Glance at the official meet program for Saturday's Kiwanis Invite and one event may have raised an eyebrow.

Riverdale High School senior Tommy Murray was listed as the 10th runner in the 'A' division 3,200-meter run with a time of "NT" which means no time.

There's a reason for that.

"My coaches forgot to put my time in," Murray said.

Well, partially true.

"I didn't forget to put the time in; either it didn't save right or something happened with athletic.com," Rams coach Lance Sherman said of the on-line registration process.

In the span of eight laps, Murray went from no time to record-breaking time.

The Creighton University recruit ran a personal best in the two-mile in a blitzing performance of 9 minutes, 14.72 seconds that broke former Alleman standout Zach Hird's time of 9:20.32 set in 2014 at the Soule Bowl.

It tops the time Murray posted during the indoor season by 13 seconds and is nearly 17 seconds better than his performance at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston last season.

"That's awesome," Murray said. "I was nervous coming into this race, just feel great about it. Gives me tremendous amount of confidence. Today, my mind felt sharp (and) my legs were feeling good."

It proved to be the start of a memorable afternoon for Murray, who also won the 1,600 in 4:20.75 (just missing the meet record by less than a second) and anchored the Rams' 1,600 relay to a fifth-place finish.

Murray earned the Merlyn Hood award, given to the athlete that had the best performance on the track.

"He's a great kid," Sherman said. "That (1,600) was one of the best races I've seen him run. He had better competition today."

United Township captured the team title of its home invite for the first time in six years with a staggering 270 points to top Plainfield South by 55. Pleasant Valley was third with 186.5 points while Geneseo (151), Rock Island (112), Moline (106) and Riverdale (106) placed in the top-10.

Sherrard was 12th with 18 points in the 12-team field.

"The strength of our team is we've had some top-level guys and a ton of second, third and fourth guys that step up," Panthers coach Evan Holschbach said. "This was a great sign. We just want to go out and perform the best we can."

Kiwanis has traditionally been an ABC meet and in all three divisions for individual events and two for the relays, UT had a top-six finisher in 16 of the 18 events.

And 10 total winners.

"Huge points for us," Holschbach said.

Triple jumper Benny Lissa secured the only 'A' division victory for the Panthers with a leap of 13.42 meters (44 feet, 1/2 inch) and that was enough to be given the Pete Stopoulos award for the best field performance on the day.

Lissa admitted he's been stuck in the 43-foot realm in the event, but once the distance was announced, he was quite happy.

"I've been overworking my legs a lot, but sometimes, you got to do it to get the results you want," Lissa said. "Coming in with a good jump carries over."

His primary goal is to break the school record, a mark that would require the senior to eclipse well over 47 feet. He has never qualified for the state meet.

"Hopefully I can make that up with the time I have left," Lissa said.

UT's Alassane Ba placed top three in the high jump and open 200, Wilfried Padonou was second in the 300 hurdles while Cayden Munson (discus), Dameon Wright (pole vault) and Michael Kpomassy (shot put) placed top three.

Its 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relays recorded top-three finishes.

In the 3200, Murray drafted off Sterling's Dale Johnson for the first six laps then with 500 meters to go, he made his move.

Even with no wind, he felt it was the best course of action.

"I know Dale is a great competitor," Murray said. "It helps me to have someone to pace with. I trusted in my kick."

After a decorated cross-country campaign, Murray is still chasing that elusive state title in track.

Sherman isn't overly concerned with over a month until everyone descends onto Eastern Illinois University.

"He's so driven, there has been no let up," Sherman said. "We just love to see his times get better. We'll be hearing a lot about him."

Geneseo had a trifecta of 'A' division winners in Kaden Salisbury (discus), Cooper Schaad (pole vault) and Jacob Rapps (300 hurdles out of lane five).

Salisbury's toss of 47.57 meters (156 feet, 1 inch) obliterated his personal best. He recorded the throw on his final attempt after fouling his first two throws.

"Definitely was a good throw," said Salisbury, who also was the runner-up in the 'A' shot put. "I tried driving down the right sector more. It was de-motivating throwing two fouls."

Schaad was in a dual with Plainfield South's Kyle Eppenstein as both cleared 4.42 meters (14 feet, 6 inches) on their first attempt. They both missed all three chances at 15-feet even.

Still, they tried to clear it a couple more times for fun.

"I don't get much competition at most of these meets," Schaad said. "It is fun to jump against someone."

Rapps was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles for the Maple Leafs while Jackson Reade was third in the high jump.

Pleasant Valley's Mahki Wilson claimed the victory in the 'A' division 110 high hurdles plus a pair of seconds in the 'A' division 100 and 200. He has already hit the Drake Relays blue standard in the hurdles.

Now, it is all about conditioning.

"A year older, a year mature and he has done a nice job preparing for the season," Spartans coach Erik Belby said.

Wilson did not have a runner to his right in both the open 100 and the 110 hurdles, a unique feeling for him.

"It is pretty weird," Wilson said. "I still got the job done."

PV's Luke Knepp nearly beat Murray in the mile with a two-lap chase down and crossed the line in 4:21.23, likely good enough to be one of the 21 runners for Drake later this month.

The Spartans' 3,200-meter relay was second in 8:12.86 while Max Doran (long jump) and Spencer Roemer (300 hurdles) placed third.

Moline's Mark Runkel fired a toss of 14.82 meters (48 feet, 7.5 inches) to secure the 'A' division shot put. It sets a new PR for the senior who has never qualified for state.

That serves as a lot of motivation for the senior.

"First, I want to hit 50-feet then 52," he said. "Just getting more comfortable using my legs, being able to stay back with my arms."

Rock Island's highest 'A' division finishers were Dominic Baker's fourth place in the discus and Gunner Carroll's fifth place pole vault. Sherrard's Alyus Johnson (long jump) and Brody Bernier (pole vault) placed top-five in 'A' division events.

Photos: Kiwanis Invitational boys track meet at United Township