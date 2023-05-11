ELDRIDGE — About three years ago, Nathan Ervin was 6-foot-2 and around 120 pounds.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the North Scott High School senior had minimal energy and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Track and field was the furthest thing from his mind.

Now, the sport has helped Ervin turn a frightening health situation into a moment of glory.

Ervin, close to 6-7 and 230 pounds, chucked the shot put a personal-best 50 feet, 7 inches Thursday afternoon to win the event at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet and secure a spot in next week’s state meet in Des Moines.

“My sophomore year, I was throwing like 34s,” Ervin said. “I threw 50 today. It is crazy to see that progression.”

Iowa City High prevailed in eight events and totaled 194 points to win the team title at North Scott High School. Pleasant Valley, led by a pair of school records from Makhi Wilson, was second with 143. North Scott clipped Bettendorf for third, 120-101.

Encouraged by a friend to go out for track and field his sophomore year, Ervin has gradually improved each season. He’s also built up his body in the weight room while managing diabetes.

“It has been a roller coaster,” Ervin said. “It is great to be healthy. It is no easy task with diabetes. It is a lot of keeping yourself accountable with carbohydrates and you can’t do all the things you want to do like binge snack. You’ve got to be healthy and responsible about it.”

Ervin’s lifetime best was 48-11 coming into Thursday’s meet. He shattered that mark by nearly two feet. His teammate, Zach McMillian, was second at 50-3.

“I didn’t think this was possible,” Ervin said. “I can’t put it into words. It is insane to me.

“(Next week) is going to be intense, but I feel like I’m ready for it. I feel it will be a good challenge to see how I do against the state’s best.”

McMillian had a lifetime best in winning the discus at 183-2. It was the first time he’s surpassed 180.

“Right when I heard 183, it felt like a weight was lifted,” McMillian said. “I’ve been trying to get to it this whole year. It finally gives me a lot more confidence and I’m not questioning myself anymore.”

Wilson accounted for three of PV’s four wins.

The Eastern Illinois University football recruit won the 110 hurdles in a school-record time of 14.54, besting the previous mark of 14.70 by Tom Anthony in 2001.

Then in the 200, Wilson ran a blistering 21.72 to replace Ellis Robinson’s mark of 22.17 in 2009. He also anchored the Spartans to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay in 59.05.

“From starting off my freshman year being a 23(-second) guy in the 200 to knocking off two seconds, it feels good,” Wilson said. “I’m very confident right now.

“I would say I’m more mentally focused in on track. This is my last year, and I’m not sure if I’m going to run in college or not, so I’m leaving everything I got out there in my senior year.”

Wilson said the key to his 200 was three-fold — two strong competitors by him in North Scott’s Colton Voss and Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija, a strong block start and how he handled the curve.

“I knew I had competition, so they pushed me to get the time I got today,” Wilson said. “Good weather, too. I was warm and everything.”

PV’s Harrison Fierce won the long jump at 21-7 ¼.

Curcija ran a 47.5 anchor split to lead Bettendorf to victory in the sprint medley relay in 1:31.99. He took the open 400 in 48.49 and anchored the Bulldogs to second in the 1,600 relay. He was third in the 200 behind Wilson and Voss.

Voss was part of three wins. He captured the 100 in 10.95 seconds and ran a leg on the Lancers’ winning 400 and 800 relays.

Davenport West’s Idris Thomas automatically qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the high jump at 6-4. Davenport Central qualified its 3,200 relay with a second-place finish.

Class 4A state qualifier

at North Scott High School

Teams – 1. Iowa City High 194; 2. Pleasant Valley 143; 3. North Scott 120; 4. Bettendorf 101; 5. Davenport Central 50; 6. Davenport North 46; 7. Burlington 43; 8. Davenport West 41

Discus – 1. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 183-2; 2. Michael Etuma (City High), 155-1; 3. Phil Phillips (Burlington), 146-10; 4. Luke Belken (North Scott), 143-3; 5. Eric Cary (Bett), 139-8

Shot put – 1. Nathan Ervin (North Scott), 50-7; 2. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 50-3; 3. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 50-3; 4. Cadence McDowell (Dav. Central), 49-5; 5. Jalyn Ford (City High), 48-0

High jump – 1. Matt Schaeckenbach (City High), 6-6; 2. Idris Thomas (Dav. West), 6-4; 3. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 6-0; 4. Shamar Benton (City High), 5-10; 5. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 5-10

Long jump – 1. Harrison Fierce (PV), 21-7 ¼; 2. Shamar Benton (City High), 21-1; 3. Ronnie Major (City High), 21-0 ½; 4. Max Doran (PV), 20-9 ¼; 5. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 20-5

Sprint medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Riley, Mendoza, VanWychen, Curcija), 1:31.99; 2. Iowa City High, 1:34.29; 3. Davenport North, 1:36.68; 4. Davenport Central, 1:38.76; 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:40.19

3,200 – 1. Ford Washburn (City High), 9:45.62; 2. Luke Knepp (PV), 9:46.40; 3. Noah Carey (City High), 9:49.74; 4. Max Sorgenfrey (PV), 9:59.11; 5. AJ Willey (Bett), 10:02.19

3,200 relay – 1. Iowa City High (Noreldaim, Karr, Thompson, Washburn), 8:04.35; 2. Davenport Central, 8:09.94; 3. North Scott, 8:16.93; 4. Pleasant Valley, 8:19.29; 5. Davenport West, 8:50.01

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Doran, Roemer, Zietlow, Wilson), 59.05; 2. Iowa City High, 59.84; 3. Bettendorf, 1:02.76; 4. North Scott, 1:03.42; 5. Burlington, 1:05.21

100 – 1. Colton Voss (North Scott), 10.95; 2. Laderrias Shealey (Burlington), 11.02; 3. Elijah Mendoza (Bett), 11.25; 4. Cunell Burrage (Dav. North), 11.57; 5. Tracy Hayslett (Dav. Central), 11.60

Distance medley relay – 1. Iowa City High (Rew, Major, Thompson, Noreldaim), 3:32.10; 2. Burlington, 3:37.38; 3. Bettendorf, 3:38.52; 4. Davenport Central, 3:38.62; 5. North Scott, 3:43.11

400 – 1. Calvin Curcija (Bett), 48.49; 2. Zach VanWychen (Bett), 49.64; 3. JeVon Henderson (Dav. West), 52.01; 4. Michael Chang (PV), 53.16; 5. Noah Carey (City High), 53.36

800 relay – 1. North Scott (Marti, Voss, Robertson, Johnson), 1:29.06; 2. Iowa City High, 1:29.18; 3. Davenport North, 1:29.70; 4. Burlington, 1:30.61; 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:34.02

110 hurdles – 1. Makhi Wilson (PV), 14.54; 2. Matt Schaeckenbach (City High), 14.71; 3. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 14.93; 4. Austin Rindels (City High), 15.17; 5. Max Doran (PV), 15.19

800 – 1. Ammon Smith (City High), 1:56.09; 2. Truman Thompson (City High), 1:56.85; 3. Carl Rekow (PV), 1:59.60; 4. Gage Rath (Bett), 2:01.28; 5. Isaac Foster (North Scott), 2:04.14

200 – 1. Makhi Wilson (PV), 21.72; 2. Colton Voss (North Scott), 21.97; 3. Calvin Curcija (Bett), 22.10; 4. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 22.41; 5. Mason Bogan (Dav. North), 22.65

400 hurdles – 1. Matt Schaeckenbach (City High), 54.78; 2. J.J. McDermott (Bett), 55.90; 3. Spencer Roemer (PV), 57.31; 4. Connor Cross (City High), 57.67; 5. Joseph Tensley (Dav. North), 58.05

1,600 – 1. Ford Washburn (City High), 4:19.62; 2. Luke Knepp (PV), 4:21.26; 3. Ammon Smith (City High), 4:22.80; 4. Cameron Gotto (PV), 4:26.15; 5. Nikolas Davis (North Scott), 4:34.54

400 relay – 1. North Scott (Voss, Marti, Robertson, Krueger), 42.64; 2. Iowa City High, 43.21; 3. Pleasant Valley, 43.29; 4. Burlington, 43.69; 5. Davenport North, 43.74

1,600 relay – 1. Iowa City High (Noreldaim, Smith, Madlock, Thompson), 3:22.81; 2. Bettendorf, 3:23.03; 3. Pleasant Valley, 3:33.58; 4. Davenport North, 3:33.93; 5. Davenport West, 3:35.17

Photos: Iowa Class 4A state qualifying track and field meet