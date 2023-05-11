ELDRIDGE — About three years ago, Nathan Ervin was 6-foot-2 and around 120 pounds.
Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the North Scott High School senior had minimal energy and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Track and field was the furthest thing from his mind.
Now, the sport has helped Ervin turn a frightening health situation into a moment of glory.
Ervin, close to 6-7 and 230 pounds, chucked the shot put a personal-best 50 feet, 7 inches Thursday afternoon to win the event at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet and secure a spot in next week’s state meet in Des Moines.
“My sophomore year, I was throwing like 34s,” Ervin said. “I threw 50 today. It is crazy to see that progression.”
Iowa City High prevailed in eight events and totaled 194 points to win the team title at North Scott High School. Pleasant Valley, led by a pair of school records from Makhi Wilson, was second with 143. North Scott clipped Bettendorf for third, 120-101.
Encouraged by a friend to go out for track and field his sophomore year, Ervin has gradually improved each season. He’s also built up his body in the weight room while managing diabetes.
“It has been a roller coaster,” Ervin said. “It is great to be healthy. It is no easy task with diabetes. It is a lot of keeping yourself accountable with carbohydrates and you can’t do all the things you want to do like binge snack. You’ve got to be healthy and responsible about it.”
Ervin’s lifetime best was 48-11 coming into Thursday’s meet. He shattered that mark by nearly two feet. His teammate, Zach McMillian, was second at 50-3.
“I didn’t think this was possible,” Ervin said. “I can’t put it into words. It is insane to me.
“(Next week) is going to be intense, but I feel like I’m ready for it. I feel it will be a good challenge to see how I do against the state’s best.”
McMillian had a lifetime best in winning the discus at 183-2. It was the first time he’s surpassed 180.
“Right when I heard 183, it felt like a weight was lifted,” McMillian said. “I’ve been trying to get to it this whole year. It finally gives me a lot more confidence and I’m not questioning myself anymore.”
Wilson accounted for three of PV’s four wins.
The Eastern Illinois University football recruit won the 110 hurdles in a school-record time of 14.54, besting the previous mark of 14.70 by Tom Anthony in 2001.
Then in the 200, Wilson ran a blistering 21.72 to replace Ellis Robinson’s mark of 22.17 in 2009. He also anchored the Spartans to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay in 59.05.
“From starting off my freshman year being a 23(-second) guy in the 200 to knocking off two seconds, it feels good,” Wilson said. “I’m very confident right now.
“I would say I’m more mentally focused in on track. This is my last year, and I’m not sure if I’m going to run in college or not, so I’m leaving everything I got out there in my senior year.”
Wilson said the key to his 200 was three-fold — two strong competitors by him in North Scott’s Colton Voss and Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija, a strong block start and how he handled the curve.
“I knew I had competition, so they pushed me to get the time I got today,” Wilson said. “Good weather, too. I was warm and everything.”
PV’s Harrison Fierce won the long jump at 21-7 ¼.
Curcija ran a 47.5 anchor split to lead Bettendorf to victory in the sprint medley relay in 1:31.99. He took the open 400 in 48.49 and anchored the Bulldogs to second in the 1,600 relay. He was third in the 200 behind Wilson and Voss.
Voss was part of three wins. He captured the 100 in 10.95 seconds and ran a leg on the Lancers’ winning 400 and 800 relays.
Davenport West’s Idris Thomas automatically qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the high jump at 6-4. Davenport Central qualified its 3,200 relay with a second-place finish.
Class 4A state qualifier at North Scott High School Teams – 1. Iowa City High 194; 2. Pleasant Valley 143; 3. North Scott 120; 4. Bettendorf 101; 5. Davenport Central 50; 6. Davenport North 46; 7. Burlington 43; 8. Davenport West 41 Discus – 1. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 183-2; 2. Michael Etuma (City High), 155-1; 3. Phil Phillips (Burlington), 146-10; 4. Luke Belken (North Scott), 143-3; 5. Eric Cary (Bett), 139-8 Shot put – 1. Nathan Ervin (North Scott), 50-7; 2. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 50-3; 3. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 50-3; 4. Cadence McDowell (Dav. Central), 49-5; 5. Jalyn Ford (City High), 48-0 High jump – 1. Matt Schaeckenbach (City High), 6-6; 2. Idris Thomas (Dav. West), 6-4; 3. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 6-0; 4. Shamar Benton (City High), 5-10; 5. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 5-10 Long jump – 1. Harrison Fierce (PV), 21-7 ¼; 2. Shamar Benton (City High), 21-1; 3. Ronnie Major (City High), 21-0 ½; 4. Max Doran (PV), 20-9 ¼; 5. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 20-5 Sprint medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Riley, Mendoza, VanWychen, Curcija), 1:31.99; 2. Iowa City High, 1:34.29; 3. Davenport North, 1:36.68; 4. Davenport Central, 1:38.76; 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:40.19 3,200 – 1. Ford Washburn (City High), 9:45.62; 2. Luke Knepp (PV), 9:46.40; 3. Noah Carey (City High), 9:49.74; 4. Max Sorgenfrey (PV), 9:59.11; 5. AJ Willey (Bett), 10:02.19 3,200 relay – 1. Iowa City High (Noreldaim, Karr, Thompson, Washburn), 8:04.35; 2. Davenport Central, 8:09.94; 3. North Scott, 8:16.93; 4. Pleasant Valley, 8:19.29; 5. Davenport West, 8:50.01 Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Roemer, Zietlow, Wilson), 59.05; 2. Iowa City High, 59.84; 3. Bettendorf, 1:02.76; 4. North Scott, 1:03.42; 5. Burlington, 1:05.21 100 – 1. Colton Voss (North Scott), 10.95; 2. Laderrias Shealey (Burlington), 11.02; 3. Elijah Mendoza (Bett), 11.25; 4. Cunell Burrage (Dav. North), 11.57; 5. Tracy Hayslett (Dav. Central), 11.60 Distance medley relay – 1. Iowa City High (Rew, Major, Thompson, Noreldaim), 3:32.10; 2. Burlington, 3:37.38; 3. Bettendorf, 3:38.52; 4. Davenport Central, 3:38.62; 5. North Scott, 3:43.11 400 – 1. Calvin Curcija (Bett), 48.49; 2. Zach VanWychen (Bett), 49.64; 3. JeVon Henderson (Dav. West), 52.01; 4. Michael Chang (PV), 53.16; 5. Noah Carey (City High), 53.36 800 relay – 1. North Scott (Marti, Voss, Robertson, Johnson), 1:29.06; 2. Iowa City High, 1:29.18; 3. Davenport North, 1:29.70; 4. Burlington, 1:30.61; 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:34.02 110 hurdles – 1. Makhi Wilson (PV), 14.54; 2. Matt Schaeckenbach (City High), 14.71; 3. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 14.93; 4. Austin Rindels (City High), 15.17; 5. Max Doran (PV), 15.19 800 – 1. Ammon Smith (City High), 1:56.09; 2. Truman Thompson (City High), 1:56.85; 3. Carl Rekow (PV), 1:59.60; 4. Gage Rath (Bett), 2:01.28; 5. Isaac Foster (North Scott), 2:04.14 200 – 1. Makhi Wilson (PV), 21.72; 2. Colton Voss (North Scott), 21.97; 3. Calvin Curcija (Bett), 22.10; 4. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 22.41; 5. Mason Bogan (Dav. North), 22.65 400 hurdles – 1. Matt Schaeckenbach (City High), 54.78; 2. J.J. McDermott (Bett), 55.90; 3. Spencer Roemer (PV), 57.31; 4. Connor Cross (City High), 57.67; 5. Joseph Tensley (Dav. North), 58.05 1,600 – 1. Ford Washburn (City High), 4:19.62; 2. Luke Knepp (PV), 4:21.26; 3. Ammon Smith (City High), 4:22.80; 4. Cameron Gotto (PV), 4:26.15; 5. Nikolas Davis (North Scott), 4:34.54 400 relay – 1. North Scott (Voss, Marti, Robertson, Krueger), 42.64; 2. Iowa City High, 43.21; 3. Pleasant Valley, 43.29; 4. Burlington, 43.69; 5. Davenport North, 43.74 1,600 relay – 1. Iowa City High (Noreldaim, Smith, Madlock, Thompson), 3:22.81; 2. Bettendorf, 3:23.03; 3. Pleasant Valley, 3:33.58; 4. Davenport North, 3:33.93; 5. Davenport West, 3:35.17
Davenport Central's Kevin Wright competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Khaliah Knox competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's JeVon Henderson competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nanalie Nwatchock hands the baton off to Kaitlyn Knoche as they compete in the girls distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the girls distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Bebelia Spector competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Carl Rekow competes in the boys distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Chamberlin competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ryan Stickler competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Isaac Riessen competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Colton Voss competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Cunell Burrage competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Kylee Greenwood competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Addison Allen competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kailee Wilson competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Leona Jones competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek and Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler compete in the girls 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Hope Hansel competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Audriana Tete competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nolan Reese competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Charlie Zimmerman competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Maddox Sullivan competes in the boys distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet Thursday. Wilson was part of three wins Thursday, including school records in the 110 hurdles and open 200.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Geneva Stuart Neal competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Claire O'Melia competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's RJ Garrison competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Bo Collingwood and Davenport West's Javonte Payne compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nikolas Davis and Bettendorf's Ryan Heden compete in the boys distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the 400 meters during Thursday's Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge. Curcija won the event in 48.49 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josh Fillespiecompetes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Chris Moss competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Grace Boehm competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Colton Voss, Bettendorf's Elijah Mensoza and Pleasant Valley's Bo Collingwood compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Harmony Hansel competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Brooklin Miller competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brandon Hicks competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Emily Stutting competes in the girls distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Isabel Sinksen competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Addy Patten competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet Thursday in Eldridge. Patten anchored the Spartans to a victory and also won the 100 hurdles.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ryan Heden competes in the boys distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Adalia Wallace competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Jerry Callahan competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Jordyn Ellis competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Matt Licht competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Madisyn Yarham competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Kaelin Carlson-Gross competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tatum Miller competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Kelton Youngberg competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josh Fillespie and North Scott's Adam Tschopp compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Kaleb Weatherspoon competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Cecelia Spector competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Finn McMillan competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Spencer Roemer competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Caroline Corcoran competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023,
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cameron Shumpert and Bettendorf's Grace Boehm compete in the girls 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen hands the baton off to Maddox Sullivan as they compete in the boys distance medley during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Hannah McVey competes in the girls shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Mercie Hansel and Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek compete in the girls 100 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Brady Hansen competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Dickman competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the boys discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Maddox Sullivan competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Bella Chamberlin competes in the girls long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Natalie Nwatchock competes in the girls high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Hanley Schmidt competes in the girls high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Hannah Ford competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Sam Munn competes in the boys shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the boys long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah competes in the girls shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the boys shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Kylie Daily competes in the girls high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Chris Moss competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kaylee Mowen competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Kenyan Clayvon competes in the boys long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Carter Unwin competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the girls long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller hands the baton off to Alexis Bruce as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Gabby Leibold competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Yorton Hagedorn competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich captured the high jump title Thursday night in Eldridge with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce competes in the boys long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the girls long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lexi Minard competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's William Parrish hands the baton off to Carl Rekow as they compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Keaton Ayers competes in the boys discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Yorton Hagedorn hands the baton off to Caleb Wilshusen as they compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Rachel Vonderhaar competes in the girls shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case hands the baton off to Grace Boleyn as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Bunn competes in the girls discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jaylee Duncan runs to hand off the baton to Kaylee Mowen as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Carter Richter competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Sorgenfrey competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Alyssa O'Neal competes in the girls high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Carl Rekow hands the baton off to Jack Perry as they compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet Thursday in Eldridge. Goodlet threw a school-record 144 feet, 4 inches to win the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Harrison Fierce competes in the boys long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cadence McDowell competes in the boys shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brandon Lomax competes in the boys shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Pete Linehan hands the baton off to Owen Christy as they compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Greta Brus competes in the girls shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Zion Meneses competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Luke Belken competes in the boys discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen North Scott's Kaitlyn Knoche and Bettendorf's Mackenzie Schaefer hand the batons off to North Scott's Madison Wilshusen and Bettendorf's Kennah Block as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's AJ Willey competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Marti competes in the boys long jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's lee Mowen competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Jaedyn Stuckel competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Luke Knepp competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen hands the baton off to Pete Linehan as they compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Soulaymane El Jerari competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the boys high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Eliza Shamrell competes in the girls high jump during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nathan Ervin competes in the boys shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet Thursday in Eldridge. Ervin launched the shot put 50 feet, 7 inches for a lifetime best and a victory to secure a spot at the state meet next week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Gabriella Ragins competes in the girls discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Gwen Jones competes in the girls shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Madison Wilshusen hands the baton off to Kaelin Carlson-Gross as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Nolan Dempsey competes in the boys discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga competes in the boys shot put during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls discus during the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
