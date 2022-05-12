Northeast's Ricketsen headed to state in four events

MONTICELLO — Northeast High School's Ellie Rickertsen is going to state in the maximum number of events.

The senior qualified in the 100-meter high hurdles, the 400 hurdles low hurdles, and with teammates as part of relays in the 400 and the sprint medley relay.

She ran a school-record and the second-best time ever recorded in the state of Iowa in winning the 100 hurdles in 13.91 seconds. Logan-Magnolia's Alex Gochenour has the all-time mark of 13.90 set in 2010.

"It was encouraging," Rickertsen said. "Nothing is ever set in stone. It was great weather to run in and I tried to take advantage of that."

Rickertsen, along with Alyssa Fowler, Paige Holst and Madison Tarr, combined to run a 1 minute, 52 second winner in the sprint medley that opened the running competitions at the Monticello Class 2A qualifier on Thursday evening.

Fowler also won the high jump with a leap of 5 foot, 3 inches, while teammate Elizabeth Chambers took second and will advance to the 2A state meet at Drake University in Des Moines, which kicks off next Thursday.

Rickertsen ran 1:05.67 in the 400 hurdles, beating Cascade's Elizabeth Gibbs (1:06.67).

In the 400 relay, Rickertsen, Paige Holst, Tarr and Fowler will be going to state along with the Wilton Beavers team of Kelsey Drake, Kinsey Drake, SeAnn Houghton and Catie Hook (51.11). The Beavers are also going in the 800 relay.

The Northeast girls will also be sending sprint medley relay, as will the Northeast boys, who also send a 400 relay team to race as well as a distance medley race.

Durant's Nolan DeLong won the 100 and was part of winning 800 relay and second-place 1,600 relay that will head to state (3:29). DeLong will have to wait his fate in the 200, where he took third.

Durant will be sending a sprint medley team on the girls side.

West Liberty's Caleb Wulf took the boys 110 high hurdles and will go on the Comets' shuttle hurdle relay.

On the girls side, West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt set a personal best in the long jump at 17-11¾, where she beat Camanche's Grace Sanderson. Daufeldt will also go on a West Liberty shuttle hurdle relay and in the 100 hurdles.

Tipton's Clay Bohlmann will go in the 800, 1600 and 3200. In the 800, he beat teammate Ty Nichols.

The Tipton girls and boys will go to state in the 3,200 relay while Alivia Edens and Mack Walter will go in the girls 800.

The Camanche girls went 1-2 in the 100 dash. Where Ella Blinkinsop (12.89) beat teammate Sanderson (12.97). Blinkinsop also won the 200 (27.10).

Camache's Allison Kenneavy took second (36-2½) in the girls shot put. Tipton's Cody Koch (48-10¼) was runner-up in the boys shot. Kenneavy was also second in the discus (103-8).

In the distance medley for the girls, Tipton and Wilton will send teams.

Among the individual Tipton boys, Ezekiel Graves won the 200 (22.97), beating the Rebels' Jimmy Weispfenning while Caden Schmidt qualified by ending in second in the 400 hurdles. On the girls side, Addie Nerem (1:02.27) won the 400 dash.

Camanche's Tyson Seeser's high jump of 6-1 will send him to the boys state meet as well.

