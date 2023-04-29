DES MOINES — A school record had little meaning to Makhi Wilson several minutes after Saturday morning’s shuttle hurdle relay final.

“I’m not very pleased because we lost,” he said. “You best believe we’re going to win state. We’re going to come back hungry.”

Cedar Rapids Kennedy prevented Pleasant Valley from a Drake Relays white flag repeat at Drake Stadium. The Cougars finished in 58.64 to the Spartans’ 58.66.

The time of 58.66 bettered last year’s Class 4A state title performance of 58.96 for PV.

“I thought we all went over our hurdles clean and we all got good takeoffs,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what happened. We lost.”

Tyler Bartels, Cyrus Courtney, Ryan Bartels and Landen Dougherty were flawless in leading Kennedy to its third title in the event in the last four Relays.

“Now that we have lost, we’ve got to be No. 1 again,” Wilson said. “That’s what is going to motivate us right there to be No. 1 again.”

Max Doran, Spencer Roemer and Daniel Zietlow joined Wilson on the relay. Roemer is the only newcomer to that quartet this year.

“It is fun, but it is also pressure knowing that they were really good last year,” Roemer said. “You’ve got to step up to them.”

The Spartans have a chance for redemption in several weeks at the state meet.

“It gives us a chip on our shoulder to come back better and go after it at state,” Roemer said. “We have competition that is really good. We just want to get after it.”

Rheingans medals in 400 hurdles: Central DeWitt’s Tristan Rheingans didn’t leave Drake Stadium with his desired time Saturday. He had no complaints about his place.

Competing in Section 1 of 2 in the 400 hurdles, Rheingans finished sixth overall in 54.70 seconds. He improved his season-best by about a tenth of a second.

“I was not super happy with the time, but I was happy with the effort and how it felt,” Rheingans said. “Over the top of the hurdles was pretty good, but I would really like to work on some speed in-between the hurdles.

“I haven’t had very good performances for most of the year in terms of getting after it.”

Rheingans, third at last year’s Class 3A state meet, has an opportunity to improve in the coming weeks with the conference, state-qualifying and state meets.

“I was really hoping this year I could reach high 52s,” he said. “I’m not counting anything out yet because in the last four meets last year I cut off two seconds.

“I want to be able to go out there and get 10 points for my team in 3A (at state). At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. There is always next year to drop times.”

Columbus sprint relay medals: Columbus Community proved this weekend it could be a big factor in the 1A team race next month at the state meet.

After Triston Miller finished second in the 110 hurdles Friday, the Wildcats added a sixth-place finish in the 400 relay Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Hoback, Riley Kaalberg, Miller and Kaden Amigon, which came in seeded 13th, finished in 43.13 seconds.

“It is a big game-changer,” Amigon said. “Coming in here 13th, we’re like all we want to do is make the finals. To come in sixth and get our medal, it means everything. It is amazing.”

Amigon said it is a special bound among his team.

“You should have seen the pillow fight these guys were having last night,” Amigon said. “We never laughed harder in our lives. It is our connection as boys.”

Other tidbits: Two days after running a school-record 9:10 in the 3,200, PV’s Luke Knepp was 14th in the 1,600 in 4:23.70. … The Spartans’ 3,200 relay was disqualified for a false start. The event had two recalls, a false start and a faulty gun shot.