Pioneers baseball fall in regional opener to Freeport

In postseason baseball nothing is ever given or goes according to plan, and Alleman learned that the hard way in their 3A regional semifinal game with Freeport on Friday.
The Pretzels scored three runs in the top of the third and the Pioneers could only answer with one run in the sixth as Freeport moved to the regional championship game with its 3-1 win over Alleman.
Trent Stohecker got Freeport on the board, knocking in Cole Trickel on an RBI single to put the Pretzels up 1-0. Ryan Coon and Stohecker then scored on a two-run single from Maddux Shockey to go up 3-0.
The Pioneers' only run came when Noah Schneider scored on a double-play ground ball from Dylan Phelps. Alleman had several chances with runners in scoring position, but the Freeport defense kept the Pioneers at bay.
After earning fourth place at the 2A state tournament in 2019, the Pioneers moved up a class, which Coach Jerry Burkhead knew would be a challenge for his squad.
"The postseason is a grind and we knew that every game would be tough," Burkhead said. "Credit to Freeport, they had some big hits and some huge plays defensively to stay ahead, and that's just the way that baseball and life goes sometimes. It's not always going to be scripted the way you want it to be, but I'm extremely proud of this whole team and especially our eight seniors who battled through adversity the last year and a half."
Burkhead had nothing but respect for his opponents after the game, who move to 11-10 on the season and advance to the regional title game. Alleman bows out with a record of 19-10-1.
"The postseason is not easy, and they had a great battle," Burkhead said. "I tip my cap to their coaches and players, and our players for sticking with it until the end."
Freeport starting pitcher Mason Lei went six innings and allowed six hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and 97 total pitches. Devin Davidson came in during the seventh inning with one runner on and pitched eight total pitches to get the final three outs, including one strikeout.
The Alleman pitching staff was nearly as impressive as the Pretzels' pitchers, as starter Nathan Noble went four innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs and striking out three. Chance Carruthers came in for the final three innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just one hit.
The coaching staff said this Pioneers squad was a special group of guys who had a great impact on the program as a whole.
"This was just a fun team to be around, whether it was a day after a loss or just a practice," Burkhead said. "They were the reason that I wanted to coach one more year and came back for this final postseason run."
Burkhead steps away from the program knowing that he left his mark on the team for years to come.