DEWITT, Iowa — Northeast’s 800 relay has been dropping times at a consistent rate.
Even when other teams at Tuesday’s Saber Relays struggled to have time drops, the Rebels kept steady.
Chad Williams, Braeden Hoyer, Dawson Stoll and Connor Petersen won the 800 relay in a season best time of 1 minute, 33.43 seconds that puts them in the top 20 fastest times in the state.
“I like where we’re at right now, but we definitely can run a lot faster,” Hoyer said. “Getting perfection in our handoffs. We can do better and drop our time down more.”
Bellevue, on the strength of four wins, won the Class B team race with 132.5 points, followed by Northeast with 127. Calamus-Wheatland (109), Tipton (104) and Easton Valley (49.5) rounded out the top five.
Dubuque Wahlert took the Class A title, tallying 136 points. Mount Vernon placed second with 110 and Davenport North tied with Central DeWitt for third, each scoring 80.
With eight days until the Drake Relays qualification period ends, Northeast head coach Mike Mattis admits stress is paramount for the 800 and 1,600 relays, both currently in line to run on the blue oval at the end of the month.
The 1,600 relay won in 3:34.56.
“I think we’ll be alright,” Mattis said. “You don’t take leaps and bounds off that race. We’ve got guys pressed hard on winning.”
Hoyer, who won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches, believes both relays will solidify their spots in Des Moines if their times continue to fall.
“We can all run 52s and be very capable of that,” he said. “We can all run under 24, we just got to push ourselves.”
Grant Rickertsen swept the hurdles for the Rebels.
Raymond Venditti is still in the hunt for a spot in the 100 dash, but the Cal-Wheat senior may have to sweat it out.
His time of 11.31 seconds won the 100 and now joins two other runners from the state in a tie for 32nd with that exact same time.
“It’s honestly really stressful,” Venditti said. “If I can get 11.25, I’d be happy with it. I know I need to drop from where I’m at.”
Venditti jumped out of the blocks, with what he called his best start of the season, to catapult his way to victory. He also won the 200 dash and was on the victorious distance medley relay.
Hunter Rickels snared the long jump, Chase Knoche grabbed the 800 and Max Hansen won the open 400 for the Warriors.
Knoche, also on the distance medley, said he was hoping for faster time from that quartet in preparation for Drake.
“We’ve had about three meets in seven days, so our legs are tired,” he said. “I’d like to run a little faster, just to make sure that’s in. We’re not completely satisfied.”
Other local Class B winners were Midland’s Luke Lasack in the discus, North Cedar’s Caden Wendt in the shot put, Bellevue’s Brady Gabriel in the 1,600 and the Comets 400, 3,200 and sprint medley relays. Tipton’s shuttle hurdle relay and Caleb Shumaker (3,200) also claimed victories.
David Johnson is hoping for a significant time drop in the 400 dash.
Battling leg tightness Tuesday, Johnson won the 400 in 52.47 seconds, nearly a second slower than his season best.
The Clinton junior knows he’ll have to be in the 50s in order to nab a spot at Drake. He’s not rushing it though.
“I wasn’t disappointed,” Johnson said. “It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. Work harder, push myself to the maximum. It’s a process.”
North’s Elishjsah Wiseman (high jump) and Damontinez Pierre (100) joined DeWitt’s shuttle hurdle relay, Maquoketa’s Dalen Acton (400 hurdles) and Clinton’s Sean Hammond (800) as local Class A winners.