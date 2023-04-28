DES MOINES — Triston Miller had a banner season on the football field last fall, earning first team all-state honors and spurring Columbus Community to the second round of the playoffs.

The success has carried over to the track this spring.

Miller ran a school-record time of 14.17 seconds in the preliminaries of the 110-high hurdles Friday morning at the Drake Relays and then followed with a runner-up performance in the finals a couple hours later at Drake Stadium.

“I can’t complain,” Miller said. “I was running 15s like two weeks ago. It is a big PR for me.”

After just missing a medal in Thursday’s high jump competition, Miller exploded out of the blocks in the preliminaries and finished second to Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Grayson Hartman, 14.05-14.17.

Lined up in Lanes 4 and 5 in the finals, Hartman edged Miller again, 14.10-14.24, for the school’s first Relays title in the 110 hurdles.

“I felt like if I just kept staying right next to him, I could finish it off at the end,” Miller said. “The second-to-last hurdle caught me. I couldn’t finish the race as I wanted.”

Miller was one of the standouts on a Columbus football team which won eight games, including its first playoff victory since 1997.

Many of those same athletes are a part of a Columbus track & field squad which is positioned to contend for a Class 1A championship next month.

“We got a new strength-training coach and he’s really good,” Miller said. “We have speed, we have guys that are lifting constantly, getting faster and stronger. It transfers over to track from football.

“This is a good confidence booster for the rest of the season.”

Miller has seen his time continually drop in the hurdles. He qualified for Drake in 14.89, ran 14.41 Tuesday night in Sigourney and recorded two times below that Friday.

“I ran shuttle and I realized my lead leg wasn’t snapping down fast enough,” Miller said. “I practiced, I practiced and practiced getting my lead leg down quicker and it just helped out (in the highs).”

Miller has his eyes on the top prize next month.

“I’m going to come back for state and try and win it in 1A now,” he said.

Kessel medals again: Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel could not make it a Drake double, but the senior did leave with his second Relays medal in the discus.

Less than 24 hours after winning the shot put, the University of Northern Iowa recruit uncorked a throw of 173 feet, 7 inches to place fifth. Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley threw 187-5 on his final attempt to claim the title.

“I didn’t feel as confident in it because my main (event) is shot put,” Kessel said. “I was just going into it trying to medal, which I did.

“My form was consistent. I was consistent 160s. If I would have brought the height down a little, I would have been touching 180 today.”

Kessel’s series was 167-7, 168-1, 163-9, 173-7 and 164-5 along with one foul.

Already the first track & field athlete at L-M to win a Relays title, he becomes the first to medal in back-to-back years in multiple events.

Pella Christian’s Trevor Veenstra, the runner-up, is Kessel’s primary competition at the state meet next month in the 2A discus.

“I’m looking forward to state,” Kessel said.

North Scott’s Zach McMillian, who came in seeded fifth, scratched on each of his three attempts.

Central DeWitt cracks top five: Central DeWitt was in the first of three sections in the 800 relay Friday afternoon. The Sabers left with a medal.

The quartet of Alex Brown, Tristan Rheingans, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter won its section and finished fifth overall in 1 minute, 28.50 seconds. Ginter ran a 21.19 split on his anchor leg.

It was more than a two-second season-best for the Sabers, who came in with the 18th best qualifying time.