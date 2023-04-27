DES MOINES — Hours before Spencer Kessel became Louisa-Muscatine High School’s first Drake Relays champion, he was working up a sweat in the weight room bench-pressing 280 pounds.

“I lifted for about an hour and a half,” he said. “I lift every week day.”

A combination of strength, technique and experience has vaulted Kessel into a league of his own this season in the high school shot put.

Kessel uncorked a throw of 62 feet, 3 ½ inches to win the competition by more than six feet over Linn-Mar’s Keaton Roskop late Thursday afternoon inside Drake Stadium.

After a toss of 54-6 on his first try, which Kessel attributed to nerves, the senior did what he’s done all spring — dominate the competition.

Kessel followed with 61-10 ¼, 60-11, 60-5 and then finished with his best of 62-3 ½. His season-best is 64-0 ½.

“Once I got the first one at 61, that’s when I started to relax,” Kessel said. “I thought it was a pretty good series.”

A standout on the football field and wrestling mat for the Falcons, located in Letts, Kessel is self-taught in the throws.

In junior high, he watched YouTube videos of Olympians Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs. He studied Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman’s technique in the discus.

“Nobody in my family has any throwing history,” Kessel said. “It just happened.”

His freshman season was erased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He threw the shot put 47-8 ¼ as a sophomore and then had a season-best of 55-11 ¾ last year. He placed third at the Class 2A state meet and seventh at the Drake Relays.

Kessel has made another leap this year, consistently eclipsing 60 feet.

“It was more my body maturing and everything coming together,” Kessel said. “I started practicing in January and the first indoor meet I felt more powerful than I did the year before.”

That stems from his work in the weight room.

Kessel, who will continue his throwing career at the University of Northern Iowa next fall, lifts five days a week. He throws five or six times per week.

“I’ve made about a 10-foot jump in the shot put every year,” Kessel said. “I know I have more in me because I’ve been able to do it in practice.”

Kessel will attempt to make it a throws sweep Friday morning with the discus. He comes in with the fifth best throw this season at 182-5.

Only three boys have won the shot put and discus at the same Relays, nobody since Scott Schaley of Camanche in 1993.

Kessel didn't take a victory lap around the track with his white flag.

"I don't like being the center of attention," he said. "I'm the kid at a dance who is often in the corner."

Knepp sets school record

Injuries have hindered Luke Knepp throughout his high school cross country and track career.

The Pleasant Valley senior is finally healthy this season and putting himself in the conversation of top distance runners in the state.

Knepp turned in a school-record time of 9 minutes, 10.92 seconds Thursday evening to place third in the 3,200 at the Drake Relays.

“I knew if I could stay healthy, I would be on an elite level in the state,” said Knepp, whose previous best time this season was 9:27.58. “It never happened (until this year). Now I’m proving that to everyone.”

An all-stater in cross country last fall, Knepp was in eighth place with 400 meters remaining before making a substantial move on the final lap to pass five runners and take bronze.

His time beat teammate Jacob Mumey’s previous school mark of 9:13.85. Mumey, sidelined this season because of injury, was sitting near the finish line cheering his close friend on in the final laps.

“I was hurting pretty bad with two laps to go,” Knepp said. “I got to the last 600 and I was like, ‘I can go hard for 100 seconds of this race.’ I did and put myself in it.

“It was definitely a surprise. It was a lot of hard work that went into this. Great coaching and great teammates helped me do that.”

Knepp is scheduled to run the 1,600 Saturday afternoon.

Other tidbits

* Camanche's Tyson Seeser placed eighth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-7. The sophomore sailed over the bar at 6-3, 6-5 and 6-7 on his third and final attempt. Columbus Community's Triston Miller tied for ninth at 6-5.

Cedar Falls' Jacob Kieler won the competition at 6-10.

* Pella's Chase Lauman outlasted Sioux City North's Gabe Nash for the 3,200 title. Lauman made a late pass to win in 9:06.71 to Nash's 9:07.94.

The state's top two distance runners, West Des Moines Dowling's Jackson Heidesch and Iowa City High's Ford Washburn, opted not to compete. They were resting up for Friday night's Elite Mile competition.