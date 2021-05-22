Northeast closes banner meet with a record, a team trophy

Northeast finished in the top six of all five events it was entered in Saturday.

After winning the 400 hurdles on Friday, Rickertsen cruised to a 100 hurdles title in a personal-best 14.78 seconds.

“I was actually excited to see that time on the board,” Rickertsen said. “I didn’t know I could go that fast. I felt fast throughout the race.”

She did it in a steady rain.

“It is a little more fun running in the rain,” she said. “I hadn’t run the 100 hurdles in the rain this year, but I did a 300 hurdles workout in a downpour earlier this week in practice so that helped.”

Improved explosion out of the blocks has helped Rickertsen in the 100 hurdles since her third-place finish at state two years ago.

“The first hurdle is definitely very key,” she said. “I’ve been working on that a little bit with Ben (Hildebrandt). I used to heel strike on the first hurdle, but we’ve been working on staying on my toes.”

Rickertsen finished the weekend with three state championships and anchored the Rebels to a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay in 1:49.00.