Central DeWitt showed up at the talent-rich Iowa Class 3A boys track and field qualifier Thursday with one objective.

Survive and advance.

"It’s just like the NCAA basketball tournament," Sabers coach Jason Lansing said. "This is all about getting to the next step."

With four individual championships and runner-up finishes in three relays, Central DeWitt did just that in the qualifier hosted by Davenport Assumption at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

It all added up to a second-place effort in the team race for the Sabers, who collected 131 points to finish behind the 154 scored by Western Dubuque in the eight-team field.

Davenport Assumption, with standout sprinters Derrick Bass and Angelo Jackson nursing injuries, qualified three entries for state and finished sixth in the team race with 66 points while Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin advanced in two individual races.

"We weren’t at full strength and at this meet, that’s hard," Knights coach Tim O’Neill said. "I feel for a guy like (senior) Derrick Bass who had a lot of individual goals but wasn’t at 100 percent."

Bass did help the Knights qualify for state with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter relay, running the second leg of relay that finished in 44.17 seconds, edging Maquoketa, Dubuque Wahlert and Central DeWitt by less than six-tenths of a second.

Mason McConnell, Cale Preston and Jake Timmons joined Bass in bringing home the runner-up finish behind Western Dubuque, which finished in :42.75 among its collection of nine-first place efforts.

The Knights’ advanced in the 3,200 where Davie Lochner took second with a personal best of 10 minutes, 18.93 seconds.

"I wanted to come out fast in the two mile and put myself in a good position," Lochner said. “I’m happy to get to state. I got there last year in cross country, but now to go in track I’m very happy with that."

Lansing was pleased with the Sabers’ work as well.

Central DeWitt picked up first-place efforts from Colby Cornelius in the high jump with an effort of 6 feet, 2 inches, from Alex Fuller in the 400 in a time of :49.77, from Will Ginter in the 200 in :22.18 and from Tristan Rheingans in the 400 hurdles in :55.0.

The Sabers also advanced with second-place finishes in the sprint medley relay as well as in the 800 and 1,600 relays.

In the spring medley, David Harper, Alexander Brown, Alex Fuller and Ginter clocked in at 1:32.53. Harper, Rheingans, Brown and Ginter finished the 800 in 1:29.9 while Fuller, Ginter, Caleb Olson and Rheingans ran the 1,600 in 3:26.63.

Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin finished second in both the 100 and 200 to reach Des Moines next week, running :11.13 in the 100 to place behind the :10.97 of Ryan Brosius of Dubuque Wahlert and coming in behind Ginter in the 200 in :22.42.

Drake Relays champion Duke Faley dominated the field in the discus by 35 feet with a throw of 185-5, He took the shot put by eight feet as well with a throw 56-3.5.