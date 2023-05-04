MUSCATINE — When Zach McMillian's final discus throw at the Drake Relays was yelled as a foul, he took a walk.

By himself. With no one around the North Scott High School junior.

McMillian, seeded fifth in the event and seeking a medal, scratched on all three of his preliminary throws.

"I was very mad," he said. "It just hurt. It was totally just a fluke."

Anger turned into triumph Thursday night.

McMillian uncorked a toss of 176 feet, 11 1/2 inches to secure his second straight Mississippi Athletic Conference gold medal in the discus, besting the runner-up by over 18 feet at Muscatine Community Stadium.

Then, he launched the shot put 53-8 to complete the throwing sweep.

"Wanted to get back this whole week and it feels good to get it," McMillian said. "It felt a lot more natural tonight."

Pleasant Valley, fueled by eight victories and recording at least a fifth-place tally in 16 of 19 events — with four of them registering two top-five finishers — won its second straight conference team title with 176.5 points.

North Scott registered 125 points to place second while Bettendorf squeaked by Central DeWitt 106-103 for third. Assumption rounded out the top five with 48 points.

"Just really proud of the team across the board," Spartans coach Erik Belby said. "Everybody's chipped in to carry their share of the load."

Luke Knepp went a perfect 3-for-3, securing the distance sweep in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs plus anchoring the distance medley relay to a victory.

Knepp drafted off his competitors in the two-mile, then turned on the jets in the final four laps. He did the same in the one-mile, waiting until 800 to go to get to his natural pace.

"I'm proud I got all 30 points possible," Knepp said. "I really wanted to be as fresh as possible."

PV lost its all-state distance runner Jacob Mumey for the season then Michael Chang suffered an injury early in the season. Still, its depth and top-end talent was enough to piece together another MAC crown.

Makhi Wilson, an Eastern Illinois football recruit, claimed the open 100 and 200-meter dashes. Harrison Fierce and Max Doran went 1-2 in the long jump, Carl Rekow won the 800 and the Spartans' shuttle hurdle relay won in over 61 seconds.

"We got a well-rounded team," Knepp said. "It is nice to know if one of us have a bad day, so many guys can pick us up."

McMillian watched his trifecta of throws from Drake back and noticed he wasn't smooth all the way through. Being seeded high, coupled with jitters, got the better of him.

He knew it, too.

"I was hustling the finish of the throw," McMillian said. "I got ahead of myself for sure."

Once he got over 170 in the discus, it was smooth sailing. Winning the shot put was an added bonus, primarily wanting to focus on form and technique.

He beat the field by over four feet and heads into the Iowa Class 4A state qualifier on his home track brimming with confidence.

"I'm very proud with how I rebounded," McMillian said. "I would love to stay consistent so I don't get ahead of myself again."

The day started with a bang as Central DeWitt's sprint medley relay quartet of David Harper Jr., Alexander Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter set a new MAC record in 1:33.07, breaking the mark set by Bettendorf in 2018.

It was also a school record for the Sabers.

"We were definitely in the run for it," Ginter said. "I was giving it my all. Once we ran 1:34 already, we really wanted to push it."

Central DeWitt coach Jason Lansing was named as the MAC boys coach of the year. His group produced winners from Colby Cornelius (high jump) and Tristan Rheingans (400 hurdles).

North Scott's Lowen Krueger won the 110 hurdles out of Lane 3 in 15.02 seconds, tying his season-best. He also anchored the Lancers' winning 400 relay.

He stated warming up early in both races was quite the benefit. They also won the 800 relay.

"I thought I had a very good start today," Krueger said.

Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija triumphed in the open 400 and anchored its 1,600 quartet to a victory in 3:25.12, a PR for that group by three-plus seconds. He got the baton in the lead, then built off it.

He was never in danger of letting the lead slip away. The senior was the runner-up in the open 200 out of the second heat.

"I knew neither one of us would have had a big lead," Curcija said of the last leg in the 1,600 relay. "Stay strong, don't cramp and don't die."

Davenport Central's 3,200 relay posted a victory in a season-best time of 8:20.54. It got out early and never relinquished the lead from the second leg on.

"This is my third race the whole year," anchor leg Owen Christy said. "We just took off and once we got that last handoff, we had to keep going."

Team scores — 1. Pleasant Valley 172.5, 2. North Scott 125, 3. Bettendorf 106, 4. Central DeWitt 103, 5. Assumption 48, 6. Davenport Central 45, 7. Muscatine 43, 8. Davenport North 35.5 , 9. Davenport West 33, 10. Clinton 30

Sprint medley relay — 1. Central DeWitt (David Harper Jr., Alexander Brown, Alex Fuller, Will Ginter), 1:33.07; 2. Bettendorf (1:34.26); 3. Assumption (1:35.84); 4. Davenport North (1:36.85); 5. Muscatine (1:37.75)

3,200 — 1. Luke Knepp (PV), 10:06.10; 2. Nik Davis (NS), 10:17.67; 3. Max Sorgenfrey (PV), 10:26.81; 4. AJ Willey (Bett), 10:26.90; 5. Keegan Peterson (DeWitt), 10:41.67

3,200 relay — 1. Davenport Central (Maddox Sullivan, Ty Harmsen, Pete Linehan, Owen Christy), 8:20.57; 2. Pleasant Valley (8:25.95); 3. Central DeWitt (8:27.22); 4. Assumption (8:27.60); 5. Bettendorf (8:42.22)

Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Pleasant Valley (Max Doran, Spencer Roemer, Daniel Zietlow, Dylan Brei), 1:01.79; 2. Bettendorf (1:03.76); 3. Davenport West (1:04.33); 4. Muscatine (1:05.26); 5. North Scott (1:05.65)

100 — 1. Makhi Wilson (PV), 11.24; 2. Colton Voss (NS), 11.37; 3. Derrick Bass (Assumption), 11.50; 4. Elijah Mendoza (Bett), 11.63; 5. Angelo Jackson (Assumption), 11.67

Distance medley relay — 1. Pleasant Valley (Tanish Chauhan, Tate Skahill, Connor Collier, Luke Knepp), 3:45.72; 2. Central DeWitt (3:46.73); 3. North Scott (3:49.23); 4. Muscatine (3:52.98); 5. Bettendorf (3:53.80)

400 — 1. Calvin Curcija (Bett), 49,35; 2. Zach VanWychen (Bett), 50.50; 3. Alex Fuller (DeWitt), 50.60; 4. Josh Thomas (PV), 52.32; 5. JeVon Henderson (Dav. West), 53.21

800 relay — 1. North Scott (Dylan Marti, Colton Voss, Miles Robertson, Cole Johnson), 1:29.94; 2. Central DeWitt (1:29.95); 3. Davenport North (1:30.72); 4. Clinton (1:31.34); 5. Assumption (1:32.83)

110 hurdles — 1. Lowen Krueger (NS), 15.02; 2. Makhi Wilson (PV), 15.29; 3. Max Doran (PV), 15.46; 4. Tristan Rheingans (DeWitt), 15.59; 5. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 15.83

800 — 1. Carl Rekow (PV), 2:00.95; 2. Gage Rath (Bett), 2:01.53; 3. Maddox Sullivan (Dav. Central), 2:03.16; 4. Isaac Foster (NS), 2:04.49; 5. Colton Pilgrim (Assumption), 2:05.09

200 — 1. Makhi Wilson (PV), 22.45; 2. Calvin Curcija (Bett), 22.57; 3. Colton Voss (NS), 22.58; 4. Derrick Bass (Assumption), 22.88; 5. Will Ginter (DeWitt), 22.91

400 hurdles — 1. Tristan Rheingans (DeWitt), 54.17; 2. Jeremy Galloway (Clinton), 57.31; 3. Spencer Roemer (PV), 57.47; 4. J.J. McDermott (Bett), 57.98; 5. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 58.41

1,600 — 1. Luke Knepp (PV), 4:27.33; 2. Nik Davis (NS), 4:35.68; 3. Cameron Gotto (PV), 4:37.26; 4. Owen Christy (Dav. Central), 4:44.30; 5. AJ Willey (Bett), 4:46.05

400 relay — 1. North Scott (Colton Voss, Dylan Marti, Miles Robertson, Lowen Krueger), 42.94; 2. Davenport North (43.64); 3. Pleasant Valley (43.72); 4. Assumption (43.96); 5. Clinton (44.01)

1,600 relay — 1. Bettendorf (Luke Weas, Zach VanWychen, Gage Rath, Calvin Curcija), 3:25.12; 2. Central DeWitt (3:27.17); 3. Muscatine (3:32.49); 4. Davenport Central (3:34.95); 5. Pleasant Valley (3:35.14)

Long jump — 1. Harrison Fierce (PV), 21-03. 50; 2. Max Doran (PV), 20-10.50; 3. Brayden Lane (Muscatine), 19-09; 4. Dylan Marti (NS), 19-04.50; 5. Daniel Adams (Muscatine), 19-00.75

High jump — 1. Colby Cornelius (DeWitt), 6-4; 2. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 6-0; 3. Soulaymane El Jerarl (Bett), 5-10; T4. Jaedyn Stuckel (Dav. North), 5-10; T4. Spencer Roemer (PV), 5-10

Shot put — 1. Zach McMillian (NS), 53-08; 2. Joseph Vickers (DeWitt), 49-01; 3. Nathan Ervin (NS), 48-11; 4. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 46-09; 5. Drew Westphal (Dav. West), 46-00

Discus — 1. Zach McMillian (NS), 176-11.50; 2. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 158-10.50; 3. Joseph Vickers (DeWitt), 149-09.50; 4. Nolan Dempsey (Dav. West), 147-07; 5. Luke Belken (NS), 144-01