Rock Island senior Austin Taylor runs a fine line between preparing for his current athletic sprint success for the Rocks’ track & field team and his future with the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Last week, for the Homewood-Flossmoor meet, he had a big training session for the Marines a couple of days before, and he had heavy legs and it wasn’t one of his better meets,” RI coach Ed Lillis said of Taylor, who was one of nine Rock seniors in their last Rock Island Track & Field Invitational. “We told him that for the next month, he can’t go so heavy prior to competitions.”
With the Western Big Six, sectional and state ahead, Taylor believes he knows his limits.
“I think track and the Marines go together well,” he said, sporting a red, white and blue arm sleeve. “I love the relays because it’s a team, and I love running with a group. That’s the way it is with the Marines, you are part of a team.
“Our Rocky times keep dropping and our Marines times are dropping, too, every Thursday after school, which I alternate with track.”
Those Marine drills involve running four miles carrying 20-pound sand bags, as well as sprints, pushups and team relays.
That translated well for Taylor and his teammates the RI Invite. Taylor took third in the 100 — .003 behind silver medalist Seth Sottos of Alleman — and third in the 200. He and Darrell Woodson, JaMaie Lindsey and Donnie Gingry took second in the 800 relay, a half-second behind the champion Moline relay of Jabari Rogers, Fred Henderson, Javen Harris and Calvin Griffin.
Taylor says his future plans are an easy choice.
“To be honest, I believe we live in a great country and I would do anything to protect it,” he said midway through the invitational.
While Taylor gears to be one of “The Few, The Proud,” there were plenty of proud moments at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.
Moline (219.5 points) placed second behind Naperville Central (246) at the 13-team event.
Chandler Dilworth got the night started off right for the Maroons, winning the shot put. The 400 relay of Rogers, Henderson, Emmanuel Bailey and Boubacar Barry took second to a Homewood-Flossmoor team that tied an invite record that had stood for 30 years.
Bailey also captured a gold in the 200 with a time of 22.46 seconds, and Devontae Taylor took a silver for the Maroons in the 300 hurdles.
United Township tied for fourth (167 points) as a team and had standout performances from Helmut Soglohun, winning the 300 hurdles, and Isaac Mojica, second in the pole vault.
The hosting Rocks placed sixth (125 points), with Lillis saying that a relay switch helped get a medal elsewhere. Samson Shukuru, usually on the relays, yielded to Gingry so he could concentrate on the long jump, in which he placed second. Peter Kimba added a first in the triple jump A division and a first in the B division long jump.
Geneseo got a second-place finish by Colton Pischke in the 100 high hurdles.