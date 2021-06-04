Pioneers baseball fall in regional opener to Freeport

In postseason baseball nothing is ever given or goes according to plan, and Alleman learned that the hard way in their 3A regional semifinal game with Freeport on Friday.

The Pretzels scored three runs in the top of the third and the Pioneers could only answer with one run in the sixth as Freeport moved to the regional championship game with its 3-1 win over Alleman.

Trent Stohecker got Freeport on the board, knocking in Cole Trickel on an RBI single to put the Pretzels up 1-0. Ryan Coon and Stohecker then scored on a two-run single from Maddux Shockey to go up 3-0.

The Pioneers' only run came when Noah Schneider scored on a double-play ground ball from Dylan Phelps. Alleman had several chances with runners in scoring position, but the Freeport defense kept the Pioneers at bay.

After earning fourth place at the 2A state tournament in 2019, the Pioneers moved up a class, which Coach Jerry Burkhead knew would be a challenge for his squad.