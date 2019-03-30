From the introduction of the seniors and their parents to her crossing the finish line in her last event of the 200-meter dash, this Gene Shipley Track & Field Invitational at Browning Field held a lot more significance to Moline standout Megan Pittington.
“I was thinking back to my first Shipley and how I shocked myself by doing really well, and I wanted to finish like I had started,” Pittington said after her last invitational hosted by the Maroons. “I wanted to put everything I had on the track.”
Pittington powered the Maroons to a third-place finish (172 team points), well behind champion Machesney Park Harlem (304.5) and runner-up Wheaton Warrenville (266.5) in the A-B-C meet. Rock Island was fourth, Alleman fifth and United Township seventh in the eight-team field.
Pittington was the day’s only three-event champion, winning the 100 (12.73 seconds), 200 (26.57) and 400 (1:01.25).
“I just felt different,” she said of her final Shipley, “knowing that this would be the last time I would run in this meet. This meet has always been important to me.
“With this being our first outdoors meet, it’s a lot different than indoors, we were not big (as a team) on overall points. We were looking to make improvements.”
Harlem and Warrenville won all but two other events on the track. It was in the field events that Quad-Cities teams made some headway.
In the pole vault, Alleman’s Tori Thomas tied a Shipley record with a best of 11 feet, matching a 14-year mark set by Ashley Korol of Wheaton Warrenville. Teammate Gabbi Loiz took the gold in the high jump with the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches.
The only other Q-C champion was Rock Island's Jayla Hathorn, who was the first to capture gold on the day with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches in the long jump.
Pittington placed third in the high jump, but the Moline senior had no designs on a four-gold day.
“The high jump is where I can have some fun in my senior year,” she said. “The others (the 100, 200 and 400) I take seriously, but in the high jump I can go out and smile and improve every meet. My goal there is to see growth.”
In the sprints, her all-business approach paid off.
“The 100 is the easiest, but the 400 is where I get the most bang for my buck afterward,” Pittington said. “I feel the pain, but it is an amazing feeling knowing that I had run the way that I had run.”
It was in the 400 that Pittington edged Warrenville sophomore Samantha Poglitsch by 1.14 seconds. Pittington later learned that Poglitsch had won the two-mile with a time of 11:04.71, which broke the 2002 Shipley record set by Moline’s Jill Steffens (11:31.18). Poglitsch would have finished fourth in the boys’ 3200 which ran simultaneously.