A state title in 2003. This was the program’s next best finish.
“It means the world to all of us,” senior Neveah Hildebrandt said. “To have something to actually show our hard work, in physical form, is amazing.”
The capper came in the 400 relay.
Paige Holst, Ellie Rickertsen, Tarr and Hildebrandt teamed to run a 2A state-meet record 49.29 seconds to clip the 49.30 mark run by North Polk in 2008.
“It was like everything aligned,” Holst said.
“Our handoffs were really smooth and obviously it showed in our times,” Hildebrandt said.
Northeast finished in the top six of all five events it was entered in Saturday.
After winning the 400 hurdles on Friday, Rickertsen cruised to a 100 hurdles title in a personal-best 14.78 seconds.
“I was actually excited to see that time on the board,” Rickertsen said. “I didn’t know I could go that fast. I felt fast throughout the race.”
She did it in a steady rain.
“It is a little more fun running in the rain,” she said. “I hadn’t run the 100 hurdles in the rain this year, but I did a 300 hurdles workout in a downpour earlier this week in practice so that helped.”
Improved explosion out of the blocks has helped Rickertsen in the 100 hurdles since her third-place finish at state two years ago.
“The first hurdle is definitely very key,” she said. “I’ve been working on that a little bit with Ben (Hildebrandt). I used to heel strike on the first hurdle, but we’ve been working on staying on my toes.”
Rickertsen finished the weekend with three state championships and anchored the Rebels to a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay in 1:49.00.
Hildebrandt did four events Saturday. In addition to running the 400 and sprint medley relays, she took sixth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Those six team points were vital in propelling Northeast past Osage.
It marked the end of Hildebrandt’s running career. She is off to play softball at Kirkwood Community College.
Her teammates, who all return next season, wanted Hildebrandt to leave with a lasting memory on the track.
“We weren’t even thinking about a state record,” Tarr said. “We just wanted to finish in first and end Neveah’s season and career with a win.”
Mission accomplished.